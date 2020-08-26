100 Years Ago
August 24, 1920
Tennessee Wednesday became the thirty-sixth state to ratify the Susan B. Anthony federal suffrage amendment when the Tennessee house ratified the measure by a vote of 49 to 47, the senate having previously voted in favor of the amendment. The constitutional change will thus become effective in time for the 17,000,000 women of the country to vote in the presidential election in November. Women of Iowa were empowered by the last legislature to vote for presidential electors, and were among the 17,000,000 who would have had the right to vote in the presidential contest next November, regardless of the fate of the federal suffrage amendment. Iowa has 664,008, enough if added to the democratic party vote to make Iowa safe for democracy.
Tuesday and Wednesday at the COZY, Charlie Chaplin in one of his best 2-reel comedies, "Work."
Schmidt Bros., of Springbrook, have bills out for a dance to be given at that place tomorrow night. The Bellevue Orchestra will furnish the music and a cordial invitation is extended to everybody.
Emil Ehrhardt pulled an old time flintlock musket out of the river last Tuesday while clamming near Gordons. The weapon, which is a double-barrelled affair, is badly decomposed from its long rest in the water. It is the type of gun used at the time the first white settlers came to this vicinity. The old weapon is on display in the Kranz drug store window.
Edward, the 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ernst, of Spruce Creek, was painfully injured in a peculiar accident Saturday. He was riding horseback near a fence along the road when part of the embankment gave way and the horse in trying to regain its footing plunged against a wire fence dragging the lad's leg against the barbs of the wire for a distance of about 6 feet. A deep gash was cut in the boy's thigh laying it wide open.
Strayed Away: a flock of turkeys consisting of a gobbler, hen and five young ones. Peter Daball
The Tony Till home was the scene of a big party Sunday evening when about fifty relatives and friends were present and made merry. The affair was a deterred wedding celebration for the couple as they were unable to celebrate when married on account of the flu.
90 Years Ago
August 26, 1930
Theo Neu, Harry Brown, Charles Bailey and Fred Etting drove in to Chicago Sunday and saw the exciting baseball game Chicago in Mr. Neu's auto and returned the same night.between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Giants, which the former won 3-2. The local men drove to Chicago in Mr. Neu's auto and returned the same night.
Brinker and Harstick have been awarded the contract for painting, decorating the new St. Joseph school.
The formal opening of both grade and high school will be on Monday, September 15, by which time part of the new building will be ready for occupancy. This splendid structure is equipped with a principal's office, an auditorium and gymnasium, assembly room and library, a science laboratory, five classrooms and supply rooms. All the fixtures are new and of the most modern type.
EXTRA: William Schirmer, editor and publisher of the Bellevue Leader, fell dead at about 3:20 o'clock this afternoon on the sidewalk at the north door of the post office. Dr. E.L. Lampe and M.W. Moulton attempted artificial respiration but to no avail.
Short dresses, bobbed hair, the boyish figures are out-all washed up-for the coming winter, the style czars declare. Soft voices are back and the curve is once more in its place, lines and loops and laces, perfume and powder and pearls. The expert declares that the new clothes will cost a lot more money than in years gone by but he declares that the American man will be glad to pay the bill to get the women back to where they were several years ago.
Dr. E.A. Hanske reports the birth of a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Michels Sunday to join six other girls, who are brotherless.
A dancing party was given at the Rink Wednesday evening honoring Miss Clara Till who tomorrow becomes the bride of Cletus Sieverding.
Negotiations which had been in progress of several weeks culminated in the sale of the Rexall Drug store to Wm. Hodoval.
80 Years Ago
August 29, 1940
The last concert of the season by the Community Band, directed by William Boland, will be heard this evening in Riverside Park. Turn out and give the band a big hand for their efforts.
The newly installed five-stop Wicks organ of the Presbyterian church will be formally dedicated Sunday evening. The actual building of the instrument has taken nearly two months and the designs of the architect brought to realization fully justified their promise.
One notes with awe, that among other items for national defense, the United States army possesses a 12-year old Kentucky thoroughbred horse named Vast, the only equine in the world which can gallop backwards. Such an animal as this is not lightly to be dismissed. Vast should be practically perfect for generals to lead charges on.
A rattlesnake in a glass enclosure drew much attention to the front window of the Portz Tavern yesterday. The reptile which had five rattlers and was approximately two feet long was captured by Marion Mangler.
70 Years Ago
August 24, 1950
Jackson county rural schools will open Monday. The county superintendent reports that 85 schools will operate this year, as compared with 91 last year. Six schools will not reopen this fall because they do not have the required number of students. State law requires that a district have six resident pupils in order to maintain a school. Teachers in the Bellevue area: Helen Ernst, Amanda Wagner, Kathleen Hartung, Viola Meier, Viola Wagner and Luella Dempewolf.
St. Joseph's church has purchased the block opposite the convent and parochial school from Mrs. Lillian Cole Smith. The sale was announced sundy by Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer to the congregation. The open lot will be used for a recreation area for the school children.
Approximately $7000 in damage was caused by a fire that almost completely destroyed the interior of the Matt Junk home here Saturday afternoon. The fire started from an unknown cause in the kitchen and burned the heaviest in a back stairway. The furniture belonging to Mr. Junk was almost totally destroyed, as was that of his son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Dwain Junk who occupied the other apartment in the house. Dwain and his wife are now living in a trailer.
Bellevue will be the location for nearly 400 children to attend school, meaning that school areas will be congested during school hours.
Mr. and Mrs. Royal Griebel have moved to their new home in Riverview addition.
60 Years Ago
August 25, 1960
Donald Goepfert left last Thursday for Duluth Minn. He plans to spend several weeks there and hopes to get relief from hay fever.
50 years Ago
August 27, 1970
Dan Eggers left August 15 to spend two weeks with his brother Greg at Salem, Ore.
A request for immediate action on a loitering law was again put before the Bellevue city council Monday night by Richard Norpel, Sr., owner and operator of Riverview hotel He recited acts of harassment and vandalism being carried out by a group of young men at his restaurant.
40 Years Ago
August 21, 1980
Company officials said Thursday that construction of the new BX-100 factory in Bellevue should begin about the first week in September. The BX-100 is a device that equalizes braking on equipment such as semi-trailer trucks equipped with air brakes. The new factory is located between the Marvin Michels home and Goetz, Inc.
Ducks Unlimited will mark the founding chapter at a banquet Tuesday at the Anchor Inn.
This week the Bellevue American Legion wanted to place an advertisement in the Herald-Leader for Tuesday night bingo games. According to Iowa law, the Legion is allowed to conduct the games. And, according to common sense, the organization is smart to advertise the event. But a postal regulation states that a newspaper cannot contain any advertising of a lottery or similar enterprise which includes bingo. if a newspaper does print such a notice, the publication can be fined. The regulation does not, by the way, apply to loteries run by the state.
30 Years Ago
August 30, 1990
The price most people will pay for the crisis in the Mideast is higher gas costs. From others the military standoff will exact more. Bellevue native Marine Lance Corporal James Belling will see the massive buildup of American forces firsthand. The crisis in the Mideast will also affect the John Kettman family. John, 40, a Post Office employee, leaves this week to begin at least three months of duty as a reserve member serving as a corpsman in the Charlotte North Carolina Naval Hospital.
20 Years Ago
August 24, 2000
Vice President Al Gore fired up the crowd in downtown Bellevue with an impassioned speech about his vision for the future of the country. Gore portrayed himself as a "fighter for working families" during his address to a crowd estimated at 2,500.
10 Years Ago
September 2, 2010
Casey's General Store will open a convenience store at the former Hammond's Drive-In, which closed about a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.