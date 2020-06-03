100 Years Ago
June 1, 1920
The members of Reveille Post No. 273 and the Rescue Hose company held a meeting Tuesday night when they decided to have a big mid-summer carnival and festival in Bellevue the week of July 19 to 24. Contracts have been signed for free attractions to cost over $2,000 and a big band will also play during the week. The carnival will take place on the streets of Bellevue and one of the features will be daily aeroplane flights over the city.
The remains of John Grunnet, brother of Mrs. Carl Harstick, of Bellevue, who died in England of influenza in 1918 while in the service to his country, was brought to this country, arriving in New Jersey, Monday, May 24.
The Bellevue Co-operative Creamery Co., are making plans for a big picnic to be held at Daugherty's grove, Sunday, June 13. The object of the gathering, which will start at ten o'clock in the morning is to decide the question of building a new creamery and what kind of structure it is to be.
Saturday at the Cozy: Tom Mix, Fox's celebrated star, in "The Wilderness Trail," a thrilling story of the great northwest. Sunday: Bessie Barrisdale gives another proof of her versatility in "Kitty Kelly, M.D." Heretofore the beautiful Bessie has specialized in society dramas, but in this production she assumes the role of a woman doctor in a western mining town and the change is decidedly refreshing.
STRAW HATS! It's straw hat time! Get them at Bisdorf's.
90 Years Ago
June 3, 1930
Kucheman-Clark Ceremony was a brilliant society event: The bride was beautifully gowned in a creation of eggshell satin sleeveless gown fashioned princess style with long veil held in place with lilies of the valley. She carried a shower bouquet of lilies of the valley and roses.
A Chevrolet truck driven by John Jr,. (Butch) Bowman turned over northwest of Bellevue on the Bellevue-Dubuque road near the Dick Teitjen place early Sunday afternoon when the driver failed to make a turn as he was on his way to Dubuque. The truck struck the ditch and turned over two or three times, throwing Bowman over a fence into a field and badly gaming the machine. Dr. Moulton was notified and went to the scent of the accident, returning to the hospital with Bowman whose injuries proved to be slight.
Elmer Mangler, William Ottaway and E. Pauli of Green Island were painfully injured early last Wednesday morning as they were returning from a dance at Springbrook when the Ford coupe in which they were riding plunged through a bridge a short distance north of Springbrook. When the automobile went on to the bridge a short distance north of Springbrook. When the automobile went on to the bridge it collapsed, carrying the car with the occupants to the bottom of the ravine 10 or 12 feet below.
80 Years Ago
June 6, 1940
The approaching marriage of Miss Josephine Michels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Michels and Meneve Noel, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Noel of Lamotte was announced in St. Joseph's church Sunday for the first time.
The warm weather which has been so shy about making its appearance has arrived and how? The temperature climbed Wednesday to 98 and today a breeze has kept the temperature to about 93.
Graduation exercises take place Sunday evening at St. Joe's: eight boys and five girls in the class. The senior altar boys to be honored were Raymond Hipschen, Gerald Lucke, Ferdinand Rolling. Richard Roling was also given a special award for bringing honors to the school when he won in a Tuberculosis Essay contest and who broadcast fit over the Dubuque station and WHO, DesMoines.
SOCIETY: Mrs. H.J. Weinschenk very graciously entertained the members of the Bridge club at a one o'clock luncheon in her country home south of Bellevue today. The members of the Young Ladies Sodality enjoyed a pot-luck supper and a program of out-door sports at Kueter's grove Tuesday evening.
After months of litigation, the real estate deal was completed last week in which Mrs. Kate Scheckel, executrix of the estate of the late M..P. Scheckel, deeded a 340-acre farm to Peter J. Till in exchange for the Till Hatchery property consisting of lots 127 and 128 in Bellevue. It is reported the legal controversy was finally settled by agreement.
WEDDING DANCE at Riverview Ballroom on Monday, June 10, Music by Fay and his Pals, given by Helen Wiegert and Harvey Duesing.
70 Years Ago
June 1, 1950
Gerald Beck, Robert Felderman, Cecil Simons, and Duane Lowe, all riding in the Beck car, miraculously esca[ed death or serious injuries last Friday evening when the car went out of control and was completely wrecked. The accident occurred near the Jack Blitgenfarm at the western city limits of Bellevue. Beck, who officials state was driving the car sideswiped the Albert Heim car which was parked in front of the Blitzen home. The machine then crashed against three trees.
Frank H. Schwirtz whose resignation was received and accepted recently, has been replaced as Bellevue city attorney by the appointment of M.M. Koppes. Mayor Byland made the appointment to fill the vacancy.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Beck and Roy Brinker are attendants at the commencement festivities at the Colorado Woman's College in Denver today, where Miss Jan Beck, daughter of the Becks, is one of the graduates. Miss Frances Ernst is in charge of the Beck Food store during the absence of the owners.
60 Years Ago
June 2, 1960
Bellevue's 1960 population is listed at 2,196 it was announced Wednesday by Mayor Bud Kinmoth. The increase of 264 persons is a jump of 13.66 percent over the 1950 count of 1,932. Bellevue will change from town status to that of city although this will not become effective until the 1960 census becomes official late this year.
Howard Sallows of Bellevue has been named chief of the civil defense police of Jackson county by Sheriff Lorin Felderman and the county board of supervisors. Mayor Bud Kinmouth and the Bellevue town council had recently named Mr. Sallows, Lorin Hager and Bob Leppert of the civil defense staff as auxiliary police for Bellevue.
Lyn Feye, John Noonan, and Richard Ross, all of Bellevue, have volunteered for enlistment in the Regular Army through the recruiter from Clinton.
A teen hop will be held Friday at Bellevue high school gym from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be sponsored by the Bellevue Parent-Teacher association and the Maquoketa radio station will furnish records. Chaperones will be Mr. and Milo Lauterborn, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dunn, Mr. and Mrs. Royal Griebel, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tillmans. Mrs. Art Achen will have charge of refreshments. Ticket sales will be handled by Mrs. Lawrence Wickie.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Twenty years of teaching driver education in the Bellevue school district by Ben Janssen was recognized recently. He began ta]teaching driver education in the fall of 1950.
The proposal for a new Jackson County jail was given strong approval by voters in the Tuesday voting. The measure card 1,479 t for just a shade under 70%. The measure carried 23 of the county's 25 precincts. The supervisors will now be able to offer $59,700 in bonds to erect a new jail in place of the present antiquated county jail.
Rev. F. C. Bahning, former administrator of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue, will mark the 25th anniversary of his ordination Monday, June 8.
Richard Eugene Schmitz, who pled guilty to second-degree murder in the April 17, 1969 slaying of Bellevue Police Chief Earl Berendes, made application for a writ of habeas corpus and testifi-candum on May 12 in Lee county district court. Schmitz, in his application, claimed that he was denied counsel on an appeal filed April 1, 1970 and prejudicial publicity. Schmitz was sentenced by District Court Judge Arthur Janssen to serve 75 years at the state penitentiary at Fort Madison after he entered his plea to second-degree murder.
40 Years Ago
June 5, 1980
Police are searching for a Mexican-American who may have been the last person to see Jill Peters alive. The Dubuque County Attorney's office released a description of Albert Lara, Jr., and asked citizens who might have seen the man Mat 14 to get in touch with local police. Lara, described by law officers as a Florida native "with California ties," is about five feet, four inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair. He is believed to be driving a full-sized light green car of the late 1960s or early 1970's vintage with a white license plate with dark blue of black letters.
The deadline to enter Bellevue Heritage Day's first gong show is nearing. A grand prize of $250 will be awarded at the show at Cole Park, beginning at 5 p.pm. July 4.
30 Years Ago
June 7, 1990
Flora Schmidt, executive secretary for the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, moved into her new office space at the corner of Market and Riverview recently. The new chamber office is located at the offices of Honkamp Krueger and Co.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
Next week's election highlight is the contest for sheriff in the Democratic primary race.
After four years as Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann says the reality of the position isn't necessarily the perception his June 6, primary opponent Dennis "Bud" Schreder has. In his four years as sheriff, Russ Kettmann
hasn't done the job for Jackson County that should be done, says Dennis "Bud" Schroeder.
