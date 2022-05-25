100 Years Ago
May 28, 1922
After this summer Baker Hill will cease to be a bugbear, as it will be done away as a hill, and will thereafter be known as a grade-a six percent grade, easy to ascend and safe to descend. This will mean much to the town of Bellevue, because for years people have entertained a wholesome fear of this hill, and it, more than any one thing, has deterred tourists from driving to Bellevue.
Saturday noon Ollie Courtade rode home with George Feltes in the latter's auto. On the way, Ollie's hat blew off and he jumped out to get it. Dr. Moulton went to work on Ollie and took thirteen stitches in his left hand, and besides that Ollie has a bad knee. He's waiting until the car stops next time.
Doings of the Grim Reaper-Nicholas Mootz and Albert Schroeder Pay the Inevitable Debt of Nature. Nicholas was born at Eitze, Germany 1929 and came to this country in 1865.
Albert was born in Tete des Morts township in 1883 and when he grew up became a carpenter by trade.
Students of psychology of sex say that the really happy marriages, in which love is a lasting factor, are those which have followed a spring-time love-making.
A few boisterous bums, bursting with booze, made Beautiful, Busy Bellevue's night hideous Friday and disturbed the rest of many law-abiding citizens. It is about time that these offenders were given a jolt that will settle them-for keeps.
Hizzoner, Mayor Houck gave J. Doe fifteen cents in exchange for a ten-dollar bill Saturday morning. Said Doe is a button cutter and had been somewhat tangled in his whereabouts the night before. Hootch was the cause of the tangle.
90 Years Ago
May 26, 1932
Bellevue always did have a way of coming back and a great big piece of good fortune has again come our way and many families will have cause to rejoice together with the local merchants who will also be benefitted by gravelling of No. 55. The best part is that a local man was awarded two of the contracts and will employ strictly local men and trucks. A.C. Schneider of this city, owner and manager of the Bellevue Sand and Gravel Company, was awarded the contracts.
After July 1 there will be no more street cars in Dubuque according to an announcement by the Interstate Power Company, which operates the traction franchise in that city. For two years the company has been replacing street cars with buses and the last seven street cars now in operation will be no more after July 1.
80 Years Ago
May 26, 1942
John Puls, son of Mrs. Ella Puls, who recently completed a course in pharmacy at the University of Iowa, is a new clerk at Kranz Drug store.
Youths 18 and 19 years old have been ordered by President Roosevelt to register for selective service Tuesday, June 30. A proposal to lower the minimum age for compulsory service in the armed forces to 19, and possibly 18 years, will be put before congress soon.
Six months after the war started a movement is at long last on foot to secure for Iowa industrial alcohol plants to supply butadiene, a base of synthetic rubber. With our former source of rubber in the hands of the Japs and with no chance of getting this source back for years, civilian and army transportation will be paralyzed within a few months.
70 Years Ago
May 22, 1952
The announcement of the partnership of Paul Kempter with Ray Gallagher in the furniture and funeral business in Bellevue has been announced.
Orville Michels submitted the high bid, $4150, for the Michels estate house on West Court street sold at auction last Saturday.
The Reed school closed Monday for the summer vacation. Rita Schlect and Max Reed will graduate from the eighth grade Saturday. Rita has had perfect attendance all thru her eight years of school. The pupils who attained scholastic awards were Rita Schlect, Shirlaine Clausen, Mary and Rita Mae Gerlach, Norlyn Feltes, Russell Clausen, Max Reed, Donair Goepfet and Glenn Stillmunkes.
60 Years Ago
May 24, 1962
Now playing at the Cozy Theatre: Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida in "Come September."
The phones for 27 new users south of Bellevue are expected to be in use next week according to Eugene Ernst, manager of United Telephone Co., Bellevue office.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1972
The bodies of two young Dubuque duck hunters, presumed drowned in the Mississippi river north of Bellevue Oct. 30, were recovered Sunday and Monday of this week. Art Stuart and Calvin DeGear sighted an object in the river and took the Stuart boat to check it out.
The Bellevue Jaycees and Reach Out will begin using the former Cozy Theatre and lunch room under agreement reached with the city council Monday night. The property at 103 North Riverview has stood vacant since the council purchased it at auction Sept. for $18,000.
40 Years Ago
May 27, 1982
Four wild and crazy seniors from Marquette High School went out in style at their graduation when they pooled their resources and rented a black, six-door Cadillac for the occasion. The idea came from Joe Kieffer. Along with Terry Sieverding, Mike Theisen and Jamie Carton they paid $25 an hour for the service along with a chauffer with a black uniform, tie and cap. There were a lot of double-takes as the foursome, and Jamie's and Joe's dates were whisked to seven graduation parties.
20 Years Ago
May 23, 2002
If Bellevue replaces its 37-year-old municipal pool, the facility hat will take its place will be an aquatic center. That may sound exotic compared to the pool and concrete slab design the city has grown accustomed to but the future of city pools is with family usage. That means something more than water and a diving board. It will be a major community undertaking though. At an estimated $1.5 million, the project will likely include a fundraising effort along with a bond referendum.
10 Years Ago
May 24, 2012
For about 4 hours, Emma Thompson was wedged headfirst in a narrow passage in Wye Cave, Maquoketa Caves State Park, also trapping her friend Logan Eliasen. In a cruel twist of fate, after rescuers freed Thomson and they made their way to the surface, Eliasen's hips became trapped in a narrow passageway. He was in the cave for almost 20 hours before rescuers freed him.
