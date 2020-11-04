100 Years Ago
November 2, 1920
Warren G. Harding was elected president of the U.S. Tuesday by an overwhelming majority. Republicans elected president, congress, State and County officers with but three exceptions.
No fair minded person objects to young folks pulling off Halloween pranks so long as they stay somewhere within reason, but the work of the vandals who broke down and destroyed the volleyball court and basketball posts and baskets at St. Joseph's school are being justly condemned for their actions.
When the bells ring and whistles blow at 11 o'clock sharp, Armistice Day, a most impressive celebration will begin. For one minute all traffic will cease. Everyone, no matter where they are, are requested to stand at attention for one minute in honor of the men who gave their lives for their country.
Bellevue State Bank: Get a Liberty Bell Savings Bank with a savings account deposit of $1 or more.
Work on the foundation for the new bandstand will be started at once in the hope of having it completed before real cold weather sets in.
Paul E. Kempter, funeral director. Auto service. Tel. 2 on 17
Mrs. Julia Budde yesterday cast her first vote, it being the 75th anniversary of her birth.
90 Years Ago
November 4, 1930
Jackson county went democratic in the general election yesterday and every democratic candidate was given a plurality except Elmer Smith, candidate for sheriff, who was beaten by an overwhelming majority.
The new St. Joseph's school was formally dedicated yesterday morning when impressive services were held at St. Joseph's church.
Don't forget about the dance next Tuesday night, Armistice day, under auspices of the American Legion, at the Rink. Music by Bellevue's Red hot Orchestra.
George Nemmers, Sr., and Nick Herrig were narrow gauge passengers for Bellevue Thursday to visit J.P. Herrig at the hospital.
Mrs. John Janssen entertained a number of friends at an eleven o'clock coon roast on Saturday evening in honor of Mr. Janssen.
Dieckman and Hachmann: We'd like you to drop in this evening and listen to radio's latest marvel...a full-toned 7-tube screen grid receiver built into a compact genuine walnut cabinet, only 16 " x 17-1/2. You'll want one, and the beauty of it is you can carry it home under your arm. Philco Baby Grand Radio, complete with built-in dynamic speaker, only $49.50, less tubes.
Local interference has been causing radio fans to gnash their teeth in fury recently. It appears that some so-and-so takes a delight in turning on some interference making device every cold night when radio reception would otherwise be excellent.
80 Years Ago
November 7, 1940
President Franklin D. Roosevelt was swept back into office in Tuesday's election for a precedent-shattering third term. Both of Bellevue's Democratic candidates, G.J. Bittner, state representative up for reelection, and Paul Kempter Jr., candidate for county attorney, were defeated.
The first hard frost of the season Wednesday night nipped everything that had so far escaped and the temperature went down to 20. Up until Tuesday people were having fresh vegetables such as peas, tomatoes, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, etc., out of their gardens.
It is rumored that the Milwaukee railroad will put on two passenger trains from Dubuque to Savanna thru Bellevue to connect with a new streamlined train between Chicago and Omaha. Connections with trains to Chicago and the southwest have been sorely needed in Bellevue for some years and will be appreciated.
The Eastern Iowa Fish and Game club is sponsoring a shooting match to be held next Sunday at the Bellevue Golf club grounds adjacent to Bellevue State park. There will be clay bird and still shooting for nimrods and cards for those not experienced in this line.
Mrs. Vincent Daugherty suffered a bad back injury and other bruises when she fell from a porch on the second story of her home and her back struck a cement step. Mrs. Daugherty was shaking a dust mop and leaned against the railing which gave way and was most fortunate in having no bones broken.
The final game of the University of Iowa's football season will be with Illinois in the Iowa stadium Nov. 23. It will be the first appearance of the Illinoi at Iowa City since the scoreless tie of homecoming in 1936. Once one of the major rivals of Iowa, Illinois has been met only infrequently in the past ten years, but the series will be continued through 1944.
70 Years Ago
November 2, 1950
Bellevue air warning volunteers will participate in a two-day alert covering sections of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa bordering the Mississippi river. Army aircraft will conduct tests of the air spotters in this territory Saturday and Sunday. In Bellevue a continuous watch will be maintained during those hours of the two days by the 14 volunteer spotters under the direction of Joseph White.
Egelhof Funeral Home: 54 Years satisfied funeral service. Bellevue No. 2
BHS News: On Friday, Jean Eggers made a startling announcement in the assembly. It seems Mr. Mueller had asked the student council to find a name for the basketball team. The council was considering several names when Miss Patterson suggested the "Bellevue Blue Comets," and this was chosen by the student council and the basketball squad. From now on we'll cheer for the BLUE COMETS!
For the week ending Oct. 28, 1211 cases of polio were present in Iowa as compared to 1.039 on this same date last year. For the entire year of 1949, 1,247 cases of the disease were reported in Iowa. It is now evident that the year 1950 will be the blackest year in the history of the disease in Iowa.
60 Years Ago
November 3, 1960
David Wallace, who last Friday was seriously injured in a chemical explosion in his home here, appears on the way to complete recovery this week. His eyes, which were cut-one badly-by splinters from a glass beaker, are going to be alright, his parents Mr. and Mr. Robert Wallace, indicated Tuesday. The youth, a freshman at the University of Dubuque, had a narrow escape from death in the Friday explosion. He was taken to Finley hospital, where an eye specialist sewed on eyeball to close a deep gash and repaired cuts in the other eye.
MHS News: The final elimination of cheerleaders Tuesday listed Ann Lucke, Judy Tebbe, Kathy Eggers, Sandy Kueter, Pat Manders, Barb Beeler, Diane Roeder and Sherry Lauterborn winners. Deciding vote was cast by the entire student body.
BHS News: As the basketball season is rapidly approaching, there is another group of students from BHS which is also "working out." These are the girls who are trying out for cheerleading for the season of 1960-61. These seven girls are Shirlaine Clausen, Marilyn Budde, Jean Felderman, Carol Ann Wickie, Jeanette Mangler, Jane Yeager and Ruth Ann Dyas. Four of the seven girls will be picked.
Forced indoors by rain, the annual Rotary club Halloween party still drew a good number of entrants and a fairly good crowd to the school gym. Winners; most elaborate-Kenny Keil, Jeannie Eganhouse and Peggy Putman; best group- Steve and Stewart hachmann, Janice and Dennis Keil and Kay Clausen, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Budde, and Jimmy, Kathy and Jodi Achen. Funniest: Ronnie and Danny Reeg, David Heim and Pat Doland; Patriotic: Judy, Jackie and Joanne Stamp, Terry and Connie Doland, and Lois Michel. Unusual-Carol Budde, Debbie Beck and Vivian Blitgen.
50 Years Ago
November 5, 1970
An airmaker was recently painted on the roof of the Bellevue grade school gym to aid pilots flying over this area. The marker at Bellevue indicates direction to the Dubuque airport 18 miles away.
David Michel, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Michel of Bellevue, remains in University Hospital, Iowa City where he was taken last Wednesday after being struck by a car. His condition was listed by the family this Wednesday morning as slightly improved.
Tillman's Variety Store: Spin Christmas cheer with records. Top selling LP Stereo Records, Special $1.97. Johnny Cash, Mama Cass, Bill Cosby, Ray Charles, The Supremes and many other artists.
40 Years ago
November 6, 1980
Jackson county saw a 70 percent voter turnout of people registered to vote to follow the federal and state trends by favoring Ronald Reagan for president and Charles Grassley for Senator. In the city of Bellevue, the ballots told a different story. President Jimmy Carter and Senator John Culver received a majority of the votes cast at City Hall.
Assistant Bellevue police chief Eldon Wohlers remained in good condition at Finley Hospital earlier this week after he was injured in a freak traffic accident last week. Shelly Michels, 7, was hit by a school bus westbound on Highway 62 (State Street) near the Marvin Michels home at the city's west edge. Michels was hit when she darted into the road from behind an eastbound truck that obscured the sight of the bus driver. Wohlers parked the city squad car with red lights flashing behind the stopped school bus. A car driven by E.J. Brandt struck the rear end of the car, propelling it about 45 feet forward into the rear of the school bus where Wohlers was standing.
30 years Ago
November 8, 1990
Comet Tale: The winter sports' seasons will be opening soon. Two of the sports will have new head coaches and new assistant coaches. The new head coach for boys basketball is Mr. Ken Anderson, and his assistant is Mr. Jim Handke. The new head wrestling coach is Mr. Boyd Card. he will be assisted by Mr. Scott Kasik.
20 Years Ago
November 2, 2000
The Bellevue Comet football team completed the school's second unbeaten regular season schedule with a 24-6 victory over the Northeast rebels. The win wrapped up a perfect 9-0 record, 7-0 district. It also crowned the Comets as Class 1A district #5 champions.
