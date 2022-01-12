100 Years Ago
January 12, 1922
Miss Celia Deppe, pianist and Oskar Kurt, violinist,will furnish the music at the Cozy theater in the future.
The Bellevue button factory has a payroll of over $500 a week and adds much to the prosperity of our city.
Are you getting accustomed to writing it, 1922?
Mr. and Mrs. John Fens mourn their little daughter, who died today of spasms.
Work is progressing nicely on the Rodney Stuart home in North Bellevue. The shingling has just recently been completed.
Wednesday the state of Iowa celebrated its 75th birthday, it being December 28, 1846 that President James Polk signed the bill which gave statehood.
90 Years Ago
January 14, 1932
A return to short skirts this spring has been decided on by the London dress designers and manufacturers, following similar reports from Paris. Dresses or skirts for morning and afternoon wear are to be 13, 14 or 15 inches from the ground, according to the stature of the woman.
The first publication of the approaching nuptials of Miss Juletta Junk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Junk and Elmer Reistroffer, son of Andrew Reistroffer; and Miss Clara Belle Scholtes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Scholtes and George Wilming, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Wilming was made last Sunday.
Réveille Post News: Comrade Al Wohlers, the street commissioner, had probably the coldest job in town Saturday morning. With the thermometer well below zero, he pushed the snow from the curb on Front street with the town's maintainer. The cab of the machine is a fresh air job so Al got the benefit of the raw January wind.
Reveille's membership is now 57 or seven above the quota, reports Adjutant Felderman.
Most of the rural schools have been dismissed owing to the extreme cold.
The fur season on mink and muskrat closed Dec. 30. You have 10 days thereafter to sell these furs. The season closes January 10th on racoon, skunk, opossum and civets and you have 10 day thereafter to dispose of these. Bring them to us for the highest cash prices. Spiros. We buy eggs, poultry, and furs.
80 Years Ago
January 13, 1942
Shirley Ann, 6 year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Haxmeier, who live on the Lampe ridge west of Bellevue, was severely scalded about 3 o'clock Friday afternoon and because of the blizzard that blocked roads, she could not be taken to Mercy hospital, Dubuque, until Saturday.
Local men who are employed at the ordnance depot at Savanna had some difficulty in getting home New Year's night. Luckily the cars were loaded with husky men who had to unload once in a while and push the cars out of drifts. The men did not work Friday because of the bad conditions of the roads.
We often think there is nothing more futile under the sun than the Christmas card. But the little tokens do one thing if nothing more they put you in touch with relatives and friends who have all but gone out of your life.
The Christmas exchange of greetings wised us to the fact that one great niece is married and is living in far away Honolulu, Hawaii, a dangerous spot today that is being greedily eyed by the slant-eyed, sneaking yellow Japs.
70 Years Ago
January 10, 1952
Bellevue’s first baby of 1952, a boy born to Mr. and Mrs. David Putman, as yet unnamed, was born on January 5. He will be welcomed home by Richard, Billy, Cheryl Kay, Connie Lee and David Dale.
St. Joseph's Catholic church was the setting for a simple but very impressive wedding ceremony January 8 when Mrs. Ruth Cavanaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art.J. Manderscheid became the bride of John Cavannaugh, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Cavanaugh.The bride needs no introduction to our readers as she has lived in Bellevue all her life, and is a very popular young lady. Their new home will be established at Trenton, N.J.
County treasurer Ben Stanek reports auto and truck license sales for 1952 well ahead of last year at this time.
High School Highlights: The freshmen are planning a coasting party. It will be at the "Knoll."
60 Years Ago
January 11, 1962
Donald Helmle has purchased the Heinricy store at St. Donatus and will open for business Saturday under the name of Helmle's store. Mr. Helmle had farmed previously.
The annual ice carnival sponsored by the Bellevue firemen, has been set for Sunday, January 21. The event will be held at Cole park for children of all ages. Prices will be awarded and refreshments will be served to participants and spectators.
A group of Jackson county grade school youngsters who haven't as yet availed themselves of the Salk anti-polio vaccinations soon will be afforded an opportunity to have them without charge.
50 Years Ago
January 13, 1972
A car driven by Mrs. Merwin Monner of West State Street, was struck by a northbound Milwaukee Road freight train just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The car was pushed into the side of the pharmace. Snow was falling at the time of the collision and streets were slick. Mrs. Monner reported no injuries, but Julie Hickson, 4 years old, who was riding with Mrs. Monner, received a bruised chin.
Dance to the music of the Country Cousins every Saturday night from 9-1 at the Riverview Hotel.
40 Years Ago
January 14, 1982
Bellevue’s new mayor and council members inherited some holdover problems and initiated new projects last week during the first hours of their administration. Following their confirmation in office by taking the oath, Mayor Fred Maurer and new council members Loras Herrig, Curt Gothard and Robert Wagner, plunged into the business of running the city.
30 Years Ago
January 9, 1992
Several rural Jackson County mailboxes were destroyed last weekend by someone wielding a shotgun, Jackson county sheriff’s deputies said.
20 Years Ago
January 10, 2002
The broad class of birds known as raptors are among the most interesting and least understood, say organizers of this coming Sunday’s Eagle Watch here in
Bellevue. With the community’s front door overlooking some of the best North American habitat for wintering bald eagles the city is ideal for the program Sunday.
The Lock chamber was successfully dewatered; Windrows of zebra mussels and debris from 60 years of shipping litter chamber floor.
10 Years Ago
January 12, 2012
Iglesia Ni Cristo dedicates LaMotte worship space in the former Holy Rosary Church. The church bought the building from Steve Steines for $180,000, with the condition that it be used for religious purposes. They spent $621,306.75 on remodeling, according to the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.