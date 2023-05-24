BIG D DODGERS IN 1952

BIG D DODGERS IN 1952: Victors in the championship playoff in the summer of 1952 for the first half of the softball league were the Dodgers, the team sponsored by Big D Market and Art’s Service Station. Members of the team included (in front tow from left) Bob Gurius, Ed Holzhammer, Red Daniels and Manager Louis Jess. In the second row from left are Tony Ginther, Don Stuart, Billy Wright and Norbert Ernst. In the back row from left are Harold Eggers, Milo Lauterborn, Milton Kettmann and Lester Dieckman. Not pictured was Wayne Daniels.

110 YEARS AGO

 JUNE 3, 1913