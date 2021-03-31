100 Years Ago
March 29, 1921
Grace, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Putman, had a close call from being seriously burned Saturday while playing at their home. Mr. Putman had built a fire to smoke some fish and several of the children had started playing about the fire when he went into the house to get something. The little child got too close to the fire which ignited her dress. She began to scream and one of the men working on the sewer saw her predicament and hastened to her aid and extinguished the flames before they caused any harm to the body.
Our slogan is "Beautiful Busy Bellevue." Now let us all wake up and get busy.
The big steam shovel at the gravel pit was put in operation for the first time last week and a large portion of the pit was cleared of the top layer of sand to permit access to the gravel bed underneath. The output of the pit will be steadily increased until June, by which time the company expects to be shipping at least 30 carloads of gravel a day for use on the Lincoln highway.
House Dresses-Special $2.39! These serviceable dresses are made of navy and grey standard percale, in neat patterns, cut full and in very good looking styles. They are wonderful bargains. Kucheman & Son.
Houdini, the handcuff king, will keep you guessing in the big mystery film special at the Cozy Saturday.
A reader in Dorset, Vt., writes that he is a water-finder. He uses a forked stick but can not explain what power causes it to point downward when he is passing over water. Not only can he locate water, but by placing a small piece of lead in the end of the stick, he is able to find lead when under the ground, once locating a buried pipe for a farmer. He can also locate copper.
Oil was known to the Indians and used by them for medicinal purposes. It was first obtained from the surface of creeks and as a product of salt wells. Edwin Drake drilled the first oil well in the United States in August, 1859, near Oil City Pa.
90 Years Ago
March 31, 1931
Bellevue people awoke Saturday morning to find the town buried under about 14 inches of heavy wet snow and those going up town early were forced to take to the middle of the streets. A high wind caused additional discomfort by piling the heavy snow in drifts on street corners and it was not long until highway No 62 and other county roads in this vicinity were hopelessly blocked.
John Kueter has traded his tract of land on the east side of the railroad north of town for the land on the west side of the track which formerly belonged to A.C. Schneider, proprietor of the Bellevue Sand and Gravel Company.
Bellevue is to have a baseball club for the season of 1931. We understand the southeast portion of the Cole lots has been leased, and in a few weeks our doughty warriors will be taken on by some of the clubs of neighboring towns. The Cole lots have been a baseball field for nearly fifty years.
The work on the Scenic highway will soon be underway. The construction will start midway between Bellevue and Green Island, and will work both north and south at the same time. This work will take up considerable slack employment now prevailing here, and with the fishing and clamming season on Bellevue will soon be out of the rut of unemployment.
It is hard to find a taxpayer who believes that 35 state highway patrolmen will be of any benefit to the state. They will mean merely an expenditure of $105,000 per year of taxpayers' money and what 35 police scattered over 99 counties will accomplish will not amount to the proverbial hill of beans.
80 years ago
March 27, 1941
O.R. Ramser, lockmaster of Lock and Dam No. 12 has been notified by district engineer Lt. Col. Ball, that inspection of or visiting at locks and dams by the general public will not be permitted at any time. Also that visiting of crew members by families and friends while tows are in the locks is prohibited.
Alex Reed has gone back to his first love, the farm, and he and Mrs. Reed moved their household goods to their former home on the Reed farm south of town on Saturday.
The Frank Ernst family were left homeless shortly after noon Saturday, when fire destroyed their farm home about eight miles northwest of Bellevue. The family were listening to a radio program when a noise like a strong wind was heard. Upon investigation it was discovered that the entire roof was ablaze. The rock house was located on what was the J.H. Felderman farm and was purchased four years ago by Ed Ernst and the loss is mostly covered by insurance.
Every day the government reports tell us of more and more men going to work yet nearly every state and municipality is confronted with heavier demands for relief funds. One reason that jobs do not reduce the relief lines is that so many persons are unskilled, they have not trained themselves to do anything that anybody wants to have done. Perhaps vocational training in the schools is a remedy for this. It would be better for the students if schools trained the boys and girls to earn their living rather than to fit them for some higher institution of learning.
From Germany comes denial that U-boats are prowling near the U.S. That still won't convince everyone that everything is above water in the Nazi program.
70 Years Ago
March 29, 1951
John C. Bradley, better known as "Kip" left for Washington D.C. where he has secured a fine position with the Occupational Research Analysis Bureau. This is civilian work using navy personnel.
Work started this week on the new front on the Zephyr tavern operated by Leo Ambrosy.
The committee of Reveille Post No. 273, American Legion, which installed and placed in operation on the playground equipment, last summer, is again projecting a double tennis court at the Southeast corner of the playground area. The projected soft all diamond will be completed by the committee as soon as the ground dries sufficiently to permit work. 70 elm trees, 8 to 10 feet in height are needed to plant in the playground area. Farmers and others having such trees, please deliver them to the playground area.
Popular young couple take nuptial vows at St. John's Lutheran Church Tuesday: Miss Dorothy Henneger became the bride of Norvil Felderman in a candlelight service at St. John Lutheran on Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at an impressive double ring ceremony.
Good Friday passed by without anybody planting early potatoes. You would have needed an ice pick that day for the job.
A garden this year will be more than a victory one. It will be an economic one. Economists say that the average garden produces about $200 dollars worth of stuff; others more or less.
60 Years Ago
March 30, 1961
Ensign Coil Co. of Chicago will begin operations in a Bellevue branch Monday, April 17. Initial factory work will be set up in the building owned by Goetz and Son until construction of a new factory building can be completed here for the Chicago firm. In arranging for the factory location in Bellevue, the Bellevue Development Corp. has agreed to build a 40 x 70 building on a portion of the Dempewolf land. This will be leased to the Ensign Company.
A change over date of Monday, June 19, has been set for conversion to dial telephone use in Bellevue. Manager Eugene Ernst of United Telephone Company of Iowa related this week that work is progressing rapidly toward the new installation. Our new telephone numbers will be entirely of digits when the conversion is made to dial. For Bellevue, the first three numbers for all phones will be 872.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1971
A plan for replacing most of the present Bellevue grade school was adopted by the building study committee at a meeting Tuesday night.
MHS News: "The Pusher," a film made last school year by Don Schiffer, Bernie Steines, Tom Schwager, and Larry McDevitt was recently awarded honorable mention in an Iowa State Film Contest sponsored by the Learning Resource Center at Red Oak.
Miss Mary Michel and Sheila Meier recently won first and second prizes, respectively, In Jackson County Mental Retardation Essay Contest.
Dance to the music of Ed Hudrlik & Band Saturday, April 10 at Doc's Marina, 2 miles north of Bellevue.
40 Years Ago
March 26, 1981
Four of the 12 players on the roster of Clinton Community College's baseball team are from Bellevue. They are Lorin Daniels, Kurt Clasen, Terry Medinger and Jeff Schroeder.
BHS News: This week's spotlight is on the 440 relay team. Brian Reed, Dave Hutchcroft, Dean Michels and Gregg Hammann make up the team which finished third out of 130 teams at the Dickenson relays.
Two new adult education classes have been planned for April and May in Bellevue. Aerobic dancing will meet Thursday nights and beginning golf will meet Monday nights. The dance class will be divided into two sections. Both sections will be taught by Myrl scheckel. Dick Drey will teach the golf class.
30 Years Ago
March 28, 1991
The Bellevue Comets' fans, players and coaches gave a positive demonstration of sportsmanship at the boys class 1A state basketball tournament last week. While the Comets were losing two of three games, their conduct was first class all the way. The news media covering the tournament was impressed enough to vote them the sportsmanship award.
Robbie Sieverding, 11, made free throw history, again, when the Bellevue youth won the state Knights of Columbus free throw event earlier this month. He shot 25 for 25, bettering his state win last year as a 10 year old with 24 for 25 shots.
20 Years Ago
April 5, 2001
Greg May's disappearance has become a mystery wrapped in an enigma. More about the Civil War artifacts dealer, tattoo artist and parlor owner has emerged since the Herald-Leader's first story which left the impression among friends May simply skipped town, leaving unpaid rent and a trashed apartment. That is not the true Greg May say those acquaintances who have in turn described a man who could spot a fake Civil War artifact a mile away. Bellevue Police and the DCI continue to decline all comment to questions about May's disappearance.
10 Years Ago
March 31, 2011
Thursday afternoon, students from Preston, East Central and Northeast High Schools helped Sabula volunteers fill over 5,000 sandbags in an hour and a half. At lock #12, the river stood at 15.02 feet on Tuesday morning. It is expected to rise above the "action stage" of 16 feet by next Monday morning. "Action stage" is one foot below the flood stage.
