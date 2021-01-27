100 Years Ago
January 25, 1921
Justus Murray, who shot and killed Howard Phillips at Newport Ky., last October, was acquitted by the jury at the latter place last Tuesday night. Murray pleaded the "unwritten law," claiming that Phillips had broken up his home. The jury was composed of married men. Both Murray and Phillips were former residents of Maquoketa and the outcome of the trial was watched with interest by many people throughout this county.
Art Blitgen shot a Jack rabbit on his father's farm seven miles west of Bellevue and sold the carcass this morning to Louis Spiro.
Mike Sommer had an accident with his Ford car Sunday afternoon from which he was lucky enough to emerge with a skinned face and badly bruised left shoulder. He was driving along Front street when the John Henry took a sudden notion to cut a few fancy capers and turned over on its side. The accident is thought to be something gone wrong with the steering wheel as Mike was driving at a moderate rate of speed.
On and after February 1 we will reduce our price for milk to 11 cents a quart.
The Niles Brothers, William DeGear and Forest Conley, wood choppers for William Dunn, while eating their lunch Friday noticed honey bees at work. They followed their course and only went a short distance when they found the tree they were located in. They chopped the tree down and secured 50 pounds of fine honey.
Farmers: I have a car oil meal which I will sell at very low prices. Will pay big cash prices for all kinds of furs, skunk hides especially, from $2 to $2.50. Louis Spiro
Lamotte News: J.C. Nemmers finished packing ice last Friday. Up to date the meat market is the only business place in town that was fortunate enough to secure sufficient ice for the coming season.
Andrew News: Chas. Entringer is nursing a very sore hand which he cut while butchering and later took cold in the wound.
90 Years Ago
January 27, 1931
Bellevue high cagers won a well earned victory Friday evening over the Preston high school team by the score of 18 to 15.
The Wickersham liquor report was made last week and it proves to be the dud that this paper has contended that it would be. The drys contend that the report favors strict enforcement; the wets claim that it favors modification-but we believe that it is another example of fence walking like the Hoover administration has been handing us since the present president went into office. And the United States government paid $500,000 for such a report. More Hoover commission efficiency!
Newspapers over the state are agitating a movement to form a state police force, claiming that the employing of such a force is the only way to combat the present crime wave. The press claims that robbers are using high powered automobiles on Iowa's concrete roads to make their escape. A state police in Iowa might be alright if they are given duties besides heckling innocent auto drivers (You and I) as we go peacefully and quietly along our way.
Lamotte News: Nick Herrig was a narrow gauge passenger for Bellevue Wednesday to visit his uncle, J.P. Herrig at the hospital.
80 Years Ago
January 23, 1941
The interior of the building which will house the Hodoval Rexall store in the near future is fast taking form. Frank Hodoval, brother if the proprietor is in charge of the carpenter work and the shelving will be a work of art.
Food for the birds, plenty of it for the asking-just drop in at the Leader office and get some to feed the birds about your home.
Herman Dempewolf, who has been confined in his home since Dec. 24, with a siege of carbuncles, was able to be downtown Monday for the first time.
A foursome, A.C. Schneider, J.W. Anderson, Harold Spiro and Joe Gibbs went to Iowa City Monday night to see the University of Iowa down the Northwestern team by a score of 52 to 41.
In a nip and tuck game St. Joseph's girls' basketball team scored victory No. 8 by defeating St. Joseph's Academy of Dubuque on the local floor last Sunday afternoon. The regular game ended with the count of 28 to 28. A three-minute over-time period was played with Bellevue scoring three field goals in rapid succession ending the game 34 to 31. J. Callaghan and I. Portz made 15 points each.
Seven head of cattle belonging to Joe Gingerich died last week, the result of eating some paint which had been left open.
70 Years Ago
January 25, 1951
The rural fire department truck was called to the Louis Till farm, tenanted by Ardo Junk and family just west west of town Monday morning where a bad chimney fire was in progress. Luckily the wind was in such a direction that it carried sparks away from other farm buildings. No damage occurred.
Mariann Till, 4 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Till, Jr., escaped with minor injuries when struck by a car last Friday morning while on her way to St. Joseph School where she attends kindergarten. In a hurry to cross the street near her home because of an approaching freight train, the child ran directly into the path of a car driven by Robert Muller. She crawled out from beneath the car, none the worse from the mishap except for a bruised hip and a few grease marks on her coat.
FOX HUNT! Held in the vicinity of the Bevan-Sieverding Property, Big Mill Creek. Meet at Pavillion in Front Street Park 1:00 p.m. sharp. Lunch at town Hall after hunt.
After four telephone linemen had spotted Iowa's famous "black panther" recently, a hunting party was organized. Aided with spotter planes, the hunters tracked down the animal, which proved to be a friendly big black dog.
60 Years Ago
January 26, 1961
Bellevue High School won the championship of the annual Jackson County Boys Basketball tournament here this week, defeating Miles and Monmouth in their two games. It was the first time in 19 years that a Bellevue team has won the title. Players were: Hachmann, Griebel, Irwin, Siebels, Guenther, Patterson and Berzins.
Bellevue may have a police magistrate if the city council carries out plans informally approved at their regular meeting. General agreement was accorded by the council to the proposal of Mayor Bud Kinmonth that a police magistrate be established to handle court cases for city police. Ella Zentner, former mayor, had told the mayor she was willing to accept the magistrate job.
BY POPULAR REQUEST: We have made another batch of GOLD CREST Peppermint Stick Ice Cream. Bellevue Creamery
50 Years Ago
January 28, 1971
The two Marquette high school entries in the district speech contest at Central City Saturday were certified to the state contest later this year. David Herrig and Carol Sieverding for their cutting from "Of Mice and Men." Tom Schwager, Charles Fondell and Kay Marshall were certified for the one-act play "Red Carnations."
Joe White is recuperating at Finley Hospital from injuries suffered in a fall at the Masonic hall late Monday afternoon. He is reported to be in good spirits Wednesday, although bruised from the fall.
Every Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Buck Nite for Chicken; 3 pcs. chicken, slaw and french fries $1.00 Saturday night, Sirloin strip steak, choice of potatoes,roll and coffee only $1.49. Anchor Inn.
40 Years Ago
January 22, 1981
The Bellevue Public Library Board received a gift late last month that might well be described as "pennies from heaven." Upon the settlement of the estate of Priscilla Weinert, the library board learned that around $10,000 was donated.
After 28 years in the hamburger and fries business, Joe White, 83, of Bellevue has passed the L & J Maid-Rite on to the next generation. Bob and Alice White bought the business from the older White Jan. 9.
Mobile Telephone service is now available in the Bellevue, Otter Creek and Maquoketa area. This service enables you to make calls and be called while in your car! Rates begin at less that $60 a month
30 Years Ago
January 24, 1991
Donald Grenesko, president of the Chicago Cubs baseball team helped mend fences this week when he sent a baseball with autographs of the entire Cubs team as well as a 1989 bat with signatures of the division winning team. The memorabilia will help raise more money for the library's construction project.
Bellevue Braves team members report donation pledges of $4200 at the end of their week long telephone campaign to raise funds for night lighting at Cole Park. That brings the total amount of pledges and collected donations to about $16,500 Jason Haynes, Braves spokesman, said.
Bellevue VFW Presents: "The Corn Fed Girls," Saturday night, january 26; open to the public (no charge at the door)
10 years Ago
January 27, 2011
Monday evening, rescue workers called off the search for missing snowmobiler Shawn Berthel, age 23, in the icy Maquoketa River. Brett Stalker, age 34 of Sabula, also submerged his snowmobile. Saturday evening. He was treated for hypothermia and released.
