100 Years Ago
October 10, 1922
Weimerskirk sells pool hall-Another business change occurred in this city Friday, when Leopold Lampe and Henry Roling purchased the stock and fixtures of John Weimerskirk on Front Street. Mr. Lampe formerly owned the business and knows how to conduct it. His partner, "Heine" Roling is a young man of integrity and good habits and who will give the place his personal attention.
Sheriff Dallager and County Attorney Thomas "mopped up" a couple of hootch manufacturers near Green Island last week and took them to the county bastille. It seems as though these infant industries are discouraged, and that there is no premium on scientific research. Tis just plumb sickening the way the authorities continue to thwart honest endeavor.
The poor of Maquoketa will not suffer for lack of warm homes this winter. Yesterday some 200 business and professional men of the town shouldered axes of all sizes and makes and went into a wood owned by the Iowa Electric company. Close to 300 cords of firewood had been cut and piled and hauled into the town and turned over to the mayor who will distribute it to the poor this winter, as it is needed. We are glad tod ay that there are very few people in Bellevue in need of this sort of relief.
90 Years Ago
October 13, 1932
The annual meeting of the Young Ladies Sodality was held Tuesday evening and the following officers were elected for the coming year: President-Marcella Till; Vice-President-Helen Rolling; Secretary-Treasurer-Esther Ernst; A basketball was organized with Eleanor Lampe as coach.
The driver of the Humke Bakery truck of Dubuque can now come into town without being arrested by city officials according to an injunction granted by the district court last week. The injunction restrains city officials from molesting drivers of the Bakery company's trucks until the case, which is slated for trial in the district court, is settled.
Searle Jaynes, proprietor of the Royal Confectionery recently added up-to-date equipment to supply his customers with hamburger sandwiches and other short orders.
Wm. F. Huebbe, 28, who decided to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary, Oct. 8 left a dance at Spragueville, and has not been home since. It is believed he was accompanied by a young girl of 15, and authorities have been asked to try to locate the couple. The sheriff was notified Saturday by the father of the missing girl, John Haferbier of near Preston, when the daughter, Helen, failed to return home. Her sisters and others saw the two together at the dance and when both of them were found missing, it was thought they had left together.
Old Time Dance at Riverview Ballroom-Music by Johnny and His Ramblers-Admission-Gentlemen, 25 cents; Ladies 10 cents.
Zentner Food Mart-canned vegetables, 5 cents per can; Fresh oysters-pint-30 cents.
80 Years Ago
October 13, 1942
Iowa Soldiers' Orphans home this week as costs to the county for keeping nine children at that place.
LLoyd J. Keil has purchased the building his tavern occupies from Mrs. Henry Felderman. The deal was completed Saturday.
People of Iowa and all parts of the country not now being rationed on gasoline will register Monday, Nov. 9, for the gasoline rationing, it was announced by the powers that be today. Drivers will be allowed enough gas to drive about 2,250 miles per year or about four gallons per week. The old order "fill 'er up" will soon be a thing of the past.
After going forward almost at will for several months, the axis powers finally have been checked and the little progress they make is gained at fearful cost. This is a good indication for all who hope for an allied victory and we take new hope.
SJS News: This year students were able to hear the world series games in the assembly by means of the transmitter and loud speaker installed this year.
Pictures in daily newspapers last week of a few Jap prisoners captured in the Aleutian Islands gave most everyone who saw them a feeling of repugnance. The beast-like features of the captives and the ape-like squat of one as he pitched into good American food like a hungry hog made us realize more than ever the type of animal our American boys must fight in the Pacific.
Attention-Dead animals and War Salvage Grease are needed to obtain the glycerine for explosives. Dead Animals removed free of charge. Do your part in our country's WAR effort Call Bellevue, Phone 5
70 Years Ago
October 16, 1952
BHS News: Many Dodger fans were very disappointed when the Yankees won the World Series.
Now that we have television in school we were able to see most of the world series. There will be a salesman here in October to sell us basketball shoes and equipment. Boys who showed up were: Seniors-Tom Daugherty, Clyde Even, Wayne Frank, Bill Lucke, Cletus Sieverding. Juniors-Larry Cheney, Alvin Clasen, Don Even, Robert Jacobs, Lawrence Sieverding, Robert Sieverding and Leonard Manders. Sophomores- Ardell Ernst, Larry Zimmer, Dale Budde, Donald Rolling and Harold Isbell. Freshmen-Bob Mueller, John Blitgen, Gene Kurt, Dick Dempewolf, Jim Sieverding, Ronald Meyer, Billy Trute and Ronnie Heinricy.
60 years ago
October 28, 1962
Window decorating will again be a part of the annual Halloween festivities to be sponsored for children of the area by the Rotary club. Contestants are invited to color Bellevue store windows for cash prizes. Prizes given at the annual Halloween parade will be for most unusual costume, most patriotic costume, funniest costume, largest groups in costume and most elaborate costume.
Men and women interested in marksmanship are getting a good chance to develop that skill. The Bellevue Gun Club has provided a good outdoor range at the Baker Hill quarry and are building an indoor range on the third floor of the bank building.
Coming: When basketball season opens we'll be offering an after-game special of hamburger, French fries & pop, just 50 cents to students. Dolly's -Hotel Restaurant in the Bellevue Hotel-operated by the Bellevue Hotel Corps.
50 years Ago
October 19, 1972
Peggy Roling, a junior at Marquette High School, has won a prize of $100 dollars in the 1972 "Solo" Sweet Things’ baking contest. Her entry was for Solo fruit bars, a special recipe she had devised from a Solo brand product. Mrs. John Lucas, home economics teacher, received a check for $50 dollars as sponsor of Peggy's entry.
Steve Lucke has been announced as recipient of the Rechenmacher memorial scholarship at Loras College. The award represents a $200 grant to the Loras senior. The award is given annually to the senior who has best-shown artistic creativity and stimulated creative response in the college community.
Correction: The story in the October 13 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader stating that Mary Eganhouse and Joseph White of Bellevue were married Oct. 7 is an error. They are not married. Mary Eganhouse did not go to New York state as indicated in that story. Mr. White went to Grand Island, N.Y. to attend the marriage of his son, Robert K. White.
40 Years Ago
October 14, 1982
Comet Tale: Cheerleading squads for the 1982-83 school year are as follows: Varsity football, Christy Pooler, Rose Schmidt, Lynne Mickelson, Deb Quade, Laurie Hammann, and Kelly Hansen; junior varsity, Debbie Heiderscheit, Jane Felderman, and Karen Schneider; volleyball, Diane Keil and Kelly Culbertson.
30 Years Ago
October 25, 1992
Clinic Marks 30 Years: Bellevue Veterinary Clinic begins its 31st year in business in their new clinic located on the north w edge of Bellevue. The clinic moved this summer from the home of Roger Schladetzky.
Bellevue volunteer firefighters along with members of the Bellevue American Legion were on hand to honor one of their own last week at the funeral service for Carl Kieffer. Kieffer died following a heart attack on Sunday morning after a day of roofing with family members.
At Horizon Lanes, veteran bowler Bill Griebel rolled his first ABC honor count, a "300" game. A veteran bowler of 25 years, he carried a 183 average and his previous high gamme was 279.
10 Years Ago
October 18, 2012
The final season for Big East volleyball belongs to the Mohawks. It is their third straight conference crown and the last. The conference will disband and Marquette will be known as the class of the league in its last three seasons.
