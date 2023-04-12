VINYL FLASHBACK

VINYL FLASHBACK: The 1988 Herald-Leader featured these two Bellevue gentlemen (Carl Etting, left and Dave Valant, right) in a column written by former editor Lowell Carlson on the local band ‘Slightest Idea.’ The column was about an album the local band made in the  early 1970s called Bring Your Own, and the popularity of local bands in the Bellevue area between 1967 and 1977. Valent played drums for Slightest Idea, while Etting played guitar and keyboards. Jeffy Theisen also played guitar and Calvin Pinnell was on bass. The popular band had reunion gigs here in Bellevue in 1978, 2015 and 2022.

110 YEARS AGO

APRIL 15, 1913