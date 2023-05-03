watermelon

1968 heritage days float: The first place winner in the Heritage Days parade from 55 years ago was this colorful watermelon, complete with ‘seeds,’ entered by the Bellevue Junior Garden Club. The theme was “Seeds of Future Leaders.” The 2023 Bellevue Heritage Days Committee is encouraging folks to enter more creative floats in this year’s parade, which is slated for July 2 at 10 a.m.

110 YEARS AGO

 MAY 13, 1913