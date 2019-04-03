100 Years Ago
March 27, 1919
Dr. M.W. has altered the plans for adding to his hospital. He will place another story on the present structure, but will not add a wing to the building at this time as previously announced.
A number of our soldier boys have received the bonus of $60 which Congress voted to those who were honorably discharged from the service of Uncle Sam. The "swag" comes in handy to many of the boys and will aid them to combat old H.C.L.
BURIAL IN FRANCE: Beautiful Description of Last Rites for Corporal George Schaub, Jr. The "flu" struck our camp and Schaub fell its first victim. He was sick for about three days. He was given full military burial and laid to rest in one of the most beautiful little cemeteries in France.
It is the idea of the war savings committee that once shown the way to save easily, without inconvenience the majority of people will save a part of their incomes, and a goal is offered through investment in the government securities represented by the interest-bearing thrift and war stamps, which gradually are becoming a national channel for safe investment of individual or family saving against a rainy day.
The war is over and the boys are coming home from the army and the national feeling has changed from that of soberness to a happier bein.
An ad: Grand Opening with all the Latest Styles in Summer Hats, Bon Ton Millinery, Teresa Hipschen, Proprietress.
DRUGGISTS! Vicks Vaporub shortage overcome at last! Over one million jars of Vaporub produced each week.
90 Years Ago
March 29, 1929
Mrs. Frances Kucheman, who is Bellevue's oldest resident. quietly celebrated her ninety-fourth birthday, and was remembered by some of her friends with a postcard shower.
John Kamp, the butcher, took the day off Monday, which he spent in Dubuque.
J.J. Till reports the sale of a new Buick four-door sedan to Grover Bittner.
Someone broke into the depot last night and robbed the cash drawer, there being something over $2 in change in it. It is a dangerous trick and someone is apt to get a free ride. There is most always a clue left of some kind.
Masquerade Party will be held at Legion Hall on Tuesday, April 9, music by Wib and his 4-piece orchestra, Tickets 75 cents per couple, 25 cents for an extra lady. Lunch will be served and good times assured. Don't Miss It!
80 Years Ago
March 28, 1939
Mr. and Mrs. Joe A. Young returned Saturday night from Washington where the former as Iowa's delegate attended several meetings and spoke before the public roads committee of the house of representatives in regard to the proposed national Mississippi River Parkway.
Summer temperatures prevailed several days last week, the thermometer climbing to a high of 80 degrees. However, this was too good to last and it was only 30 degrees yesterday and this morning.
Bellevue people can look forward to a number of improvements this year that will make the town more attractive and make it a better place in which to live. The new town hall with its badly needed auditorium will be completed in May, the paving of several streets in June and a storm sewer project to carry surface water from an area in town that floods badly will get underway soon.
We hear reports that an over-pass will be constructed over the Milwaukee railroad tracks at the south city limits this year.
With Hitler grabbing everything in sight in Europe and a general war all too likely to occur, congressmen have come to the conclusion that the United States should have a foreign policy and a strong one.
Special! Special! Arleen Norpel and Marian Roling have been selected from among 150 girls to be on the all-tournament basketball team.
What a funny country we have. The laundress gets a dollar or two a day, the president gets $75,000 a year and a 15 year-old girl in Hollywood was paid $129,675 last year for her work in pictures.
70 Years Ago
March 24, 1949
Virginia Mayo and Bruce Bennett star in the movie Tuesday and Wednesday, "Smart Girls Don't Talk."
Frank Deppe sold his residence property on Seventh street last week to Henry Krumvide. The consideration was said to be $5,200.
In St. Joseph School News: Each year there is a junior girl chosen to crown the Blessed Virgin Mary. The student body chose Judith Till as May Queen. Her attendants are Rita Mae Herrig and Joyce Koppes.
Just look outside on the playground anytime during the noon hour and our high school girls can be seen playing softball as well as any of the boys.
60 Years Ago
March 26, 1959
The firemen's annual dance will be held Monday evening in the American Legion hall. Dancing will be from 9-1 with music by the Oklahoma Cowboys. The dance committee wishes to clarify the curfew situation for teenagers. If they have parental permission the may attend the dance and will be given a half hour in which to go from Legion hall to their homes.
Mayor Robert Dyas has requested that Bellevue businesses close from 1 to 4 Friday to allow personnel to attend the Good Friday services.
Marcelline and Martha Kueter, seniors at Marquette High School, have been offered tuition scholarships at Viterbo College. The girls are cousins, Marcelline being the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Kueter and Martha the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Kueter.
Bellevue Native Helps Pioneer Method, Lampe Uses Hypnosis in Dentistry. Dr. Lampe said he recently hypnotized a person for a sectional removal of three badly impacted molars. The operation took two hours. he said persons who undergo hypnosis in dentistry (called hypnodontics) feel no sensation of pain afterward, even several hours after the work has been performed. They are completely relaxed, a state not induced by novocaine where the patient is awake and sees the work being done. Through hypnosis hemorrhaging and the amount of saliva present can be controlled.
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1969
Seven youths spent Saturday afternoon replacing 20 stop signs on county road intersections under the supervision of Robert Lyons. The youths purchased 414 worth of posts for the work in addition to furnishing the labor. Sheriff Lyons was able to match the tire tracks at the scene to a vehicle owned by one of the boys.
In Marquette High School news: The Musical Brigadoon played to a full house Friday night and to a packed house on Sunday night when more chairs were brought in to accommodate the audience. An estimated 800 persons attended the two performances.
At Wanderscheid's Market: All grinds of Folgers coffee-$1.89. Brown or powdered sugar: 2 lb pkg. 37 cents. carrots, cabbage or radishes 10 cents a pound.
Riverview Hotel offers Filet of Sole and all you can eat salad bar for only $1.75.
40 Years Ago
March 29, 1979
The council discussed a problem that occurred last Sunday night when a part-time police officer apparently went home to sleep about 3 a.m. without obtaining permission from the acting police chief.
Cost of school lunches increased by five cents, making lunch prices of 45 cents for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, 50 cents for seventh grade through 12 graders and 65 cents for adults.
Spring jackets by CAMPUS are advertised at Lucke Brothers for $12.95 to $14.95.
The second annual Upper Mississippi Kite Festival, to which people of all age are most cordially invited, will be held May 6 at the Nelson Unit of the Bellevue State Park.
30 Years Ago
March 30, 1989
As you are reading this, the BHS Spanish club is in the tropical paradise of Mexico. Their flight landed in Mexico City Thursday afternoon. They were free to relax or shop the rest of the day.
The Bellevue Park Board is seeking Pledges of $7,500 for new playground equipment this spring. The city of Bellevue has agreed to match the pledges with an additional $7,500.
20 Years Ago
March 25, 1999
Bellevue's most expensive project in the history of the community is along the bank of the Mississippi River just south of Big Mill Creek. The long-awaited rebuild of the city's secondary wastewater treatment facility began earlier this month when Jim Schroeder began work on the $2.6 million dollar project.
10 Years Ago
March 26, 2009
Front page picture carrying the caption: Bellevue's "Air" Jordan at Portland NCAA tourney. Last Tuesday the families of Jordan Egleseder packed their bags and food for the road and drove 4,000 miles round trip to watch the Bellevue basketball standout play for the University of Northern Iowa in their first-round NCAA tournament game against Purdue.
