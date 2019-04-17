100 Years Ago
April 10, 1919
Attention Masons! L.T. Martensen of Maquoketa, who has been deputized by the Grand Master of Iowa, to visit the lodges of the 30th district, will be in Bellevue next Monday evening, to inspect Lodge No. 51. There will be work in the third degree. All Masons are urged to attend.
Mr. and Mrs. J.W, Altfillish entertained a few friends at their cozy little home on Wednesday evening.
Tuesday morning a crowd of Green Island people came to Bellevue for the purpose of perpetrating a surprise on Mr. and Mrs. George Shaffer, newlyweds, and the event was most happily consummated. Louis Till has opened a vulcanizing shop in the garage on Court Street.
The main road west of Bellevue is in frightful condition and in need of immediate attention. A letter received yesterday by his parents from Private John Schroeder who is with the 88th Division in France states that he is recovering from a severe attack of typhoid fever which confined him to the hospital for six weeks.
The year 1919 is likely to be one of the worst “locust years” on record. But entomologists see nothing alarming in the prospect.
90 Years Ago
April 11, 1929
Joe V. Reistroffer and bride arrived in Bellevue in their car this week to spend a portion of their honeymoon with the former’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Reistroffer.
The city council met last Thursday and re-organized for the ensuing year: Chas. Cheney, City Clerk, H.J. Weinschenk, Supt. Municipal plant, Wm. Portz, Weighmaster and Henry Oberman, Marshall and street commissioner.
AMERICAN LEGION NOTES: The masquerade party on Tuesday proved to be a very successful event and all present had a big time.
An attraction extraordinary-not a movie-but an actual stage performance, “in person” of a musical appearance in a musical act of San Antonio’s famous “Siamese Twins” the only twins of the kind in the world. The most extraordinary natural physical phenomena known to mankind are “Siamese Twins.” Daisy and Violet Hilton are perfectly normal girls in every other respect.
Miss Mary A. Bevan, who is said to claim the honors as the world’s ugliest woman, arrived in New York aboard the Leviathan.
New wallpaper has made a decided improvement in Karl Lucke’s barbershop.
Lamotte has a dirty sneak thief in its midst, and we don’t believe there could be one any worse when they stoop so low as to steal from a church social. The ladies had purchased 4 pounds of coffee, $2.40, and when ready to make the coffee, all four boxes had suddenly disappeared.
80 Years Ago
April 11,1939
Leslie Blitgen ha purchased the Chamber of Commerce lot No.60 on Third Street in North Bellevue and it is reported that he will move the A.C. Schneider house, just south of the sand and gravel pit, to the lot.
Dr. E. L. Lampe, health officer, gave his report of health conditions. Included, were Causes of deaths from April 1, 1939, to April 1, 1939: Suicide 1, Murder 1, accident, 1. nephritis 1, cancer 2, pneumonia 2, senility3, apoplexy 4, cardiac 6, gastroenteritis 3, influenza 5, miscellaneous 1.
70 Years Ago
April 14, 1949
COZY THEATRE; Saturday, Randolph Scott in Return of the Badmen and Sunday and Monday, Irene Dunn and Barbara Bel Geddes in I Remember Mama.
Hodoval’s Rexall Store: Easter baskets filled with candy-19cents to 98 cents, large cream eggs, 3 for 25 cents, empty Easter baskets 10 cents and Easter grass, 10 cents.
From Our Early Files: April 12, 1934, Miss Minnie Griebel and Henry Weber were married this afternoon at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Health Officer Gives Annual Report: There were109 births in Bellevue during the fiscal year and 40 deaths. There were nine cases of German Measles.
60 Years Ago
April 9, 1959
Reporters for the MHS news are Pat Till, Jane Doland, Carol Koppes, Barbara Lampe, Philip Dempewolf, Richard Schaefer. Mary Sue Fratus and Daryll Eggers.
The B.H. McGowan 55 acre farm was sold at public auction to Richard Keil for $210 an acre.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Brinker are parents of a 7 lb. son born Saturday, April 4 in Bellevue Memorial Hospital.
LIVE BETTER BY FAR WITH A BRAND NEW FORD WAGON_Loadspace is bowling alley big and just as level. Every seat in every Ford wagon faces forward.
TILL’S GARAGE -LIVE BETTER IN A BRAND NEW CAR-Discover what you’ll save at your Studebaker Dealer’s!
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1969
Hobnobbing by L.N. (Lawrence Nelson) Good Old Times: That was the time when your home was your castle. You never locked the door, you wanted friends to call. No one stole anything; that was wrong! Foul language was frowned upon, and limited to miners, lumberjacks and fools. That was when a solid fist commanded respect, and arguments were settled face to face. Women bore children, and children respected their parents, and discipline was corporal. A begged for permission was the order of the day, not a promiscuous permissiveness.
Players for the MHS squad which won the sectional at Miles are: Jim Watters, student manager, Marty Jess, Steve Junk, Mike Clifton, Roger Feltes, Dan Eggers, George Felderman, Joe Daugherty, Mel Berendes, Bill Harris, Dave Thies, Jim Kettmann and Ken Ernst.
There will be a teen hop Friday at the LaMotte KC Hall. Music will be by the “Undecided Decisions.”
Charles Melton and Richard Norpel Jr., are serving aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Okinawa, off the coast of Vietnam.
The long-heralded 1969 flood on the Mississippi River is a reality at Bellevue as the continent’s largest river drains the melt from the record snows of the past winter. A crest of better than 21 feet is expected April 26.
Appearing at Lombardi’s Ballroom, direct from England, the world famous HERMAN’S HERMITS, DANCING AND SHOWS 9 TO 1.
30 Years Ago
April 13, 1989
The cost of raising a child to age 17 is now $99,621.
34% of all the wealth in the U. S. is controlled by one percent of the people.
Taco Tuesday-MaMa Meiers-all day 2 hardshell tacos for $1.50.
20 Years Ago
April 12, 1999
Caylee Elizabeth Ploessl celebrated her first birthday recently in the company of 14 of her 15 grandparents: Kathleen Kilburg, Greg Kueter, Imelda Kueter, Cy Ploessl and Marilyn Ploessl, Leroy Kilburg, Don Michels and Dorothy Michels, Veronica Manders, Mary Manderscheid, Dennis Kilburg, Diane Kilburg, Nancy Ploessl and Joe Ploessl.
10 Years Ago
April 16, 2009
It was short all right, but sweet? Not so much actually last Friday when a long-anticipated conference call between Bellevue City officials and the Canadian Pacific’s, Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern ended with no agreement. The issue is far from resolved.
The first “Exposed” packs ‘em in at Horizon Hall. The event, sponsored by the Bellevue Herald Leader, was a huge success.
