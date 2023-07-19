105 YEARS AGO
JULY 18, 1918
Bellevue’s 1918 Chautauqua is now a matter of history and the consensus of opinion is that it was “bigger and better” than ever before.
The committee having in charge the sale of season tickets went “over the top” and the attendance was all that could be desired.
All of this goes to prove that the Chautauqua is a permanent institution in Bellevue-that the people know a good thing when they see it, and are willing to support it in a manner to insure its success.
Another contract has been signed for the year 1919 with a sufficient list of guarantors.
As before, the Chautauqua tent was located on the public school grounds, a most ideal place and the weather, with the exception of one day, was propitious for the occasion.
95 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1928
After today or tomorrow that commodity known as mud roads south of this city is an unknown quantity.
The gap will have been closed and the traveling public only awaits the opening of the highway, which is taking its few days of ripening and drying.
In other words Maquoketa and Jackson County is now linked up with the outside world with a band of cement.
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 19, 1938
Kenneth V. Yeager’s new service station on the corner of Front and Park Streets is being rushed to completion and the contractor expects to finish pouring concrete Thursday of this week. Mr. Yeager said this morning that he expects to formally open his station Saturday, July 30. The new station, which is constructed of Rostone of an attractive color will be modern in every respect. White Rose gasoline and Enarco motor oils will be handled at the new station.
75 YEARS AGO
JULY 15, 1948
The framework for the addition to David Putman’s cottage on south Second Street was started Monday and considerable headway was made. The foundation for the Jaster bungalow on Second Street was completed last week and the joists and first flooring are being laid this week. The Joe Beeler residence on Sixth Street received a new roof the past week, Joe himself doing the work. The porch at the Dr. J. J. Tilton residence on Fourth Street was razed last week, and a new enclosed porch built at the north entrance, and a cement entrance with railing on the east side. Several huge tree stumps were also removed. The C. C. Bisdorf’s are putting the finishing touches on their new apartment over the store building on State Street and hope to be able to move in August 1st.
Footings are being laid at the Vic Kuper cottage on West State Street and tile will be laid this week, while Urban Meier also has the footings in for his new prefab in north Bellevue. The interior of the Forrest Doland cottage in West Bellevue is being completed this week.
65 YEARS AGO
JULY 17, 1958
Richard Miller of Maquoketa started Wednesday as a full time barber in Orville Jackson’s barbershop. Mr. Jackson is in the process of enlarging and remodeling the establishment. Mr. Miller, a recent barber college graduate, lives in Maquoketa, his wife being teacher at the Watson School. The couple and their two sons plan to move to Bellevue later.
60 YEARS AGO, JULY 25, 1963
Lester Reistroffer resigned as city street commissioner. His resignation was accepted by the city council as part of their special meeting Tuesday night.
Harold Bowman, who has been assistant on the street crew, was named new street commissioner. The council increased his salary from $200 a month to $325. Remegius Ruff was raised from $275 a month to $290 a month. The increases are effective July 15.
55 YEARS AGO
JULY 18, 1968
A package of engravings for this issue of the Herald-Leader failed to arrive from Mason City in the mail Wednesday. The superintendent of mail at Dubuque said the excessive rains in northeast Iowa disrupted mail service early Wednesday morning. Included were engravings of the first Mass of Rev. Richard Schaefer, several wedding and one engagement picture. They will appear in the next issue of the Herald-Leader.
50 YEARS AGO, JULY 19, 1973
Bargains this week at Big D Super Valu: Dubuque bacon, 99¢ lb.; Short ribs, 59¢ lb.; Pork sausage, 89¢ lb.; Dubuque large bologna, $1.09 lb.; Flavorite frozen strawberries, 3 for $1.00; Van Camp pork and beans, 29¢; Bread & butter pickles, 49¢; Junior hamburger buns, 2 – 12 pack pkgs. for 65¢ and Colby cheese, 99¢ lb.
45 YEARS AGO
JULY 20, 1978
The Mississippi River at Bellevue crested nearly six feet above normal early last week, according to officials at Lock and Dam No. 12 here. Officials noted that it is very unusual for the river to flood in July. Normally a rise occurs in early June and the river is relatively low at this time of year. But the recent rise resulted in flooding of low-lying areas, including portions of Spruce Creek Park. Officials noted that the water level began to fall slowly earlier this week but predicted another rise due to heavy rains north of here.
40 YEARS AGO, JULY 28, 1983
Bellevue patrolman Howard Horton was sworn into duty on Thursday by police chief Wayne Tudor.
Horton, a former military policeman and expert marksman, came to Bellevue after recently completing a tour of duty in the U. S. Marine Corps.
35 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1988
Glen and Carol Stillmunkes’ container tomato enterprise has prompted a lot of speculation since the farm couple decided they needed to broaden their operation’s income base. “We had people almost run off the raod trying to figure out what we were doing.” laughs Glen. Sitting on two-thirds of an acre near their confinement hog shed are 11 rows of tomatoes, 2,300 plants in 400 specially designed growing buckets, under production in very controlled surroundings. The goal is to produce between 60-70 pounds of tomatoes per bucket, for home gardeners that may sound like wishful thinking. The Stillmunkeses think this system can do it. The operation east of Springbrook is one of only two in Iowa. There are four in the United States counting the Stillmunkes operation. It uses controlled water and nutrient source, a special plant medium and intensive management. Ironically the big, specially designed plastic buckets have lids on them to keep out the rain. That has not been a problem this summer, but then, neither has the lack of rainfall.
25 YEARS AGO
JULY 16, 1998
Bellevue School Board members accepted it “with regrets” Monday evening, but it was no surprise in its announcement. Cliff Hammann, 63, Bellevue School District’s superintendent for the past 28 years, told the board he, and his wife Nancy, an elementary teacher in the system, will wrap up their careers with the coming academic year. Hammann said he expected his wife to submit notice of her resignation later this summer. “I did it this way because it gives the board a whole year to search for a new superintendent, although I would like to see Virgil Murray get it,” said Hammann Tuesday morning in an interview with the Herald-Leader. Hammann will conclude a 42-year career and calls the decision “very tough, very emotional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.