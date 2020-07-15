100 Years Ago
July 13, 1920
Miss Viola Schulte, office girl for dr. E.A. Hanske is enjoying a vacation from her duties.
The statement of the condition of the Bellevue State Bank in this issue shows total resources of $1,233,149.63. It's phenomenal growth since it opened for business five years ago.
A fleet of six motor boats and thirteen men under the commando Capt. A. Lown, landed at our levee Friday afternoon. The party were members of the Waterloo Motor Boat Club and were homeward bound from the Burlington regatta.
Lost: Crank for Chevrolet car. Leave at Herald office.
Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Miller are the parents of a baby daughter, born to them Saturday. All concerned, including Aunt Mary Lintgen, are doing fine.
ATTENTION: Creamery Stockholders-kindly call for your stock certificate when again in town. Leo Schmitt, Treas.
With this issue we start the 36th volume of the Herald. The Herald has enjoyed a steady, healthy growth from year to year, and today stands supreme as the best advertising medium covering the territory.
Schmidt Bros., of Springbrook, have bills out for a big dance at that place Wednesday evening of this week. The Bellevue orchestra will furnish music and a good time is promised all evening.
A considerable quantity of sock and sweater yarn in gray and white will be sold at the Red Cross room on Saturday afternoon, at $2.50 a pound.
BIG AMERICAN LEGION DANCE Tuesday, July 20 at the Rink-special music-dancing 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
EXCURSION to Dubuque on the Steamer Capitol-boat leaves Bellevue at 10:30. Fare from Bellevue : adults 75 cents, children 50 cents. These prices include war tax. All the afternoon in Dubuque. Tickets on sale at the Rexall Drug Store.
Don't fail to have your kiddies see the big carnival. See it in Bellevue instead of Dubuque. There will be something new every day of the week.
90 Years Ago
July 15, 1930
John Hachmann, C.A. Keil and Fred Cheney returned Saturday night from a week's fishing trip near Hayward, Wis. They report that they caught all the fish they wanted and had an excellent time. They spent the week on the Chippewa Indian reservation and had plenty of area to fish over as a series of lakes covers approximately 90,000 acres.
Raymond Hipschen, the efficient clerk at J.C. Schmidt's grocery is enjoying a vacation this week. Sunday night he and his wife and family went to Clinton to spend a part of the week with relatives.
The local post office was swamped the latter part of the week with bulky mail order catalogues, each weighing 4 pounds. One mail carrier said that he took 65 out on his route Saturday.
A picnic will be held at Herman Kueter's grove north of town Sunday. A basket picnic dinner will be served at the noon hour with free coffee provided. At 2 o'clock there will be a musical program and possibly Amos and Andy of radio fame will make their appearance. A baseball game and athletic events will also be on the program. The public is invited. The proceeds will be used for the benefit of the new St. Joseph's school.
Mayor Bossy Gillis of Newport, Mass., is out in California seeking a wife. Hizzoner if fixing to become not only ex-mayor, but exbossy.
Clarence Ehrhardt entertained a number of friends at a chicken dinner at the Erhardt Camp north of Bellevue Thursday evening. The following were his guests: Misses Dorothy Kamp, Mildred Heim, Cathering Hipschen, Bernice Glade, Edward Brandt, Carl Wagner, John Blitgen, Jr.
H.H. Engelken, funeral director. Fine auto funeral car. PhoneR16
Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Kucheman and children motored to Maquoketa Sunday evening, visited the caves and attended the talkie "Montana Moon" at the Pastime Theatre.
Three boats, all going upstream, passed Bellevue within a few hours Thursday.
John Beauchamp, farmer near Bernard was fined $100 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of dynamiting fish in Lytle creek.
Local people sweltered in 100 degree temperatures last week, the hottest weather Bellevue has experienced in a long time.
We hear much talk these days about where the Scenic highway will go through town. Some say it will be on Front Street and others claim either Second or Third street.
80 Years Ago
July 18, 1940
The community was shocked Monday evening, when the word spread rapidly that Floyd "Googie" Putman had met death in the Mississippi river. The tragedy happened about 5 0'clock
when Putman evidently fell from the stern of the power boat "Tom" which was operated by Leroy Weyghandt and Putman in towing barges loaded with gravel from the Bellevue Sand and Gravel Co. to the Bellevue-Savanna Proving grounds.
A terrible fire following an explosion of hay in a barn on the Dan Horan place early Wednesday evening took every building on the place with the exception of the house and windmill. Four horses, 100 hogs, 17 head of cattle, 3000 bushels corn, tons of hay and all farm machinery and considerable small grain were consumed. Mr. Horan had just put the horses in the barn and returned to the house when he heard the crash of the combustion and saw flames leaping into the air, as the cupolas were blown off the barn. When he got to the barn the horses were dead, evidently killed by the concussion.
Bellevue is fast becoming popular as a summer resort, an ideal place to spend a summer vacation. Fish abound here in numerous streams and in the Mississippi river. A wonderful golf course, the state park and the lock and dam, and many pretty drives are surely enticing to strangers.
Mrs. C.M. Freils, while picking berries on a shady hillside, stooped to lift a bush that had been tramped down by other pickers gave a start as she felt something crawl or jump over her arm. When she turned to see what it was she discovered Mr. Snake coiled and rattling, making ready to charge. She grabbed a rock and immediately went after the reptile, who put up a stiff fight but finally went down in defeat.
Success after five years, is the story three ladies are proud to tell. They began five years ago to dig the dandelions on their adjoining lawns. The first year, the diggings filled fifty bushel baskets. Now, they have no dandelions.
70 Years Ago
July 13, 1950
"It's a Date," the big home talent show, is now ready for presentation on July16. Tickets are on sale at the V.F.W.
Bellevue's baseball team won a thriller from Thomson Sunday as Bob Engleman, making his first start on the mound for the locals, flipped a four-hitter to best Thomson by a score of 3-2.
We pay highest prices for WOOL-Van's Market, phone 57
Joseph Kueter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Kueter was injured on the afternoon of July Fourth at the Donald Kueter farm while taking in hay. He was run over by a wheel of the hay bed. He was taken to Bellevue Memorial hospital where the extent of his injuries were found to be two cracked ribs.
Louis Lampe, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lampe has regained 100 percent hearing-first time in about four years, and credit is due his physician, Dr. E.L. Lampe. After considerable probing and examination discovered the cause of the young man's sound trouble-a pencil eraser lodged in his inner ear!
60 Years Ago
July 14, 1960
MY TWO BITS by t.b.:Seeing the display of barbecuing grills and accoutrements in Ben Mootz's window, we got to talking about this back yard eating business. My theory is that the great surge in patio feeds has been spawned in the metropolitan areas out of necessity. There in the dense population centers, room for a private picnic doesn't exist to much degree. The public parks have 10 times the people they were built for, plus the race problem in some areas.
Now playing at the COZY Theatre: "Journey to the center of the Earth" starring Pat Boone and James Mason. Cinemascope and Color
Grand Opening: Hueneke's new Westinghouse Laundromat. The river bugs have made it necessary to close the Laundromat during the night at this particular time. However, if you need to wash at night, let us know in advance and the Laundromat will be open for your use.
Pat and Mike's Trading Post is now serving sandwiches, coffee, candy and pop, ice cream.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1970
Larry Michels, 31, is recuperating in Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque from multiple injuries suffered Friday afternoon in the crash of his car. The brakes on the car failed as he was traveling on the Springbrook road toward Bellevue near the intersection with highway 52. The car was demolished in the crash and there was an additional $100 loss to ladders and equipment used by Mr. Michels as a TV antennae installer.
Pvt. Dennis Michels, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Michels, is spending a leave in the home of his parents before going to Alaska for Army duty.
Richard Clark, 7, died of injuries when he fell in front of a tractor at the Merlin Chandler farm west of Bellevue. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Clark.
Only four Masses will be said on Sunday morning at St. Joseph's Catholic Church starting july 19. The change is being made because the 8 p.m. Mass on Saturday fulfills the Sunday Mass obligation.
The Bellevue Garden club has planted a tree in memory of Rev. Laurence Nelson in Riverview Park across from the Young Museum. A plaque donated by Robert O"Neill will be placed on the tree when it is formally dedicated later this summer.
Billie Jo Spears will be one of the featured stars as part of the Preston Centennial celebration.
40 Years Ago
July 17, 1980
Now playing at the Grand and Strand in Dubuque: "The Blues Brothers" and "Airplane"
For the third year in a row, the Comets have placed first in the conference. The Comets were named the Big Bend Conference champs, defeating Pleasant Valley 17-3 in a five inning game. Scorers were Ann /schroeder, Brenda Scholtes, Lori Medinger, Kim Brinker, Kristi Victor, Jodi Yoerger, Carol Roling, Juli Gerlach and Sharon Gerlach.
30 Years Ago
July 19, 1990
"We're still so shocked yet, I don't know what to do. We go into the garage and look at it," is how Joannie Kilburg describes the sensation of winning the new grand Am won at the recent Bellevue Chamber of Commerce car raffle held during the Heritage Day celebration over the Fourth.
Carousel Corner is Bellevue's new tearoom at the corner of Second and State. The new business opening is operated by Mary Kay Gibbs and Chris Garland. Homemade cheesecake, over two dozen types, a home specialty both women enjoy along with fresh brewed coffee and tea are served in the completely remodeled interior next to the new Flower Lane store.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
Participants can now refer to their second annual appearance in the Bellevue Heritage Day parade. Organized by former BHS band instructor L.T. Eckles, the float of performing musicians included former band members who joined the band to see the parade sitting down and playing this time. Eckles said the number of musicians is growing.
10 Years Ago
July 22, 2010
Friday, July 23, Jammin' Below the dam; music by the Buzzberries
Jackson County Fair headliners: Comedy legend, Gallagher and Gretchen Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.