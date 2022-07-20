100 Years ago
July 18, 1922
"Human Fly Performs- "Shorty" Aiken, the daring athlete who courts death in hair-rising stunts, painted the smokestack at the powerhouse Saturday. In the evening he gave an exhibition of climbing up the front of the Ben Felderman building and the park was thronged with people to see this and his other acts on the swinging rings. He's some athlete, all right.
Living alone for fourteen years on Nine-Mile island one Wm. Shafeld dragged out a lonely existence, his only diversion from the monotony of fishing being indulgence in strong drink. His body, badly decomposed, was picked up in the river Thursday afternoon by another fisherman. As there is no evidence of foul play on the body, and he had on one or two occasions declared that he was tired of life, the presumption is that his was a case of suicide. His rowboat which he used for fishing, was found tied to a willow about 500 feet from his rude cottage. He was keeper of river light 695, and the keys to the post light were found in his pocket.
John Brown will soon be tearing up and down the river in his new speed craft. He will install a big aeroplane engine which he purchased from the government, and from the combination he expects quite a burst of speed.
The brick work on the new K of C building on Front street is now going forward again, after a lengthy delay. By the time cold weather sets in it is hoped to have it ready for occupancy.
The ball game Sunday between the Tete des Mortes Tigers and the Southern Colts was rather a failure. The boys played a good game in Herrig's field until all of a sudden two dead men fought a battle, two blind men were looking on, while two dummies were howling for help. Some game, some game!
90 Years Ago
July 21, 1932
Alex Reed & Sons are reported to be the first to thresh this season and wheat and oats both ran 40 bushels to the acre.
The Legion dances given at the Rink every Wednesday night have been discontinued until cooler weather according to Paul Felderman, chairman of the Legion entertainment committee.
Our populace was interestingly entertained Wednesday evening on the riverfront when several of our young men displayed their ability at surf riding. A large crowd gathered in the park to watch the aquatic feas, which lasted for more than an hour. Part of the fun was to see the riders fall from grace when Ben Roling;s boat madea sharp curve. It was a good evening's entertainment.
After some years of effort the Leader finally succeeded in arousing some of our citizens to Bellevue's crying need for a bathing beach. The beach will be laid out along the river in front of the Ben Roling residence up to the new Municipal Power Plant and will extend into the river for about forty feet or to a depth of eight feet. It will be enclosed with ropes and barrels marking the different depths and a float and tower is to be erected with spring boards for diving. The water at this point is cleaner than at any otheR spot along the city shore line and the sand and gravel bottom slopes very gradually and is free from dangerous holes and step-offs.
Kueter's Grove will be known in the future as Oak Dale Garden. Oak Dale Garden is becoming very popular not only for dances but for family picnics on Sunday.
80 Years ago
July 21, 1942
A meeting of the town council postponed from Thursday night was held in the council chamber last night. Herman Kueter was named mayor pro tem because Mayor G.J. Bittner was absent because of illness. The council decided to scarify some of the streets that are breaking up and becoming rough and to oil the principal streets with the supply of road oil on hand. Another car was ordered but a delay in getting it is expected because of war conditions.
Kenneth Jess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jess, fell when pole vaulting last Tuesday and broke both bones of his right arm. Dr. Hanske reduced the fractures.
Of the University of Iowa's varsity football squad of 49 players, 29 are sophomores yet to enter intercollegiate play and 22 of these are too young for military service under the draft.There are 13 seniors and 7 juniors. The Hawkeyes will open practice Sept. 1 for the 10-game schedule, longest since 1905. The seven home games constitute an Iowa record.
70 Years Ago
July 24, 1952
Members of the Bellevue golf club will celebrate their 13th anniversary with a buffet dinner Sunday at the club house. The occasion will be marked with a chicken dinner with each family bringing their own chicken and one covered dish.
Three Bellevue boys held a homecoming all their own when they had a chance meeting in Japan recently. Dorrence Koppes AD/3 and his brother-in-law Patrick Daugherty AD/AN met on two different occasions in Yokosuka, Japan and on one of these meetings they encountered the thire Bellevue boy, Don Medinger PO/3C.
A total of $1,610 in bounties for fox pelts was paid by the Jackson county auditor's office during the first six months of 1952. Gopher bounty paid out amounted to $14.90 with nothing being paid out in crow or wolf bounty. Five cents is paid for each pair of gopher claws, 10 cents for crow claws.
Colonel and Mrs. Noel Menard and two daughters have rented Montrest and were moving in this week. The colonel will leave early next week for several months of special training preparatory to going to Korea. Chuck Roling, catcher, and Bob Engleman, pitcher, worked out with the Davenport Tigers Tuesday evening. They were accompanied to the park by Alfred Theisen and Donald Kinmonth. Chuck handled infield practice and warmed up the Tiger pitcher, plus doing some batting. Bob, because his right index finger is not completely healed from a recent injury, only threw a few batting practice pitches.
Showing Sunday at the Cozy- Bud Abbott and Lou Costelo in "Jack And the Beanstalk."
60 Years Ago
July 26,1962
Three hours after it began blazing, the mound of hay which had once been in one of John Daugherty's barns, continued to smoler. The building, 100 tons of hay and a spreader were lost in the fire Sunday.
Mrs. Roy Brinker easily topped the local women's golf tournament with a 79 for 18 holes as she left her closest opponents eight strokes out.
Two young Bellevue young men remain in Mercy hospital, Dubuque, following injuries suffered in a car wreck northeast of East Dubuque Sunday. Fred Lampe, 25, remains unconscious from severe head injuries. Cletus Tebbe, 22, is recuperating from a broken leg. Other Bellevue men riding in the Bellevue car who were treated and released were Arthur Dempewolf, 24, and Robert J. Lucke.
Smorgasbord Saturday-Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Charcoal broiled steaks, $2.25 per person-Dolly's Hotel Restaurant in the Bellevue Hotel-operated by the Bellevue Hotel Corp.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972
Norbert Keil of Bellevue, a victim of multiple sclerosis, has a new wheelchair, thanks mostly to the efforts of Bellevue people. The wheelchair was delivered this last week after Betty Crocker coupons had been collected here and in Dubuque last year. Three fourths of the 80,000 coupons needed to obtain the $400 wheelchair were from Bellevue.
40 Years Ago
July 22, 1982
We are Celebrating our 125th Anniversary! Lucke Bros.
Knowing why the Bellevue Police Department has a serious problem is not the same as knowing how to handle it. Now that the council and the department have discovered the bulk of the city's police officers don't meet Iowa Code requirements for being certified as peace officers, dealing with the problem should receive top priority.
30 Years Ago
July 25, 1992
The Bellevue Comets placed five players on the all-Wapsie Conference softball first team while three Marquette players were named to the top unit. Comets on the first team included pitcher Jodi Felderman, second baseman Jodi Putman, shortstop Casey Scheckel, and outfielders Jody Even and Steph Roth. Marquette placed pitcher Andi Roeder, first baseman Nicole Gibbs and outfielder Sherri Helmle on the top squad. Marquette's second team selections were Nichole Helmle, Kristy Hingtgen, Carrie Marshall and Traci Marshall.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 2002
Bellevue is gearing up for bikes, bikes, and more bikes arriving Saturday, July 27. RAGBRAI, the world's oldest, longest and largest bicycle touring event will dip their wheels in the mighty Mississippi in Bellevue. This is the 30th anniversary for RAGBRAI and Bellevue's fourth welcome.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of an apparent hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of 24 year old Scott Althoff of Eldridge, Ia. The report stated that a hit and run occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21, 2002, just west of LaMotte.
