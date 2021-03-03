100 Years Ago
March 1, 1921
All surplus buttermilk will be sold to the highest bidder this coming Saturday at the creamery at 2 o'clock. The board of directors will reserve the right to reject any and all bids. Bellevue Co-Operative Creamery.
Mr. Chas. Hyde has leased the M.P. O'Connor building vacated by the Legion boys and will open up a floral shop in the same. If he finds the business will warrant it he will later erect a hothouse in or near Bellevue.
At the meeting of the Commercial Club Fridayevening the slogan "Beautiful Busy Bellevue" submitted by Dr. Hanske, was adopted as Bellevue's slogan for future war cry.
The bill to license and legalize chiropractors in Iowa has passed the senate and house and only waits for the governor's signature to become a law.
The basketball game at the Gym Saturday night between the Epworth Seminary team and the B.H. Girls' team was won by the former, the score being 13 to 12.
This was the first out of town team our girls have met on the local floor and although defeated they put up a remarkable game.
The Henry Griebel family moved last week into their fine new country home on their farm near Gordons Ferry.
The house is 34x36, two stories, with a basement and large attic. It is a pebble dashed frame and is equipped with every convenience, including electric lights, hot and cold water, toilets, bath, laundry, sewerage disposal, etc.
THE LAMOTTE STAR: Elmer M., the six month old son of Mr. and Mrs. Konrardy, of this place died Sunday evening of pneumonia. The little one was sick for only a few days. He is survived by his parents, brothers Burnell and Clarence.
Louis Spiro paid Mrs. Nick Ley the sum of $45.75 for a coop of ordinary chickens last week. He says this is nore that he had ever paid for a single coup of common chickens in all his years.
90 Years Ago
March 3, 1931
The Andrew five basketball team was the cleanest playing team of the tournament as they went through the whole game without a foul being called against them. It is seldom that this happens and all credit is due these good sports who play to win but want to do it fairly.
Duties on straw hats and maple sugar have been reduced. This added to the fact that butter is very cheap, makes the breakfast outlook quite bright.
An automobile driven by Ed Grable was struck by a truck driven by Ed Shady of Maquoketa. Investigation by the state automobile inspector showed that the brakes on the truck were not working. The truck was also improperly licensed, bearing a 1930 number. The sides of the driver's compartment were boarded up with cardboard, there being no glass in them.
Automobile drivers in this community who are still driving with 1930 license plates or with no plates at all had better be careful as state men have declared war on motor law violators. Anyone operating a car on the public highway with an obsolete plate or with no plate is subject to a fine from $1 to $100.
The Chamber of Commerce and river men should get together soon and make plans to hold a regatta here this summer. No more thrilling race can be seen anywhere than between several high powered boats.
80 Years Ago
February 27, 1941
A.G. Esfield, custodian of Bellevue State Park, besides all his other accomplishments, is developing into an expert pipe maker and is now in the limelight proper for he has just completed making and finishing a pipe for Bing Crosby.
It seems likely that within five years after the war is over, airplanes will be as popular as automobiles. Factories all over the country are now being geared to turn out planes at record speed by mass production methods. When the war is over a tremendous economic jolt will result if those plane assembly lines have to stop.
Bellevue supported seven grocery stores. They were Beck Grocery, Frank Eganhouse Grocery, Harold Koppes Grocery, A. Lampe Grocery, Theo. Neu Grocery, Spiro's Grocery and George Zentner Grocery.
70 Years Ago
March 1, 1951
The Bellevue High Comets closed the books on their basketball season on Tuesday evening by defeating Sabula on the home court 48 to 44. Scoring was well distributed with Rich Dagitz, Glenn Griebel and Earl Lampe getting 11, 10 and 10 with Donnie Achen and Jr. Griebel clipping in with six each while Harold Koppes got 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles "Buzzy" Lucke are the extremely proud parents of twins, a boy and a girl, born February 26 at Memorial Hospital. The babies weighed better than 5 lbs. each and are fine healthy infants.
Ice in the Maquoketa river near Green Island went out with a bang Monday and railroad crews were kept busy breaking up ice jams which threatened Milwaukee's trestle bridge just north of Green Island. The crews use TNT gelatine to blast the huge cakes as well as steel tipped prods to keep the opening clear below the bridge.
A house committee has reported out a bill that would legalize the sale of cap pistols in Iowa. The bill would exempt small cap pistols from the definition of fireworks which are now taboo under state law.
HOBNOBBING WITH THE SPORTSMEN: We saw a levee break on Monday. First it was like an arm of water reaching out its wet fingers to us, and then as the water pressed it became a veritable hydrant that gushed forth. Before the day was over it had washed a gully that would allow trains to pass within it. It might have started from a gopher hole. One wonders what might hinder these bad breaks. There were many pictures taken. I hope George Hinke made it down there in time for a few "shots." Tom Bates took some good pictures and I saw Bil Hodoval and Doc Tilton there, too.
60 Years Ago
March 2, 1961
If work continues on schedule the Bellevue locks may open to river tows next Monday. Official opening was announced as March 9.
Stevie Engelman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Engleman, was able to return to his home Sunday from Iowa City where he had been hospitalized at the University hospitals for the past month.
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1971
Mrs. Joseph White is in the burn center at University Hospitals, Iowa City, recuperating from burns suffered over the upper part of her body early Tuesday. Her condition was listed as serious. Mr. White said he was in the basement of their home Tuesday morning when Mrs. White was in the kitchen, filling a cigarette lighter. He said he heard her scream, then run to the bathroom. There he found her seated in the bathtub trying to splash water on the upper part of her body, which was aflame.
Rep. Richard Norpel Sr. reported that a bill allowing liquor to be sold on Sunday in Iowa has been introduced in the House. It would allow liquor to be served from 11 a.m. to midnight in establishments which gain at least 40% of their income in food service.
40 Years Ago
February 26, 1981
As the Comet girls' basketball team ended the 1980-81 season and the Comet boys prepare for district play, Big Bend named six Bellevue high school players, including two who were elected unanimously for the honor. Ann Schroeder made her third consecutive appearance on All-Conference as she ended her senior year by being voted in unanimously to the first team. Junior Mark Junk, the Comets' six-foot-four-inch starting center, was unanimously named to the first team of the Big Bend All-Conference.
Can spring be far off? On the heels of Monday's storm, the open water above the locks here held a flock of gulls, the first arrival of the season.
30 Years Ago
February 28, 1991
MHS News: The marquette girls basketball team has had its fair share of injuries this past season. Out of the original 11 varsity members, only two have not suffered any injuries this past season: Nicole Gibbs and Crystal Noonan. Four players, Jody Eggers, Lisa Reeg, Sherri Helmle, and Abbey Junk are out for the rest of the year.
10 years Ago
March 3, 2011
The Marquette girls celebrated their 34-32 first-round victory over North Mahaska. They held onto a narrow lead through a number of attempts to earn their first ever win in state tournament play.
In late February, the Jackson County Sheriff;s office processed 364 gun carry permits. The rise in permit applications comes with Iowa's change from a "may issue" to a "shall issue" gun permit state, with a clean background check. Previously, sheriffs had discretion over whether or not an applicant was issued a gun permit.
