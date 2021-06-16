100 Years Ago
June 14, 1921
There will be a big barn dance at the Ed Gibbs farm on next Tuesday evening. Lamotte orchestra. Everybody invited.
We the undersigned, agree to close our places of business at 9 a.m. Wednesday and to keep them closed for the remainder of the day. This is in order that ourselves and employees may attend the Bellevue Commercial Club excursion to Clinton on the steamer MAJESTIC:
Henry Johnson Piano Company
Kuchemon and Son
Kempter Furniture Co
Peter Maler
J. Huilman Co.
A.J. Manderscheid
John G. Koppes
Bellevue Leader
N.C Bisdorf
Bellevue Herald
Bellevue Leader
George Weyghandt
John Kamp
L.C. Beck
C.A Beck
Mrs. P.S. Williams
Lucke Bros.
O.S. Bradley
John Lampe
H.H. Engleken
Bellevue State Bank
H.A. Kolker
M.P, O'Connor
F. Burkill
Geo. Deyen
Young Hardware
Bank of Bellevue
Bank of J. Kelso
Williams & Hunter
Schmidt's Grocery
George Zentner
J. Vogel
George Zimmer
Geo. F. Kranz
F.J. Ragatz
Bellevue Pottery
W.J. Norpel
George Feltes
Arion Lampe
Wagner & Pinnell
Brandt & Weber
J.J. Till
L.A. Walch
W.C. Reed
Bellevue Co Op.
Geo. Koeneman
Hansen Produce Co.
John Henneger has been appointed park custodian to succeed Chas. Hyde. John is the right man for the job and the park will be in good shape under his care.
Chas. Hyde, who had been conducting the flower store in the O'Connor building for the past four months, has from all appearances skipped the country and left a number of our citizens "saying it with flowers" for varying amounts. Hyde appeared to be doing a prosperous business and undoubtedly took a nice piece of money with him when he left.
The state of Iowa was originally occupied by the Iowa Indians. The early white visitors to this region included Marquette and Joliet, who landed here on their explorations of the Mississippi in 1673. The first settlement was made by a French Canadian named Julian Dubuque. He obtained in 1788 a large grant of land from the Indians where the city which was named after him now stands.
90 Years Ago
June 16, 1931
Matthew Brown, 35 years old, was instantly killed by a bolt of lightening at 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon while driving a cultivator on the john Callaghan farm half a mile from Green Island. His team was also killed.. Mr. Brown took refuge from the storm between the horses and the bolt instantly killed him and the animals.
Two deputy sheriffs in Oklahoma are in a pick of trouble for killings two Mexican students, one a cousin of the president of Mexico. The deputies probably had a good reason for killing them, but it was their ill luck to shoot the kinsman of the president. If the youths had been a couple of poor unknowns, it is probable that the deputies would have won praise instead of being held for murder.
Come to the annual FIREMEN'S BALL at the Rink; Auspices Rescue Hose Company Music by Little Willie and His Band; Tickets $1.00, Ladies free.
Lucille Junk stepped on a rusty nail one day last week causing an ugly wound but suffered no ill effects.
80 Years Ago
June 19, 1941
Old Showboat days were revived in Bellevue Wednesday evening when the Dixie Queen played here to a capacity audience. Those who attended the show were pleased with the performance given and pronounced it far better than attractions presented here in the showboat hey-day of years gone by.
A press report under a Washington date line the first of the week announced that a WPA allotment of $28,562 for the construction of the new Bellevue High School gymnasium and auditorium had been made. Work on the project will be started as soon as the funds are released by the state administrator.
Charles Joseph Daugherty who has been located at Fort Sill since his induction into the army has been transferred to the 188th Field Artillery and is now stationed at Fort Warren, Wyo.
70 Years Ago
June 14, 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Schnee and daughter of Dubuque have taken over the operation of the Log-Cab-Inn on So. Water street, succeeding mr. and Mrs. Gus Wernimont.
Miss Eldora Wilming, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Wilming and Glenn Steines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Steines of Springbrook will be married June 19. Miss Wilming is a graduate of St. Joe high school and until recently was employed at Norpel's market.
Miss Joella Felderman of Bellevue was elected president of the Jackson County 4-H Girls at the annual 4-H rally day and anniversary held Monday at Lakehurst.
The marriage of Miss Barbara Dostal and Laverne Etting of Bellevue was solemnized at the First Methodist church at Maquoketa on June 9. Miss Etting is a graduate of the University of Dubuque and
Mr. Etting is a graduate of the Bellevue high school and is stationed at Ft. Sheridan.
Cpl. and Mrs. Harold DeGear are the proud parents of their first child, a son, born Tuesday at Bellevue Memorial hospital. The mother is the former Ruth Gamble and the husband and father is now serving with the 1st Marine Division in Korea.
A call for three men to be delivered for induction on Monday, July 16,, has been received. Among them was Mervin John Monner, Bellevue.
Wanted: All the iron and steel scrap that is lying dormant on farms, such as obsolete, broken and worn out equipment and other accumulated material. It is urgently needed too maintain and increase the output of steel plants and foundries. More scrap means more steel.
60 Years Ago
June 16, 1961
The new telephone system for Bellevue will be put in service Monday evening about 8:30. A final check of the automatic switching equipment installed in the company's new building on North Water street is in progress this week. Manager Eugene Ernst and his crew have been dialing the numbers to check each line and phone in the system before Monday's change.
Leo Kloft, 34, drowned in the Mississippi river about a mile above lock and dam 12 about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. A small home-made boat overturned when he attempted a sharp turn. The 12-foot boat was driven by a 35 h.p. motor. Thrown into the water with him were his daughter, Bonnie Kay, 16, and her friend, Sandra Kueter, 16. The two girls were wearing life jackets.
Ronnie Dempewolf won the top prize in the Boy Scout fishing contest. His 14-1/2 large mouth bass was declared the largest fish and he was presented a lure. Other winners were Bob Tillmans, Gerry Stamp and Mike Roth.
Bellevue seems ready to get together on its time schedule this weekend. The city will officially go on fast time at midnight Saturday. Some 60 business firms and individuals announced last week that they were moving their clocks ahead Monday. They were trying to catch up to surrounding cities and towns which had switched to fast time earlier this month. In fact, many Bellevue men who worked in Dubuque had previously set their watches to daylight time when that city made the switch.
With the purchase of a gallon of either Lemonade or Orange Drink from Bellevue Creamery we will offer for just 60 cents the new 50 star outdoor flag.
What was feared to be another river drowning had a happy ending. But the participants spent a rough night in the Head bottoms before being rescued. Mr. and Mrs. Herb Welsch and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Malone of Bellevue, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schurbon and Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Kilburg of Andrew were found in the Head bottoms, six miles south of Bellevue about 4 a.m. Monday. They had boat trouble on the river and were seeking to walk to the highway when they became lost in the dark. Alarmed because they had not returned babysitters for the Bellevue couples, summoned friends, who called on river men for a search. In the search were Mike Schnee, Dennis Walgamuth, George Downey, Don Thilmany and Dave Putman.
40 Years Ago
June 18, 1981
Work is well under way at Bellevue's new bowling alley in the old Line-O-Tronics building on north Riverview Street. According to Delbert Jackson of Bellevue, the building's owner, the old factory will be converted into several apartments, the bowling alley, a bar, a game room and a reception hall. Jackson says he hopes to open the alley by August.
1981 finds Iowa's Ku Klux Klan apparently eager and most certainly secretive. Although the Klan continues here, the members have opted for being actually "behind the scenes."
Comets break ten-win streak: In Comet girls; softball action, Bellevue managed a come from-behind win over Maquoketa on Monday and accepted the teams first loss of the season to Dubuque Whalert on Wednesday. Ann Schroeder was selected player of the week.
Marquette boys' baseball team finished week of Wapsie conference action by picking up three wins last week. Head coach Jim Squiers said, "The kids are playing super baseball. We're getting good pitching from Marty Ploessl and Terry Gothard and our defense has been very solid. Everyone has been hitting the ball, especially Rick Till.
30 Years Ago
June 13, 1991
There were spectators lining the bank, local veterans parading colors, city dignitaries bobbing up and down, boats to welcome the revamped gambling vessel, Mississippi Belle II when it arrived Saturday.
Bellevue RAGBRAI committee members met recently with Register officials at Riverview Hotel to plan for the July arrival of the week long cycling event in Bellevue.
Bender's Foods will be opening Mid-July 1991.
Woodward's Old Fashioned Meat Market, 120 N. Riverview, summer hours Monday through Saturday
8-7; Sunday 9-5.
Call for Volunteers: Volunteers are needed for the installation of the new playground equipment; June 23, 2001. Come and help an hour or two or stay all day.
10 Years Ago
June 16, 2011
A transformer is a deceptively simple thing. Literally, it transforms electrical current. Since, 1961, that's what Ensign Corp. north of town has been doing, first in standardized forms for customers such as Zenith and Motorola, an now custom configurations for companies all over the world. Ensign transformers are used in pools, energy-efficient cars, sprinkler systems and hundreds of other products.
