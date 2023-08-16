110 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 19, 1913
The steamer G. W. Hill will run a moonlight excursion from Bellevue to Dubuque next Saturday leaving here at 6:30 p.m. returning at midnight. This will be one of the most pleasant outings of the season, and no doubt many will take advantage of it. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 15, 1918
The board of education filled the position of principal of the high school by promoting Miss Louise Sellers to the place. Miss Sellers taught the languages here last year and is well qualified to assume the duties of the higher position for which she has been chosen. One more vacancy remains to be filled in the high school faculty.
95 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 16, 1928
Seven local business firms will cooperate in putting on a big Dollar Day on next Saturday, August 18, when attractive bargains in all lines of merchandise will be offered to the public. The following firms will participate: The Rexall Store, Young Hardware Co., Neu Bros., E. H. Wagner Service Station, J. J. Mootz & Son, Kucheman & Son (two stores). Large circulars will be distributed Friday enumerating many of the bargains. Watch for them.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 16, 1938
Leo Reistroffer, Louis Jess, John Puls and Robert Jones arrived home Saturday from Fort Des Moines where they spent a month at the C.M.T.C. camp and were all very much pleased with the outing and training.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 16, 1938
A petition signed by 62 persons was presented to the town council Saturday requesting a special election to decide whether or not the people of Bellevue want a swimming pool.
Some time ago PWA approved a grant of $9,559 for the project and the election will be held on the proposed bonding of the town for approximately $12,000 for the town’s 55 per cent of the cost of the project. A date for holding the special election will probably be set at the regular meeting of the council Thursday night of this week. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 20, 1953
Rattling 11 hits in their six innings at bat, the Bellevue Beavers hung a 11 to 3 tag on Dubuque Old Timers team in a game here last Sunday.
Slim Clasen went the full seven innings to hold the visitors to four hits although one went for a triple and another a double. In the meantime he wiffed 12 of the 26 men at bat, but was extremely gracious to the guests when he issued 11 walks.
At bat the Beavers collected triples by Willie Felderman and Clasen and Don Even picked out two doubles to chase Jim Butler from the hill in the fifth frame. Besides his doubles, Even had a single for a perfect day at bat. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 22, 1963
Bellevue Rotarians will seek donations toward building a new boat launching ramp from the city parking lot.
A. J. Sherwood, member of the Rotary committee seeking to develop an improved launching ramp, told Rotarians Monday evening that the project would run about $1,800. He said he priced the labor and materials at maximum costs and expected that the work could be completed for less than his figure. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 15, 1968
Mrs. David Deppe has received a letter from her husband’s commanding officer at the Marine base at Camp Pendleton, CA, conveying his congratulations to her for the awards earned by Pfc. Deppe. The letter informed her of his promotion to private first class, notable since Marines are generally not eligible for such promotion until they have served four months. Pfc. Deppe has only been in for the past two and a half months. She also learned that he had earned the Honor Man award for his platoon, an award based on rifle marksmanship, leadership ability, and progress in training, attitude and conduct. In recognition of the award, the publishers of the “Leatherneck” magazine presented him a Marine Corps dress blue uniform.
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 16, 1973
Bargains this week at Mottet’s Jack & Jill Food Center includes: Wilderness cherry pie filling, 39¢ can; Del Monte green beans, 4 cans for $1.00; Welch grape jelly, 49¢; Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup 6 cans for $1.00; Vlasic pickles 59¢ jar; Green peppers, 10¢ each, Large head lettuce, 35¢ and Thompson seedless grapes, 39¢ lb. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
45 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 17, 1978
Bellevue Municpal Utilities Board opened bids Wednesday afternoon for construction of a water tower on the side of the north bluff here and learned the overall project would cost more than a half million dollars. In order to finance the increased cost, the board talked Wednesday of implementing a water rate increase immediately. The utilities board began considering the project to provide more water storage for Bellevue last spring when the city received a $177,500 grant from the Farmer’s Home Administration (FmHA) drought recovery program. The FmHA also agreed to guarantee loans to the city for another $177,500, bringing the total dollars available to $355,000.
