110 YEARS AGO
MAY 13, 1913
Mr. Cosson, the government contractor, who is opening out a stone quarry in the south bluff, fired his first shot Friday and the result was a stone the size of a man’s head took a sky rocket bound in the air and came down plump in the wagon bridge at the foot of Front street, going through the floor. What would have happened had some one been passing that spot at that time would have been another story.
The shot was fired with high explosives, but a less powerful agency will be used hereafter which will eliminate further danger. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
MAY 2, 1918
Work has finally been started on the government proving grounds located in Illinois opposite Bellevue. Officials of the Rock Island Arsenal arrived at Savanna Tuesday and opened up temporary quarters at the Radke Hotel. Capt. Chase is in charge of the construction work and Lieut. Lane will be in charge of the headquarters. The ground covers thousands of acres and the work of erecting buildings will now be rushed as speedily as possible. The proving ground should mean a lot to Bellevue as we are closer to it than any other city. Our local merchants ought to get a lot of business from the men who will be employed there and a means of transportation over the river should be provided. Let us get busy on this matter as soon as possible.
95 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 1928
Peter Kalmes of St. Donatus, one of our oldest subscribers and best friends, was in Bellevue Wednesday and made this office a call. He has been a subscriber since the paper was started more than 40 years ago and has found many ways in which to aid the Herald over this long stretch of time. Mr. Kalmes has been a “wheel horse” in the Democratic Party in the St. Donatus vicinity for many years. He thinks that politics is tame these days and wishes that he could go through a hot campaign like we used to have in the “good old days.” Although he is 78 years old, he is hale and hearty and is still able to do a good day’s work.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1938
Joe A. Young has erected in his yard, overlooking the pool, a unique martin house, which he built at odd times during the winter evenings. A departure from the conventional many apartment single house this new idea has individual houses. There are two cottages for a single pair of martins in each, a duplex house, a hotel, and a schoolhouse with a bell in its cupola and a church. No two roofs of the houses are alike. Some have gables, some dormer windows. All houses have chimneys, are painted white with red roofs and black windows. It makes a striking little village in the air.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 1938
A deal was closed last week whereby Kenneth Yeager became the owner of the Selzer property on Front street which belonged to Mrs. J. Weinschenk. Mr. Yeager plans to move the house to the west end of the lot and will erect a modern filling station on the corner where the house now stands. An architect was here Sunday to draw plans for the station and Mr. Yeager is negotiating with oil companies before deciding which product to handle. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
APRIL 29, 1948
The first prefabricated house for the Theo Neu housing project in the southwest part of town arrived today and will be erected as soon as possible. Work on the basement walls was being completed Wednesday afternoon with George Ernst in charge of the work. The sanitary sewer for the building site has been laid, pipe for the water main was expected to arrive today and city workmen are building two manholes. Mr. Neu reported Wednesday afternoon that he expects to have water pipes laid so that trenches may be filled with a bulldozer Sunday. Other construction projects around town are making good progress. The basements complete with windows for the Leo Hoff and Forrest Donald houses have been completed and foundations have been completed for the Sam Jones and Lawrence Jaster residences.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 14, 1953
Mrs. Joseph White was elected president of the Bellevue Garden Club at the second meeting of the 1953 season on Monday at the town hall. Mrs. White succeeds Mrs. G. J. Bittner, the group’s first president. Elected to serve with Mrs. White was Mrs. Walter Blitgen, vice-president and Harry Nicholsen, secretary-treasurer.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 16, 1963
Bargains this week at Big “D” Super Value include: Large cucumbers, 2 for 15¢; Radishes, 6¢ pkg.; Sweet corn, 6 ears for 49¢; Watermelon, 98¢; Sirloin steak, 89¢ lb.; T-bone steak 99¢ lb.; Pork steak, 39¢ lb. and Pork roast, 29¢ lb. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 1973
A flash flood struck Green Island on Tuesday. Water from the Mooney Hollow Creek rushed into the lower street sections flooding basements and practically submerging parked cars.
The floods came following a two and a half inch rainfall. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 12, 1983
The Bellevue Braves opened the 1983 baseball season with a come from behind 7-5 win over the Maquoketa Indians.
Clutch hitting by Mike Beck and Stan Daniels, along with six-hit pitching chores by Kevin Medinger, helped the Braves notch the first game of the season.
For Maquoketa it was five runs, six hits and four errors. The Braves posted 13 hits, seven runs and one miscue. – The Herald-Leader
45 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1978
Do you remember a tall redhead who graduated in 1973? How about a guy who was on crutches the day he graduated from B.H.S.? He was Mike Farley. Mike attended Wayne State College and obtained a B.S. Degree.
He now is with the Peace Corp organization and has been for eight months. Two of those months were spent in training period at Huntsville, TX. The other six have been spent in Kenya. During the Nixon years the Peace Corp Organization was cut back sharply due to a cut in budget and also to a feeling that we should send specialists, such as physicians and horticulturists.
Mike commented about his home in Kenya, “At the present time, I’m stationed near a small town called Makindu which is approximately 160km. (about 100 miles) southeast of Nairobi.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1988
A plan to pay off Bellevue’s municipal water tower loan was approved last week by the city’s utility board. The 1979 loan buy back will save Bellevue taxpayers an estimated $101,245 in principal and $318,587 in interest payments over the 30-year life of the 1979 Farmers Homes Administration loan. It was a unanimous decision by the three-man board at the special Wednesday, April 27 meeting at city hall.
20 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1998
After years of offering a brand new Chevrolet automobile to Heritage Day visitors in the annual raffle drawing at Cole Park, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce really broke out of the stereotype this year. The prize for some lucky raffle ticket holder will be this full-size Chevy truck complete with extended cab interior and four-wheel drive options. The truck will be the grand prize award in the annual Heritage Day raffle drawing that brings the crowd to Cole Park and the suspense of the announcement sometimes around 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Raffle tickets for the truck go on sale soon in Bellevue Area Chamber businesses as well as the chamber’s North Riverview office. With only 2,000 tickets on sale, chamber truck raffle committee members note it’s a far better “bet” than the Iowa Lottery.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 2008
This is the spring of the re-invention of downtown Bellevue. The background music is the steady beep, beep warning signal of heavy trucks and construction equipment. The official color is safety orange and required attire is a safety vest and a hard hat. It’s both exciting and frustrating at the same time especially for downtown merchants facing the advancing cycle of sidewalk demolition, repairs, forms and paving that began two weeks ago. It’s a lot like sausage, nobody particularly likes to see it made but it tastes good with breakfast. Letting the public know is the challenge though as construction work continues downtown. Merchants and the Bellevue Chamber want to let shoppers know, yes, you can get there from where you are. For safety’s sake construction areas have been fenced off with yellow plastic fencing notes Bellevue Chamber Director Colleen Conklin.
