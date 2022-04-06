100 Years Ago
April 4, 1922
And March came in like a lion and went out like a li--. All in all it was one of the poorest specimens of March we have experienced in many years.
As one of the results of the municipal election several Hebrew charities became the recipient of benefactions amounting to nearly fifty dollars. Those who are unable to see the connection might speak to Louis Spiro, who knows all about it.
There has been much discussion, gloating, glee and criticism over the results of the recent municipal election. Let's forget it, and each one do his, or her best for bellevue. We all have what we consider the best interests of the town at heart, and this applies to the members of the returning administration, who were all residents and taxpayers, and we must believe that their acts were meant to be for the good of the community. Anything less than that would be treasonable. Let's continue "Beautiful, busy Bellevue" instead of having it "Brawling, benighted Bellevue."
The little settlement of St. Catherines has been all agog since last Wednesday, when Erich and Veronica Manders, cousins, aged respectively 23 and 15, known to have attended religious services, were never more seen alive. The body of Veronica was found lying on her face in a field and a bullet wound was discovered in her skull. Meanwhile it was discovered that Erich was missing. His body was also found in a field. It is believed to be a case of accidental shooting and suicide. After a searching investigation, the Dubuque county authorities threw up their hands and quit.
90 Years Ago
April 7, 1932
Commercial fishermen in this locality have been bringing in big catches of Mississippi river fish the past week and many thousands of pounds have been shipped from the local express station to the New York and Chicago markets. Most of the fish are buffalo.
The first carload of horses to be shipped from Bellevue in many a moon were located at the local stockyards Sunday afternoon by Wm. P. Dunn, veteran horse buyer of this city. Sixteen fine looking animals made up the load which was consigned to the Chicago market.
All members are invited to come out to the joint Legion and Auxiliary meeting and Colonial Costume party Friday evening. A short program, games,. etc., will furnish the entertainment after which a potluck lunch will be served.
A representative from the factory is here this week conducting a Kelvinator demonstration at the Kempter Furniture company. Read about this wonderful electric refrigerator on page four of this issue and be sure to go to this store on any one of these days and have this new and popular household necessity explained to you.
80 Years Ago
April 7, 1942
Easter Sunday received more than the usual observance here in the critical period of the war with large crowds at services at the three churches.
It was with a feeling of disgust that we read of the decision of Lew Ayres, pampered movie star, to refuse to serve in the U.S. armed forces and enter a camp for conscientious objectors. This country has been good to Ayres; he has drawn big salaries with which he has purchased every form of ease and comfort yet he refuses to lift a finger in the defense of the country-he is willing that his nation that has given him fame and fortune be overrun by yellow Japs and Germans. Can you hardly imagine such a spineless ingrate?
Hogs hit a new peak today-the top reaching $14.40. Cattle also set a new record on the market when one load sold at $16.24.
In Bataan the Japs can't gain a yard against General Wainwright's tough American doughboys but in Burma the slant-eyes go through the British like a mule through a cane patch, as Bob Burns says. What's the answer?
Reveille Post News: In 1917-18 we did our duty in the armed forces but today we are too old for combat duty. However, we will have an important job to do if the worst happens and bombs fall, and we should be the first to offer our services in the protection of our fellow citizens and their property.
70 Years Ago
April 3, 1952
Tt. Rev. Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer, pastor, announced Sunday at the Masses that the direction of the material and financial part of St. Joseph's parish has been turned over to Rev. F. C. Bahning, assistant. The reason given is the rapid growth of the parish.
Irwin Stamp, attorney, who recently joined the law firm of Schwirtz and Schwirtz in Bellevue this week purchased the home at the corner of Fourth and Court streets owned by Mrs. Minne Sharnborg. Mrs. sTamp and two children will then move from Mt. Vernon.
Bob Engelman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Engeleman, is a member of the baseball team at Bradley university, at Peoria, Ill. Bob, a former St. Joseph high school star, is one of the top freshman pitchers on Coach Leo Schrall's club.
60 Years Ago
April 5, 1962
An election on the question of forming a dock commission for the city of Bellevue has been called for Monday, the date of the primary elections.
Fruit trees should be pruned while they are dormant, Jackson County folks are reminded. Although pruning can be done anytime during the dormant period, many Iowans prefer to do this task on comparatively warm days in early spring.
Bellevue Creamery Cottage Cheese-So Creamy-so good to eat! The Heart and Soul of Lenten Salads. Bellevue Creamery, phone 2-4250-delivered at your favorite store.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1972
Marquette high school will present the Lerner-Lowe musical, "My Fair Lady," April 14-16 in the St. Joseph auditorium. Four seniors are cast in lead roles: Nancy Schwager, Chris Frost, Pat Cloos and Ron Mueller.
On April 11, the town celebrated having 100 years of fire protection. On this date in 1872, the town council purchased the first fire engine for the town.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1982
Council News: Subject of discussion was shift scheduling and how department employees feel about continuation of the 10-hour shift. Mayor Fred Mauerer told the council that they believe the 10-hour shift will work.
Blaming a sagging economy, United Telephone will close its part-time business office in Bellevue Friday, April 16. Customers will be able to dial two, toll-free members from Bellevue for customer and repair services. While the phone company office will be closed for paying bills, customers will be able to pay in person at Bellevue State Bank, United;s new collection agent.
40 Years Ago
April 2, 1992
Ed Mottet, owner of Bellevue's Mottet;s Jack and Jill, announced this week the supermarket will close its doors in coming weeks. The Bellevue business has been in operation 27 years. Mottet's Jack and Jill opened in Bellevue Nov. 10, 1964 after purchasing the business from Richard Norpel, Sr.
Nick Yoerger's jersey at Clarke College was retired in a special ceremony Wednesday, April 1, during a doubleheader baseball game Clarke College played at Hempstead High School's diamond. Yoerger, a Bellevue Comet baseball team member and member of the Clarke College baseball team, was honored by fellow teammates and his family. The Bellevue college student was killed in a head-on auto accident last November while returning to campus.
30 Years Ago
April 4, 2002
April Fools: Bellevue area motorists found April 1 weather more like winter than spring this week. A covering of wet, heavy snow greeted drivers by midday Monday morning.
At $21,000, the price seems incredible for a camera, but this is no ordinary camera. Bellevue Fire Department became the latest in Jackson County to acquire one of these specialized thermal imaging instruments that can literally see through smoke and even flames.
10 years ago
April 5, 2012
As rain, cold, fish flies and low attendance plagued Jammin' Below the Dam events in the last several years, organizers increasingly pleaded for support. Now they are changing their tack, revamping the event from a few concerts a summer to a once-a-year battle of the bands, and musicians, with kid's games on October 13. The event will be returned "Coming Home to Bellevue."
