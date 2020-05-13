100 Years Ago
May 11, 1920
An accidental shooting occurred about 7:10 a.m. today at the summit of the narrow gauge track near Lamotte, when Joe Laguardio, a young Italian, about 20 years old, shot and probably fatally wounded John Ragno, another young Italian 26 years old.
Both men made up an extra gang from Chicago, who have been employed on the track work for the Milwaukee railway company. Young Laguardio picked up a shotgun which was on one of the bunks and playfully pointed it towards Ragno and said "Look out John or I will shoot you" at the same time while pulling the trigger, never once thinking that the gun might be loaded.
The game of baseball played between the Bellevue Gumps and the Johnson Piano Company, resulted in a victory for the Gumps, the score being 20 to 9 in their favor. Leppert, Hyler and Gibbon were the battery for the Gumps while Miller and Wanderscheid did the heavy work for the piano factory boys. Miller showed considerable talent as a pitcher, but the fielding of his teammates was anything but high class.
Michael and John Weber, of Luxembourg, Europe, arrived here Saturday for an extended visit with relatives here and western Iowa. They are guests at the home of their aunt, Mrs. John Clausen.
A number of their lady friends surprised Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Bradley at their home last night by giving a regular old-time charivari. Mr. and Mrs. Bradley invited them in and treated them to refreshments. The guests enjoyed the hospitality of the newlywed couple, who demonstrated that they were there and over when it comes to entertaining.
To the Public-I have opened a shoe repairing shop in my father's old location on Front Street and am prepared to do all kinds of shoe repairing at reasonable prices.
Paul E. Kempter, funeral director. Auto service. Tel. 2 on 17.
The Bellevue Pottery Works are busy erecting another large kiln at their plant in this city. This will make the third kiln and they are planning still further improvements to take care of their rapidly growing business.
Dr. E.A. Hanske, office phone 40, residence phone 19 two rings.
90 Years Ago
May 13, 1930
Stockholders of the Rauworth Grand Piano Co., will hold a meeting at the factory at 10 o'clock on Thursday to elect directors and transact any other business that may come before the body.
Music for the modern dances will be furnished Thursday night at the K.C. Hall by members of Subby's Foot Warmers. The winners of the old-time contests will furnish music for the old-time dance.
Alex Reed and Sons, prominent farmers of south of town, marketed 17 head of steers and heifers last week that topped the Chicago market. "Alex Reed and Sons, Jackson county, Iowa, marketed 17 head of choice 871 pound yearling steers and heifers at $13.25 Thursday, that price being top for yearlings. These Yearlings were mostly of their own raising and were fed by Lester Reed." Chicago Daily Drovers Journal
Good progress is being made on the city's artesian well at present. The drill was down 625 feet this morning. Several cave-ins retarded the work until the slippery clay formation was eased out.
GOOD NEWS: Raymond Hipschen, Jr., who has been at the point of death for several weeks, has shown remarkable improvement since yesterday morning and was able to speak for the first time in three weeks.
80 Years Ago
May 16, 1940
The Chicago Tribune this mornings' issue announced the winners of the recent "Who's Who for President" contest and among the $25 winners we found the name of Harvey Rickert, Route 3, Bellevue.
Paul Kempter, chairman of the local Red Cross Chapter has been informed that Bellevue is to raise a quota of $240 in the national drive to aid suffering in the war invaded countries of Europe. Contributions can be sent to the Kempter Furniture Co. or the First National Bank. Mr. Kempter has appointed the Rev. Laurence Nelson chairman of the drive and everybody is asked to kindly cooperate.
Announcement by the state conservation officer announces that an agreement has been reached between Iowa and Illinois whereby fishing licenses issued by either state will be good on both shores of the Mississippi River.
If the Ember days mean anything, June will be a cool month with plenty of rain as Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week are the Ember days.
Students attending Bellevue public schools should appreciate the education being given them because it is rather costly for local taxpayers. According to figures released by the Iowa Taxpayers Association, the per pupil cost of operation of the Bellevue Public schools is fifth highest of the state's public school systems. It cost $253.53 per pupil in 1949.
At a meeting of the congregation held last Sunday, members of St. John's Lutheran church voted to redecorate the church interior this summer. This will include washing and painting of the chancel, nave, sacristies, mothers' room, narthex, and balcony. When the project is completed, which includes sanding and refinishing floors, varnishing of all the pews, and touching up all the chancel furniture, the entire church building will have been renovated.
One of the season's highest class entertainments to be enjoyed by Bellevue community has been booked for Friday evening, May 19, at the Bellevue gym-auditorium, sponsored by the board of education. The school group is most fortunate in securing a return appearance of Bob Dotzauer, nationally known as "The Human Seal" whose skilled balancing ability has twice been recognized by Ripley's "Believe it or not."
Bellevue baseball team opened the 1950 season here Sunday. Mr. Eggers started rookie Tom Roling who was credited with the win. It was the first pitching assignment Tom ever had. What pitching finesse Tom may lack at present, that sturdy right arm of his and will to win, plus future coaching experience should make him a most reliable man for Bellevue for many years to come. The heavy-hitting for the locals was taken care of by "Tiny" Etting and "Chuck" Bailey. Each had four hits in as many tries and scored three runs apiece.
The body of Rolland George Schrader, 23, was found Sunday in big Mill creek, north of Bellevue. Jackson county coroner, Dr. John Tilton, said the young man drowned while trout fishing, having fallen from a bank into the stream and receiving temporary injuries which must have caused the death by drowning.
SJS News: The traditional crowning of Mary, Queen of May, will take place Thursday evening, Phyllis Kueter attired in a white formal and veil, will have the honor to crown Mary, Queen of May. Her attendants will be Glenna Gonner and Jean Roeder, wearing blue formals and white Juliette caps. Ann Lucke and Mary Fratus will act as flower girls while Darla Till will be the crown bearer. Dennis Kueter will act as the train bearer.
60 Years Ago
May 12, 1960
The weatherman continues to make the most Bellevue area news with his incessant rains resulting in problems for rural roads and farming conditions. The area got 4.4 inches of rain in a three-day span that started Thursday and continued into Sunday morning. Temperatures tumbled into the 30's.
MHS News: A spelldown, a spelling bee? It doesn't make any difference what you want to call it. Junior and Senior classes are refreshing their memories on those troublesome words: psychology, calendar....Having difficulty with none of the words, Lou Ann Kilburg, Barbara Lampe, Ann Lucke, Darlene Manders, Richard Schaefer, and Lois Weis scored 100 percent on 100 words. Daryl Borman, Peggy Callaghan, Ron Hoxmeier, Jim Keil, and Nora Scheckel came up with 99 percent and receiving 98 percent were Louis Meier, Lila Kay Ries, Alfred Tebbe, Judy Tebbe, Pat Till, Lorraine Weis and Bill Yeager.
Mark Kettman, Huck Cheney and Fritz Theisen are going this week to Salida, Colo. For the past five years, the three men have been staking a large amount of beryllium claims. They are now engaged in exploration and development work. Beryllium is a newly discovered metal, vital in the development of atomic and space-age products. It is very light in weight weighing one-third less than aluminum and approximately one-fifth as much as steel. It withstands high temperatures without loss of rigidity.
BHS News: In spite of the mumps and the mud the seniors are putting the play, "Dr. Hudson's Secret Journal" into the final phases for production on Friday, May 13. Kindergarten News: We had many flowers to brighten our room this week. Those who brought flowers were Jimmie Hinke, Dean and Doug Meier, Doug Griebel and Dennis Felderman.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
A Pontiac police car will be purchased from Till's Garage for a total of $2,920.23 the city council agreed Monday night.
Miss Mil Hyler has received an invitation to the wedding of Miss Nancy Dall of Mason City and Timothy Pollard of Detroit. The wedding will be May 16 in Detroit.
MHS NEWS: A benefit dance for Marquette will be held Friday, May 15 at the St. Joseph gym. As a gift to Marquette, the dance band, "The Undecided Decisions," is playing without charge. The band members are Marquette students: Don Schiffer, Bernie Steines and Judy Theisen, juniors and Jeff Melton and Jerry Theisen, sophomores.
40 Years Ago
May 14, 1980
On Memorial Day, the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only. To arrive at the half-staff position, the flag should first be hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered. No other flag or pennant should be placed above the flag of the United States Of America or to the right of the flag at the same level.
30 Years Ago
May 17, 1990
It's our Second Annual Anniversary Bash, Friday, May 25, 1990, 75 cent cans, 75 cent bottles, $1.25 brats-MaMa Meiers, 120 North Riverview
10 Years Ago
May 20, 2010
On April 30 Nikki Jackson finished first in her 35-40 age division and fifteenth of all women at the 11th Nashville marathon. She ran a personal best of 3 hours, 22 minutes.
Jason Flogel has high goals: he hopes to qualify for the Olympic trials in January 2012. He's only a couple minutes away from that goal, with a best time of 2:21.51. To qualify, he needs 2:19. He finished near the front of the fastest Boston marathons in history, taking 26th in a blistering field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.