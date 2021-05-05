100 Years Ago
May 3, 1921
Manager Leo Schmitt is having the baseball grounds put in fine shape for the opening game to be played here Sunday with the Palace Clothiers team from Dubuque. About 25 very promising prospects are available for the team and the team this year will be one of the best seen in Bellevue uniforms for some years. Perley Blenner has been engaged as regular pitcher and this is assurance that this department is in capable hands. The uniforms have all been cleaned and put in fine shape and the boys will present a natty appearance when they take the field opening day.
The finishing touches to the refrigerating plant at the Bellevue Cooperative creamery were added the past week and, according to the experts from Ames college, Bellevue can take pride in having the most modern creamery in the state.
The second runaway of the week occurred last Friday afternoon when a team owned by George Ellinghouse, and driven by Roy Neu, became frightened by a passing freight train. After going a distance north on Front street they swerved through Jacob Selzer's yard, tearing down the fence and ruining his newly planted garden.
You will find a goodly assortment of ribbed gauze vests in the different qualities and most any style you want, ranging in price from 25 cents to 85 cents. Kucheman & Son
Stuart Bros. have been awarded the contract for the new bandstand in Riverview Park and the material for the same is now on the ground. They will have the same completed for the Memorial Day services.
90 Years Ago
May 5, 1931
The local post of the American Legion will formally open their new Legion home to the public Friday evening of this week. A Bellevue orchestra of five pieces known as "Little Willie and His Little Band" will furnish the music for dancing and the Legion men cordially invite the public to inspect the building and enjoy the dancing. Last fall the post and its Auxiliary unit purchased the building which had been rented for about 10 years.
Echoes of SJS: The orchestra, glee clubs and soloists have been rehearsing during the past week in preparation for their broadcasting in the near future from WOC Davenport. This is a privilege which the school has never enjoyed before, so the event is eagerly looked forward to by the students.
80 Years Ago
May 8, 1941
Mr. George Parks, manager for the Iowa State Telephone Company, announces immediate plans to convert the service in Bellevue to common battery type. This means the replacement of the present switchboard and also most of the present telephone instruments. For the subscribers in the town of Bellevue the crank will be done away with.
Questionnaires were mailed this week to draft residents with numbers from 901 to 990. This number represents approximately half of the total registered in the county and no further blanks will be sent out for a short time.
A new serial of Romance and Intrigue in the Near East by George Gibbs. STarts today in this newspaper.
The theme of the old song, "I didn't raise my boy to be a soldier" must be thumping on the heartstrings of millions of mothers throughout the world as we approach Mother's day. No mother wants war. But the American mother will face war bravely rather than permit the destruction of our way of life and the ideals toward which America has constantly struggled. No mother can find hope for real happiness for her children when a powder keg is smoldering under the foundation of her country.
Officials dragged the Mississippi river north of Gordon's Ferry the first of the week in search of the bodies of two men, one supposed to have drowned sometime Monday night and a second victim who fell from a boat Tuesday afternoon while engaged in looking for the first victim.
70 Years Ago
May 3, 1951
High School Highlights: Mr. Muller is having quite a time trying to make the girls understand electricity in General Science.
Hard Times Dance-Preston Town Hall-Jack Cole and His Orchestra-Lady that catches pig can keep it!
60 years Ago
May 4, 1961
Vic Wemmers, Bellevue police chief since September, was fired by Mayor Donald Kinmonth at the Monday night meeting of the city council. The mayor listed insubordination as the cause. Mr. Wemmers joined the force in June 1959 as patrolman. When Franklin Kirschbaum was fired as police chief last August, Mr. Wemmers was named to the position. The mayor has ordered Patrolman Earl Berendes to take the day shift and Patrolman Laroy Rickles to have the night shift at present. Ralph Millman, a former chief of police, has been named relief patrolman.
MHS News: Juniors wish to extend their sympathy and highest praise to their classmate, Don Frank. Don, full of zeal for the cause, was chopping branches for the center-pieces at the junior-senior banquet. There was one trouble though-the axe came down on his hand rather than the tree.
Newest lavor...Gold Crest ice cream-almond fudge brickle-crisp almonds mixed with creamy chocolate fudge to create a real rast tingler in good\Gold Crest ice cream. Be sure to try it this week. Bellevue Creamery, phone 93
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1971
Forrest Edwards was elected a national director of the Iowa Jaycees at the state Jaycee convention in Sioux City on Saturday, May 1. He is a past president of the Bellevue Jaycees and is currently serving as state vice president of the Iowa Jaycees.
Del Pooler of Bellevue and his father, M.J. Pooler of Coralville, have purchased the majority of stock in the Spragueville Savings Bank. The bank has its home office in Spragueville and operates a branch in Preston. There are seven employees who will remain with the bank.
C.J. VanDeusen, who has been a member of the Bellevue police force since February, has replaced Larry Temple, chief of police. In a statement this week, Mayor Noel Menard said Mr. Temple's appointment has been terminated by the mayor due to disagreements on matters of responsibility.
The first phase of an exterior modernization for Big D SuperValu is underway this week at the State street store. Forrest Doland, owner of the Big D corporation, said the building was purchased from the late Mrs. Theo Neu in 1969. Until her recent illness, Mrs. Neu had occupied the apartment above the store.
Rep. Richard J. Norpel Sr. has co-sponsored a plan in the Iowa House to provide meaningful property tax relief for the eldely. The plan would allow those over 65 or totally disabled to get money back from the state if their rent or property taxes are high relative to their income.
40 Years Ago
May 7, 1981
Bald eagles in the Upper Mississippi river area decreased by more than 200 birds according to the mid-winter count conducted Feb 7 and 8. by Eagle Valley Environmentalists.
Bellevue City Council and Park Board have given the go-ahead to sell beer legally in Cole Park for the first time July 4. If the guidelines set by the council and rules mandated by the state are followed and a little common sense employed, the beer sales that day probably will generate significant revenues for the financially strapped Heritage Days' committee and cause no harm to the park, the celebration or the surrounding residential neighborhood.
20 Years Ago
May3, 2001
Finding a new owner for the 153-year-old Potter's Mill on Bellevue's southside has been a goal of Dr. and Mrs. Darrell Eggers, Laurel. And since 1994, with a brief and unhappy interlude, it has eluded the owners. Now, city officials and the community's economic development board want to see if they can assist short of outright purchase. The action follows the recent offer by the Bellevue native to sell the mill for $200,000.
The bridge connection between Iowa and Illinois at Sabula and Savanna allows workers and shoppers easy access to jobs and businesses on both sides of the Mississippi.
Jackson County Sheriff's Department became one of the first in eastern Iowa to take delivery of a new Harley Davidson police motorcycle. The $1 per year lease agreement with the county gives the Sheriff's Department access to a two-wheel addition to their patrol capability and it will see duty in serving civil papers as well.
10 Years Ago
May 5, 2011
Monday morning, Bellevue Casey's General store manager Kevin Kloser has three new employees coming in. The hectic bustle of the store's grand opening is past, but the hectic bustle seems to be continuing. "People are really excited about the pizza and about having a ga station at the north end of town again."
"This is Davy Jones' dad," joked Davy Jones of the Monkees as he took the state at the Bronco, surprising Penny Blue North. "Davy will be her in a moment." As the star of a television show "The Monkees," Jones sang lead vocals on the "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer." He was named the #1 teen idol of all time by Yahoo Music in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.