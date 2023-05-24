110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 3, 1913
The boulevard lighting proposition is being enthusiastically discussed this week, and the committee is making an industrious canvas among the business men for funds for the purpose of installing the lights. They report good success and are positive that the proposition is an assured fact. This shows what a good town can do when it undertakes anything. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
MAY 30, 1918
A jolly crowd of thirty young people assisted Ardo Keil in celebrating his birthday at his home in Washington Township last Friday evening. Games of all kinds and delightful refreshments made the hours pass altogether too quickly for those present.
95 YEARS AGO
MAY 29, 1928
The formal opening of the State Park lunchroom and service station on South Front Street was held Saturday and a large number of people visited the new place of business. Douglas Taylor, Jr., proprietor, was well pleased with the results of opening day.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 31, 1938
The town council decided at a special meeting Thursday night to install a storm sewer from the alley between Second and Third streets on Market street to connect with the government sewer. The new sewer will carry away surface water than comes down Second and the alley, often flooding cellars and causing other damage. Tile was purchased for the project and bids will be asked later for laying the 420 feet of 21 inch tile and 200 feet of 16 inch tile which was purchased from the Lehigh Sewer Pipe & Tile Co. and the What Cheer Clay Product Co.
The work will be started in time to get the sewer laid across Front street before paving starts. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
JUNE 2, 1938
A large crowd attended the motorcycle baseball game at Cole’s Field here last Sunday and enjoyed the antics of the players as they hit the ball and then mounted their motorcycles and rounded the bases.
With the exception of the in field all other players including the side at bat used motorcycles.
The batter parked his machine beside the plate, the motor being shut off and if he was able to hit the ball rushed to his machine, started the motor and was off for first base.
If he was able to hit the ball out of the in field the outfielders were forced to retrieve the ball on their motorcycles by riding up to within reaching distance of horsehide. After the ball game a variety of races and stunts were put on by the riders, which added to the interest of the attraction.
75 YEARS AGO
MAY 27, 1948
An ordinance which limits parking of motor vehicles in the business district to three hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., prohibits the parking of trucks of over a ton on any street or alley except when loading or unloading and setting forth other traffic regulations in Bellevue was approved and passed by the town counsel at its regular meeting May 19.
The ordinance prohibits a vehicle from being backed up to a sidewalk unless to load and also prohibits a car or truck being propelled backward from a street or alley unless a man is posted at the rear of the vehicle to warn of pedestrians or oncoming traffic. Following the fire truck closer than 500 feet is also a misdemeanor and traffic is to stop when the fire siren sounds except at 12 o’clock noon.
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 4, 1953
Bargains this week at Shoeman’s Market include: T-Bone steak, 59¢ lb.; Fresh ground beef, 3 lbs. for $1.00; Pot or chuck roast, 45¢ lb.; New Texas carrots, 2 bunches for 25¢; New California white potatoes, 10 lbs. for 45¢; Snow Crop frozen peas, 2 packages for 35¢ and Russet Sebago potatoes, 100 lbs. for $2.98. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
MAY 29, 1958
The Bellevue Braves, feeling the flush of four victories in their first four starts this season, are now going to pick on the girls!
Manager Tuffy Ernst has his youngsters scheduled to meet the All American Girls in a twilight game Thursday, June 5 at Cole Park. The game will start at 5 p.m. The girls, who have been touring the area, come billed as world champions, ready to play men’s rules and asking no favors. Only exception is that the girls exchange batteries with their opponents.
Added to the billing will be “Bobo” Nickerson, touted as American’s undisputed No. 1 baseball clown. His billing includes all the adjectives such as “hair raising”, “keeps the fans in stitches,” and “sure-to-lease antics.”
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 6, 1963
Although commercial traffic got off to a late start in 1963, river tonnage through the Bellevue locks is well ahead of last year’s record figures.
At the close of May, Bellevue lock 12 had logged 2,390,571 tons in a total of 807 lockings. In 1962 there had been 564 lockings by the end of May for a total of 1, 998,542 tons.
May tonnage this year was 1,033,580 in 329 lockings. The April tonnage was 1,278,791 in 446 lockings.
At the present rate of river traffic, the Bellevue locks will have well over the eight million tons of 1962. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 31, 1973
An early morning fire destroyed the old lodge at Bellevue State Park on May 30. The fire was reported at 12:45 a.m. by Rob Michaelson, who was riding through town in his car when he noticed the flames at the top of the bluff. Some fifteen to twenty firemen arrived shortly before 1 a.m. only to find the building completely engulfed in flames.
The extreme dryness of the timbers in the lodge caused the fire to spread rapidly and prevented firemen from saving the structure.
Sources at the scene were unable to identify the origin of the fire.
