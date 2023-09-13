110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 16, 1913
The steamer G. W. Hill landed at our levee Saturday evening for the last time this season. The Hill brought an excursion here from Dubuque and in turn took one from here to Dubuque and return. After taking an excursion from Clinton, Sunday the steamer will work south of Davenport until the 25th, when she will navigate the Ohio river for a brief period before going in the southern trade for the winter. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 12, 1918
Mr. and Mrs. N. H. Faust celebrated their sixteenth wedding anniversary at their home on south Front Street Tuesday evening. Ten couples joined with them in a proper observance of the event. They brought well filled baskets with them and at midnight an elegant supper was served. The evening was spent in social converse and playing cards.
95 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 13, 1928
Bellevue State Park as a place for picnics and other gatherings is becoming more and more popular. This fact is being forcibly brought to attention since the formal dedication of the park two weeks ago by the numerous events, which have taken place there. The park is conceded by all who have visited it as one of the finest of the thirty-eight parks in this state. It is going to prove a great recreation center for the people of Iowa and the surrounding states. Names are already on the register from many of the states in the union and the park is still in its infancy. All have been charmed with its beauty.
85 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMER 13, 1938
A meeting of the directors of the Chamber of Commerce was held last night at the town hall and the treasurer’s report showed that the chamber will about break even on the Labor da celebration in spite of heavy rains both days.
Vanny’s tavern and Dr. A. W. Sunleaf added their names to the donation list. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 13, 1938
John Schwirtz, young Bellevue attorney, was elected president of the Jackson County Young Democrats at a meeting held in the Knights of Columbus hall here Thursday night. Other officers are: Owen Seaman of Maquoketa, vice president; Mrs. Stan Berry of Sabula, vice president; Miss Saverna Sprank of Bellevue, secretary; Ed Turnquist of Maquoketa, treasurer. James Round of Maquoketa is membership chairman, and the goal has been set at 5,000 members. A large crowd attended the meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 9, 1948
News items for publication mailed on the rural routes on Thursday are too late for publication in that week’s issue of the Leader. These must be mailed to us not later than Wednesday, as our forms must be on the press Thursday morning. Last week several items were received too late for publication. We thank you for your cooperation in getting the news to us early in the week.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPEMBER 17, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth Hill of Clinton have been negotiating with Mrs. Frank Goetz for the possible purchase of the Model Bakery in Bellevue. The bakery, at 110 North Water street, has been closed since the death of Mr. Goetz last winter.
Mr. Hill has been a baker for 20 years. If the sale is completed the Hills contemplate opening the business within several weeks. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 11, 1958
On a trip to Bellevue, a year ago, Bob Melvold, Maquoketa newspaper owner, was caught by the pattern of the spire of St. Joseph’s church outlined by the neighboring trees.
55 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 12, 1968
Julie Roth of Bellevue and William Freiburger of Rt. 2, Dubuque, were married Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Russell Roth of Bellevue and Mr. and Mrs. Raphael Freiburger of Rt. 2, Dubuque. Miss Portia Stuart of Cedar Rapids was maid of honor wearing a floor length gown of orange melon chiffon over matching taffeta. The empire bodice featured short pouf sleeves and bands of melon, yellow and ivy velvet buds. Mel Cushing was best man and groomsmen were Tom McMahon, Tom Fessler and Rog Duster. Seating the guests were Steve Behr and Rex Graham. For traveling to the Black Hills the bride chose a pale aqua wool, A-line dress with white lace trim.
45 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 1978
Enrollment at both the public and parochial schools in Bellevue declined for the second year in a row, according to figures released Monday by school officials. At the public schools, however, the actual number of students enrolled full-time increased by 21 according to an unofficial head count earlier this week.
But the figure used by the state to determine funding for the schools includes Marquette High School students enrolled in one or more shared-time classes in the public schools on an equivalent fractional basis.
According to Superintendent Cliff Hammann, fewer Marquette students are enrolled in shared-time classes this year, resulting in the net loss of about 22 students in the officials count sent to the state. The state has determined that the schools may spend $1,470 per student this year, which means a net loss in working revenue for the schools of $32,340 due to declining enrollment. At the local parochial schools, 25 fewer students are enrolled this year. But nearly all of the students lost can be attributed to the graduation of a large senior class last year, which was replaced by a smaller senior class this year.
35 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 15, 1988
Bellevue Future Farmer of America chapter members will join other volunteers during the Successful Farming National Water Testing Week, Sept. 11-17.
Students will be picking up well water test samples for rural residents in the school district. Some members are Doug Deppe, chapter president; Scott Scheckel, treasurer; Tim Homan, vice president; Joe Kettmann, reporter and Bob Kilburg, assistant reporter.
