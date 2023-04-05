110 YEARS AGO, APRIL 8, 1913
The spell of bad Sundays has been broken at last, the first day of the present week being such that people were able to stroll around the city without their coats or wraps. Many automobiles were in evidence during the day, some of which were new ones making their first appearance. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 5, 1938
Springbrook will get a graveled primary highway this year, it is reported on reliable authority. The new road is scheduled to extend north and west from Springbrook and join highway No. 52 west of the Peter Till farm home. The new road will be five and a half miles long.
The proposed route for the primary road was chosen instead of the direct Bellevue-Springbrook road because the cost of bringing the latter road to grade would be prohibitive, approximately $135,000, it is reported. The five and a half miles could be graded and graveled for a fraction of that amount and the distance from Bellevue to Springbrook would be increased only about two and a half miles or three miles.
Springbrook people have wanted a surfaced outlet north for years, and they are practically assured of it. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
APRIL 7, 1938
Miss Vivian O’Neil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman J. Kueter, expects to leave Bellevue about the middle of next week for San Francisco, CA and from there will sail on April 19 for Manila, Philippine Islands. She will sail on the U.S. S. Grant and the trip will require 28 days with stopovers at Hawaii and Guam. Miss O’Neill has been vacationing here for two weeks after spending two years at Fort Sill, OK, as dietitian in the army camp. Miss O’Neill is a graduate of Clarke College, Dubuque, and spent two years as dietitian at Walter Reed hospital, Washington, D.C., before going to Fort Sill. She was recently promoted to the position of head dietitian at Sternberg Hospital at Manila.
70 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 9, 1953
Specials this week at Big D Market include: Beef short ribs, 13¢ lb.; Pork sausage, 55¢ lb.; Beef roast, 4¢ lb.; Ground beef, 49¢ lb.; Dubuque picnic hams, 39¢ lb.; T-bone steak, 79¢ lb.; Sunkist oranges, 29¢ doz. and Campbell’s tomato juice, 46 oz. can for 29¢. – The Herald Leader
60 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 11, 1963
A new metal and glass door for the front of the city hall was purchased by the city council at the meeting Monday night.
Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company will supply the new door with side window panels for $515. A marquee will be erected over the door for $289.
The new front door will be similar to the one installed recently at the entrance to the library in the city hall. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
APRIL 4, 1968
Bellevue Municipal Utilities personnel will conduct open house at the power plant, Riverview and High Streets, Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m.
In addition to tours of the plant, the public will be given refreshments and favors, including light bulbs. There will also be two drawings for more than $530 in prizes. The three top prizes will be distributed among three customers of the city utilities system. The names will be drawn from the complete list of patrons and the names posted at 1 p.m. Sunday at the power plant. In addition, 12 prizes will be drawn from names of those persons attending the open house. This drawing will be held immediately after the open house. Persons do not have to be present at the drawings to win any of the prizes.
50 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 12, 1973
Activity in Bellevue came to a near stop after the record 12 inch snow that fell on Monday and Tuesday. For nearly two days roads into town were closed while city and county snow plows worked feverishly to remove drifts. Those motorists that did make it to town were often sorry they came as their autos soon became buried under the snow. Meanwhile, children enjoyed a two-day vacation resulting from school cancellations. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 7, 1983
Ken Swanson recently joined the Bellevue Police Department as a patrol officer. The Cherokee native is a 1982 graduate of the Iowa Law Emforcement Academy, Des Moines. He served three years in the regular Army and two in the Reserves.
Swanson attended Western Iowa Technical Community College in Police Science.
Ken and his wife, Jeanne, a Bellevue native, have three children.
30 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 1, 1993
It will cost the City of LaMotte over $4,000, but it could be worth every cent.
LaMotte wants a recount of the 1990 Census. The city council will get its wish Thursday, April 1, when an Illinois-based Census Bureau worker, Ada Knunsman literally knocks on every door in town.
The 1990 Census listed the northern Jackson County community at 322. That was 10 years ago.
When the 1990 Census figures were published, even with the expected decline in population, the 219 residents the Census Bureau listed raised suspicions. The council began the appeal process back in 1991, when the figures were released.
A subsequent “recount” by the bureau produced 235 residents. City Clerk Carol Manderscheid said the council still didn’t believe that was an accurate head count of city residents. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.