100 Years Ago
February 27, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Sturm of Springbrook, mourn the death of their infant child, who passed away yesterday and will be buried at Springbrook tomorrow.
Mrs. Peter Kass, another one of our oldest and best loved residents, passed away at her home here Wednesday afternoon, her death following an illness of ten days due to the infirmities of old age. She was 82.
Reduced railway fare of one cent a mile to soldiers, sailors and marines on furloughs will expire at midnight when the government turns back the railroads to their original owners.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Brinker have sold their property in Omaha and will make Bellevue their future home. Mr. Brinker has a position at the Johnson piano factory and they will reside with their son, William and family until they secure a place of their own.
For Sale-double house in good repair. Full lot and considerable fruit. Offered for sale on account of poor health.
County attorney Ely went before the court last week and asked that three gallons of whiskey which was confiscated last summer from booze runners and held at the courthouse, be turned over to the hospitals in this county for medicinal purposes instead of being destroyed.
The Methodist congregation at Miles has installed a new up to date motion picture machine in the church and will give a picture show every Saturday night with frequent special Sunday evening programs.
THE FRONT STREET MEAT MARKET-Fresh, salted and smoked meats. Highest market cash price paid for poultry, hides and tallow.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Farr are the happy parents of a baby girl. Mrs. Farr was formerly Miss Etta Beaver of Maquoketa.
L.H. Bender and J. Schipper have installed an Everlite electric light and power plant at the home of one of our progressive farmers, Chas. J. Cornelius.
Wm. Theden gave the crowd a generous treat of cigars, candy and a $10 bill when they came to charivari himself and his bride.
90 Years Ago
February 25, 1930
Bellevue may have an artesian well which will assure our citizens pure water. The proposed well is to be approximately 1,000 feet deep or deeper to assure a flow of at least 250 gallons per minute, which will be a sufficient supply of water for many years to come.
George and Vincent Putman report the first big catch of fish for this season, these expert fishermen hauling in about 10,000 pounds of buffalo. The catch will net them approximately $1,000.
Richard Gaylor, 180 pound local youth, was one of the principals in the headliner bout at Maquoketa Friday night and defeated his opponent, Sylvester Regenwether, rather easily.
The state of Arizona should have the satisfied feeling of “well done, good and faithful servant” as Mrs. Eva Dugan was hanged at the state prison Friday. The state is sure that the job was well done as the unfortunate woman’s head was severed from her body when she fell through the trap. Possibly it is necessary to have capital punishment, but it is a shame that a state can’t take a life without mutilating a body.
If ever there was a town in the “sticks” this side of Jericho it is Sabula where for several months in the year its citizens would be unable to leave the corporate limits were it not for the Savanna ferry.
COZY THEATRE-Hoot Gibson starring in “King of the Rodeo.”
A neighborhood party held sway at the Vincent Daugherty home Sunday evening. This is the first of a series to be given in the near future.
Hard Times Dance Friday night at the Legion Hall- The admission will be-gents 50 cents; ladies 15 cents.
80 Years Ago
February 29, 1940
The Rexall Store, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Hodoval has been undergoing extensive improvements the past week. A handsome back bar is a beautiful piece of workmanship and out local contractor, Herman Dempewolf is responsible for the artistry. It is constructed of cherry and maple and the matched panels are very beautiful. The finishing was done by Fred Schaub.
Has your mouth ever watered at the movies when you saw delicious food being eaten or shown in advertising? Then imagine what may happen when the new “smell” film is presented. It is called an oderated talking picture and every odor from ether to perfume can be sent out.
BHS News-A musical quiz arranged by Carol Cheney, Marilyn Beeler, Betty Eganhouse and Shirley Keil was a feature of last Friday’s radio program with the winners to be announced this Friday.
Grandview School News: Joseph Schlecht, Bernice Ruchotzke and Mary Belk have their names on the honor roll for this six weeks.
The same old subject, “do you want your garbage collected” is again before the residents of Bellevue. Several times in the past we have tried to get action on this matter, but nothing came of it.
John L. Blitgen is reported as resting nicely.
70 Years Ago
February 23, 1950
The tidal wave increase in cigarette smoking in the United States, in a single generation, stands as one of the most remarkable mass changes of human habit in all history declares the Reader’s Digest. Medical opinion differs on smoke induced damage to the lungs. Cancer of the lungs has shown a marked increase in recent years, and some authorities attribute this higher incidence to a parallel increase in cigarette smoking. Others do not. The American Cancer Society states that no answer can yet be accepted as scientifically valid. On the effect of tobacco and pregnancy, doctors have concluded that “smoking does not do pregnant women any more harm than it does anyone else. No effect on babies has been detected.
Miss Gloria Ann Keil became the bride of Vincent J. Sturm on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Bellevue.
Miss Nevada Felderman and Alymer Hinke were married in a single ring ceremony at St. John’s Lutheran church last Wednesday.
Hospital Notes: Mrs. Joseph Hoffman entered hospital via ambulance service in a state of convulsions due to severe toxemia in pregnancy. She had more convulsions and passed away. Immediately after death, a Caesarean section was performed and a premature 3 pound 14 ounce baby girl was delivered and placed in an incubator. At the present time the baby is in fair condition.
60 Years Ago
February 25, 1960
Goetz and Son will hold an open house Saturday at their newly remodeled implement store on South Second street.
Funeral services were conducted Monday for Verlyn John Jones, 18, at St. Joseph’s Church. The young man died following an accident while he was at work for the Farmco Cooperative of Franksville, Wisc. He was chopping frozen corn in a 2500 bushel capacity bin when the corn came loose, trapping and burying him in the bin outlet. Pallbearers were Lynn Feye, Bill Yeager, Larry Ambrosy, Ronald Putman, Robert Michels and Gary Morrett.
Our memories are short. So many of us have forgotten the times, not more than 15 years ago, when Bellevue was without a hospital. Dr. Moulton had died and his hospital was closed. Cases had to go to Dubuque, Clinton or Savanna. And, oh, the roads to get there. Our doctors, the pastors, the families spent such long hours to and from the bedsides of patients. Then the Lutheran Hospital Society of Jackson County purchased the Moulton hospital, named it Bellevue Memorial hospital, and opened the doors to the public.
Gene Gerardy figures he’ll live a long time before he has an experience like the losing of his car in the previous blizzard. He, Don and Lloyd Thola decided to head for home from Maquoketa about 7:30 as the blizzard got up more fury. They were just opposite the lane to the Goettler farm when in the blinding snow he hit a rut that put him in the snowdrift already building in that narrow cut. The three made it to town. Big job was then finding of the car in that 12 foot drift. After much poking around with large poles, Vince Schwager found the car.
DANCE at Moonlite Gardens-Pug Stuffen and his band-win the 1960 Ford Fairlane “500”
50 Years Ago
February 25, 1970
Mike Knake and Curt Hammond of the BHS basketball team were selected for the first team of the Jackson County Conference as picked by the coaches. Three Bellevue girls were named to the eight-member all-conference team. They are Debbie Griebel and Bobbi Brockhage, forwards, and Rita Ries, guard.
NEW CAMARO-Feb. 26th-”We’ve never announced a car at this time before. But then nobody’s ever announced a car like this before. See it at your Chevrolet Sports dept.
40 Years Ago
February 28, 1980
Marquette girls’ basketball defeated Delwood 54-53 in a game turned out to be very physical as 36 personal fouls were committed. Kate Budde ended with 23 points, Jill Engleman scored 14. The Mohawks were aided by some key baskets from Darcie Michels with 11 points and Lisa Marshall with six points. Sally Clasen pulled down 11 rebounds, had six blocked shots and three steals.
Marquette boys’ basketball ended their regular season with a 57-54 win over Olin. Mike Daugherty rammed home 28 points and ripped the boards for 11 rebounds. Teammate Tom Teisen scored 12 points. Mark Theisen had some beautiful assists and Cris Manders, a couple of steals that led to easy baskets. Tom Clasen played a real solid game for Doug Yeager who was plagued with fouls most of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.