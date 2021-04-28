100 Years Ago
April 26, 1921
Cozy Theatre-Tuesday and Wednesday-Paramount offers Cecil B. Demille's special 8-reel production "Male and Female." If our lives could begin again. If tomorrow we could wake, as male and female only, in a world where wealth, law conventions, morals, classes meant nothing. Who would rule, who serve, who love? See the answer in this great picture.
Advertisement-"The doctor told my husband that I had to have an operation, otherwise I would be a sickly woman and could not have any more children on account of my weakened condition. I refused to have the operation. My husband asked me to try Lydia E. Pinkham's Vegetable Compound to see if it would not help me. For the first four months I could do but little work, had to lie down most of the time, was nervous and could eat hardly anything, but my husband was always reminding me to take the vegetable compound, which I did. Of my eight children this last one was the easiest birth of all . I recommend it to my friends when I hear them complaining about their ills"-Miss M.Tatale. Sickly, ailing women make unhappy homes.
90 Years Ago
April 28, 1931
What has become of the playground fund that was collected so many months ago? This money was raised, placed in the bank and there it remains. The summer season is approaching and we believe that it is high time that a committee be named to decide how the sum shall be spent for the purpose for which it was intended.
Notice: Sec. 33 Any person who shall discharge any gun or other firearms in the city limits in the town of Bellevue shall be guilty of a misdemeanor-by order of the Town Marshal.
According to a notice received from the creditors committee of the Henry Johnson Piano Manufacturing company, the creditors will receive a final dividend of 5 percent on the original claims of $224,171.11.
One of the biggest land deals pulled off in this vicinity in many moon was that of the sale of the M.D. and Margaret McCarthy farm, comprising 735 acres and was sold at administrator's sale to John Glahn of this city who bid it in at $19,000 or $26.70 per acre, immediate possession being given.
Joe A. Young, local businessman, had the second oldest penny in the "Old Penny Contest" which was conducted recently by the Hartig Drug store in Dubuque. He entered pennies dated 1794 and 1795, the former winning a prize of $5 and the latter, $1. Carl Mulhousen of Dubuque won first place of $10 with a penny minted in 1783. Mr. Young is a collector of coins and has many rare specimens in his large collection.
Dubuque trains were crowded Saturday with shoppers from Bellevue who took advantage of the Milwaukee's special fare reduction. It cost only 50 cents to make the trip to Dubuque and return and enough people took advantage of the cheap rates to demonstrate that railroads will get passengers today in competition with autos and busses if rail fares are lowered enough to compete with auto traffic.
The killer frost Friday and Saturday mornings did considerable damage. Friday morning the thermometer went down to 22 degree mark and there was ice a quarter of an inch thick. Several people around town were a little too early in planting and setting out flowers.
80 Years Ago
May 1, 1941
The report that comes to us is to the effect that Wilfred Blitgen and Bill Eggers get their wolves the ancient way. About a week ago a wolf was discovered in a den and these two men promptly proceeded to dig it out. The eyes appeared from the den and a shot was fired. She retreated deeper into the den. She appeared again but this time she was on the way out and coming fast. Bill grappled with the wolf. Wilfred had a loaded gun in his hands but to shoot might make it dangerous. He quickly produced a pocket knife. This was applied with the business end and thus ended the life of an historic she-wolf, a sheep-killer and general nuisance. A good day's work men, and well done.
Most of us don't spend a great deal of time getting steamed up about the war. When we discuss it and read about it we get excited and we have the subject on our minds constantly but in general we go along leading pretty much the same kind of lives we have always enjoyed. We can still get a lot of fun out of living and we don't think about the war as anything very personal-yet.
Thirty-six players wishing for a tryout with the Bellevue baseball team reported at Cole field Sunday afternoon for the first workout of the year.
Since 1936 the total immigration from Europe to the United States has been 213,430-and 90,435 of those, or 43 percent have been Germans. Germany's Axis partner, Italy has sent over 33,550 people to America, adding another 16 percent of our imported population. Thus, out of 30 European countries which have sent immigrants to America, 59 percent have come from the two countries with which we are now in danger of being at war.
Notice: dog Owners Attention- All dogs running at large without a license will be killed. Alfred Wohlers, Town Marshal.
70 Years Ago
April 26, 1951
Bellevue has a new barber in the person of Orville Jackson, a former Bellevuean, who with his wife moved here this week from Maquoketa. He will be employed here part time at the "Skip" Raymond shop and plans to open a shop of his own as soon as a location can be secured. They reside at 100 S. 4th Street.
A slow drop in the stage of the Mississippi has been registered here daily since Sunday when an all-time high water mark of 20.63 was recorded here at Lock & Dan 12.
SJS News: Maytime Magic will thrill the hearts of teenagers at the annual junior-senior banquet and prom to be held May 10 in St. Joseph's auditorium. By the vote of the junior class Ardell Till has been selected king. As his queen for the gala event he has selected Ella Kloft. Constituting the royal court are Merlin Gonner and Thomas Kueter with the ladies of their choice, Glenna Gonner and Phyllis Kueter, respectively.
Enjoy the Better Beer that's bitter-free- Atlas PRAGER Slow Brewed. 100% Union Brewery, Atlas brewing Company, Chicago, Thomas Bostock serving Clinton and Jackson Counties.
60 Years Ago
April 27, 1961
The neat, small sign on the garage says "M.G, Deppe Co." Inside the garage-from which the Queen Mary was launched-is Bellevue's newest enterprise. Around town everyone knows Milton Deppe as "Aumy." But few have known he is now operating his own import agency for binoculars and telescopes. He's been at it since August of last year. For 25 years a salesman in the optical and weather instrument field, Mr. Deppe has traveled for Airguide and for Swift, two of the largest U.S. firms in the field. Now he is doing his own importing and will give direct service to wholesalers and retailers in the Midwest. He is agent for Oriental Trading Co. of Tokyo.
Purchase of the land on which Bellevue Development Corporation will erect a new factory for Ensign Coil Co. of Chicago was initiated Saturday by corporation officers. The Bellevue group made a down payment to Frank Dempewolf on the more than five acres of land that forms part of recently annexed city territory. The plot for the factory is north of the road to the Joseph Stachura home and abuts the Lawrence Sieverding farm.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1971
Take note of the clean condition of the Riverview park overlooking the parking lot. And the lack of litter along the highways and the railroad tracks in Bellevue. The students of Bellevue high were out last week, which was Earth Week, and rounded up sacks and sacks of rubbish in our town so that Bellevue looks spic and span now.
Servicemen: Airman Jeffry Felderman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norvil Felderman has completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Tex. Sp4 Glenn Manders, son of Mr.and Mrs. Matthew Manders returned from Vietnam after a tour of duty with the 25th infantry division. Pfc Joseph Reistroffer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Reistroffer, is now stationed in Vietnam, having left Ft.Lewis, Wash. March 29.
40 Years Ago
April 30, 1991
For the first time, beer might be sold legally at Cole Park this summer during Heritage Days' celebration. Bellevue City Council Tuesday night, on a four to one vote, gave preliminary approval to the Heritage Days' Committee to pursue a state beer-selling license for July 3 and 4.
Mont Rest will have some new inhabitants by next fall if everything goes as planned. Curt and Mary Jo Gothard of Bellevue are the house's new owners. They bought Mont Rest and the accompanying nine square acres of grounds last July from Elmer and Marcia Peters of Tipton, who had purchased the house in November of 1976. The house has stood empty since 1960.
30 Years Ago
April 25, 1991
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Presents Bellevue Day, Saturday, May 4, 1991. Experience all our unique town has to offer! Bake sale, pet parade, craft fair, Chamber car raffle, Hawk Hollow Special Store event, Bellevue Outdoor Show, Downtown retail merchants holding in-store promotions. Shopping-gun-food!
At Bellevue VFW-Saturday, April 27, "Come join Barb Eggers and have a good time as she celebrates the big 39!" Music by the Cornfed girls
10 years Ago
April 11, 2011
The Moony Hollow regular Country Tradition Band recently won a Jackson county fair battle of the bands and will open for Craig Morgan at the fair this July.
