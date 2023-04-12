110 YEARS AGO
APRIL 15, 1913
Ed Engelman and Geo. Schaub, Jr., had a lively runaway Sunday over on Second street. They were driving a young animal hitched to a cart, when all at once something happened to the harness that caused the cart to tilt, spilling the occupants and frightening the colt so that it made a hasty get-away up the street dragging the cart with it until a tree stopped the race.
The damage was confined to some breaks in the harness and a broken shaft. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
APRIL 18, 1918
The Knights of Columbus of Bellevue are making preparations to initiate a class of fifty or more members on May 5th. Degree teams from Cascade and Dubuque will exemplify the work and all those interested are looking forward to the event with much pleasure. It is some time since the local council put on a class and it will be made a gala occasion.
95 YEARS AGO
APRIL 17, 1928
“All dressed up and no place to go,” was the plight of a large number of people found themselves on Thursday night when Flindt’s orchestra failed to arrive to play for a dance at the K. of C. hall. The failure of the orchestra to arrive was a bad break for the Knights of Columbus as there would have been a large crowd in attendance as the weather was excellent and the roads were good. Flindt phoned that a breakdown of his auto in Wisconsin prevented the orchestra from getting here.
85 YEARS AGO
APRIL 12, 1938
The town council passed a resolution at the regular meeting Thursday night designating Second street as a through street, with all traffic from the east and west coming to a stop before entering the street. The Milwaukee railroad will provide the stop signs and the town will erect them. Orders for the signs were to be placed as soon as the council accepted the resolution, but the stop rule at Second street will not become effective until the official publication of the resolution appears. – The Bellevue Herald
80 YEARS AGO
APRIL 15, 1948
There seems to be some question as to whether a man can legally hold two elective offices and since Dr. J. J. Tilton, county coroner, was recently successful in the race for town councilman here there is a bit of speculation upon the matter. The county attorney explains that one individual may hold two elective offices “providing they are not incompatible.”
Possibly one man can hold two offices. But it is reported that John L. Dye, Bellevue funeral director, has taken out nomination papers for the office of county coroner. Just in case?
70 YEARS AGO
APRIL 16, 1953
Work on the education unit of St. John Lutheran church is progressing rapidly. Within three weeks after the congregation voted its approval of the project the excavation had been completed, the footings were poured, and the brick laying was started. The basement walls are being erected this week.
The building when completed will add almost 2500 square feet of floor space to the present facilities of St. John’s church. This will be on two floor levels and will provide much needed additional room for St. John’s expanding program of worship, education and Christian fellowship. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
APRIL 18, 1963
Floyd Daniels, who had been doing police work in New Mexico, has been hired as Bellevue night patrolman and began his duties this week.
A native of the Green Island area, he is living there with his parents until a home can be found in Bellevue. He is married and has two daughters.
The city council Monday night set a beginning salary of $275 a month after three months of satisfactory service. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
APRIL 18, 1968
Smiles of Success for their fishing expedition in the Mississippi river Wednesday, April 10 are seen on the faces of Iowa Governor Harold Hughes and Dell Pooler of Bellevue, who was host for the day of walleye fishing. The governor holds a walleye that weighed more than eight pounds, which he said was the largest walleye he had ever caught. The governor, his wife and youngest daughter, spent April 6 through 12 vacationing at Bellevue.
50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 12, 1973
Larry Conrad, basketball coach at Bellevue High School the past 8 years, has resigned to accept a similar position at North Fayette High School at West Union. In addition to basketball coach, he will be assistant football coach and will teach World History.
His 1972 team finished with an 18 win and 5 loss record and won the Great River conference and sectional tournament. – The Bellevue Herald Leader
40 YEARS AGO
APRIL 14, 1983
Rocky Junk Insurance recently completed the move from River Plaza to the company’s new offices at 108 S. Riverview, the former Dr. Tilton office. Junk and his staff include Jerry Theisen, sales associate, and Sue Tebbe, office receptionist. The agency underwrites for 12 companies including term, universal, endowment and whole life insurance. Rocky Junk also writes health, accident, disability coverage as well as annuities and estate analysis. The agency has been a hall of fame sales winner and president’s club award recipient. – The Herald-Leader
