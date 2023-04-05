HOMECOMING CELEBRATION

EARLY BELLEVUE HOMECOMING CELEBRATION: This photograph, believed to be from Bellevue’s first ‘Homecoming’ celebration, was hosted by the community in 1907. It featured a circus with trapeze artists along the river. Bellevue Homecoming was usually conducted every five years, and was similar to today’s Heritage Days celebration.

110 YEARS AGO, APRIL 8, 1913

The spell of bad Sundays has been broken at last, the first day of the present week being such that people were able to stroll around the city without their coats or wraps. Many automobiles were in evidence during the day, some of which were new ones making their first appearance. – The Bellevue Herald