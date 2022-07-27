100 Years Ago
July 14, 1922
Friday, while driving in from the field on a load of hay, Louis Weber, who lives west of town on Big Mill Creek, was the victim of a peculiar and distressing accident. In crossing a water break, a single tree broke, the team gave a lurch and Mr. Weber went head-first off the load, landing on his hands and breaking both arms at the wrists. Dr. Moulton fixed him up and he is doing nicely.
The old malleable range peddlers who used to canvas the country several years ago, are back with us again with the same old test. Pounding a range with a sledge hammer is a test that no stove is subjected to in everyday use, but the farmer falls for it. We have reputable hardware dealers who will sell a range and who will remain here to make any deficiencies good. It is a safe plan to trade with local dealers, at all times. Not every range which will stand the hammer test will bake well.
A large cave has been discovered on a farm in Dubuque county, which no doubt will add another noted spot to the beauty of that picturesque country. Although only preliminary surveys have been made, it is estimated that it is one of the largest caves in this part of the United States. The aperture is so small that difficulty was found in squeezing through. After a short distance a shaft over one hundred feet to the bottom was encountered where a lake of clear, ice cold water was found. A survey of the find will be made to determine the extent of the cave and the origin and character of the water and the surrounding land.
90 Years ago
July 28, 1932
Bellevue's new bathing beach which was put into readiness for bathers in short order, is being daily improved and is proving most popular, not only with the youngsters but with their elders as well.
Probably it isn't the national depression so much as Iowa’s silly law requiring five days' notice before a marriage license can be licensed, but the Little Brown Church in the Vale has a depression of its own. Weddings there, according to news reports, have fallen off 77 percent his year. Getting married at this church became quite a craze all over the United States.
80 Years Ago
July 28, 1942
Milton Hamilton, local truck line operator, established a bus line between here and the Savanna Ordnance depot last week. The bus has a capacity of 30 passengers.
The town council's plans to use the stock of street oil on hand and order another carload of oil to replace that now in the tank were thoroughly dashed the other day when the oil company reported that there will be no road oil sold for the duration of the war except for use on roads used for defense purposes. So street oiling here this year is out.
Governor Wilson reports that he spent $3,988 in the Republican primary to win the senatorial nomination and of the $3,285 was contributed. It would be revealing if he had to name the contributors; perhaps some of them are the big corporations for whom he foreclosed Iowans' farms back in the days of the Hoover depression. Be that as it may, somebody wants the cold-blooded Wilson in congress pretty bad to furnish the money for his campaign. We don't know who the parties are but it's a safe bet that the farmers whose farms were foreclosed didn't contribute a penny to help him.
The next time you write Johnny Doughboy be cheerful, and if one cannot be cheerful, be factual, the Red Cross warns. A demoralizing letter, whether intentional or not, can be as damaging to Uncle Sam's armed forces as an enemy bullet.
70 Years Ago
July 31, 1952
Opening of a new ambulance service by the Kempter-Gallagher funeral home was announced this week by Ray Gallagher. The ambulance will be available for all types of ambulance work throughout the section of the county, as well as for trips to distant hospitals. Twenty-four hour service is being offered.
Mr. and Mrs. George Schaub returned Sunday from a wedding trip to northern Wisconsin and are residing in the Hilda Rieckens apartment. The couple were married at a candlelight service Sunday evening, July 20 at the First Presbyterian church.
Now playing at the Cozy Theatre: Mona Freeman and Howard Duff in "Lady from Texas"; Ozzie Nelson and Harriet Nelson in "Here Come the Nelsons"; and Frank Sinatra and Shelly Winters in "Meet Danny Wilson."
Those tomato plants in your garden are weighted down with red and ripening fruit these days. It's time to plan your canning strategy. Thirty quarts of canned tomatoes per family member is what Iowa State College foods specialists figure for the average family with a good tomato supply and a healthy tomato appetite.
60 Years Ago
August 2, 1962
Friday and Saturday special-Hamburger and Pepsi 25 cents. Sportsmen's Grille, 118. N. Water street, Bellevue.
50 Years Ago
August 3, 1972
State Representative Richard Norpel, Sr. stated that the plans are nearing completion for the new lodge to be erected in the Nelson uni of Bellevue State Park. The lodge will be constructed on a point south of the park road. It will replace the present log lodge in the park which will be removed when the new lodge is completed.
Bellevue Municipal utilities went back in full operation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, generating all electricity in the local plant. The full generating last Wednesday was the first time the Bellevue plant has been in full operation since the explosion and fire which occurred about 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Years Ago 1957-Residents of South Bellevue were much agitated Saturday evening when five trailer loads of gypsies moved into a local trailer court. Monday evening several more trailers arrived after dark, but early Tuesday they were ordered to leave town and were on their way before noon.
Entertainers at the Iowa State Fair-Sonny and Cher, Paul Anka, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis and Anthony Armstrong Jones, Bill Cosby, Guess Who, Bob Hope.
40 Years Ago
July 29, 1982
Come and help us celebrate our Grand Opening! Western "N Casual Corral.
High School Seniors- You are invited to have your studio senior portrait taken with no sittine-camera charge during the month of August. P.S. bring Mom along to browse through our gift shop. Ernst Photography and Gift Shoppe.
After two years of renovation, the old limestone building near the heart of LaMotte is open for business.
30 Years Ago
July 30, 1992
Congratulations Mike Pitts on Club Championship. Good Job! From all your friends.
Bellevue Veterinary Clinic moved to new facilities earlier this summer when they opened a 30 x 50 foot structure. Located just off Highway 52 on Mott Street the new clinic is open 8-5.
20 Years Ago
August 1, 2002
Congratulations to the Bellevue Comet Baseball and Softball Teams on their 1A District Championships! We're proud of all our athletes. Bellevue Comet Boosters.
Bob Ernst Welcomes "The Dingleberries" Fri., Aug. 2 6-10 p.m. Jammin Below the Dam.
10 Years Ago
July 26, 2012
At Rogers Park: A young Mohawk girls softball team playing at state for the first time, struggled with their play in 1st round action. The opponent (34-4) team played in three of the last four state tournaments, including the 2009 state 1A championship. The score: Earlham 8, Marquette 0.
