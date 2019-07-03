100 Years Ago
June 26, 1919
A dispatch under a Chicago dateline says a Submarine Chaser will be detached for a cruise up the Mississippi River as far as Dubuque, starting from St. Louis next Saturday. It should arrive here within the next ten days or less.
Don’t Sneeze; you may die. Scientists say that we are never nearer death than when we sneeze, the act causing a momentary convulsion of the brain.
Marshall Henneger went to Sabula last Monday to superintend the oiling of the streets. Bellevue’s oil wagon is being used, the ferry boat coming here for it last Friday evening.
Dubuque’s municipal bathing beach was formally opened to the public last Sunday. A number from Bellevue were present.
Joseph Johnson, nearly blind, pleaded guilty in federal court at Sioux City to selling liquor to an Indian, but was freed by Judge H.E. Rex, an the showing that Johnson’s sight was such that he could not see the whiskey was being given to an Indian, and further that the liquor had been procured from a third party on the plea that the Indian needed it for the influenza.
Because Mrs. Emma Fahrenkrug was shown to have been too busy washing her two pet poodles to do the family washing, Ernest G. Fahrenkrug was granted a decree of divorce at the May term of county district court.
The basement of the new Lutheran church will soon be completed. The church when finished will be an ornament to the community.
Charles Mangler will give a grand ball at his hall 2 miles west of Green Island on Thursday evening, July 23. Music by Clausen’s orchestra. Everybody invited and a good time assured to all.
A meeting was held in Maquoketa last week and the first branch of the American Legion in this county was organized.
90 Years Ago
June 27, 1929
The city council named Lester Gaylor city clerk. His place at the depot is taken by Kenneth Yeager.
Last Sunday’s Des Moines Register printed three views of Bellevue State Park, together with the following article:” The 100 miles of bluffs along the Mississippi river from Bellevue in Jackson county to the Minnesota line for the most beautiful river scenery in the country and would make an ideal national park, Mrs. Henry Frankel of the state board of conservation said Saturday.
The big pit of the Bellevue Sand and Gravel Co., north of town is one of the busiest places in Eastern Iowa at present. many men are employed in getting out material for the paving on No. 61, and both a day and night shift are at work. Between twenty-five and thirty cars are shipped out daily.
There was considerable excitement in Bellevue early Saturday morning, caused by an old-time runaway when Dyas & Son’s big white team pulling a large buttermilk tank, became unmanageable and made a quick getaway from the post office corner, proceeding pell mell up the alley to State street, where they almost crashed into Manderscheid’s barber shop, thence going near Front street and crowding in between the electrolier standard and the corner of Weck’s Hotel. The wagon tore loose the iron pillar of the hotel, and young Joe Seiler who was driving the team was thrown to the pavement, and the tank hurled in another direction, while the infuriated horses dashed down Front street and were finally halted near the place of beginning. Young Seiler fortunately escaped with a severe shaking up and a few bruises. Altogether it was a lively affair.
Merchants have shown a friendly spirit by donating prizes for the fourth of July, including those for Men’s foot race, Fat man’s race, fattest couple present, smallest man, tallest man, smallest married couple, and largest family present.
80 years Ago
June 27, 1939
A prominent Bellevue merchant died last Wednesday at his home after being ill for about 8 months. Louis Spiro came to Jackson County about 40 years ago and started in business, selling fruits and vegetables here and gradually his business increased until he became one of the best known retail grocers in this part of the country.
Baseball fans the country over regret that the career of Lou Gehrig, for years the iron man of the New York Yankees, is over because of chronic infantile paralysis. The Mayo clinic at Rochester, Minn., rendered a verdict that he will never play baseball again. The big first baseman was the idol of baseball fans for years. Now the time has come for him to hang up his glove and we hope he will be able to take his misfortune with a smile. Being Lou Gehrig, he will.
Arnold Hachmann and Harold Sieverding request us to say that they are not connected in any way with any burial association. The statement made in an advertisement in last week’s issue was made without their knowledge or consent.
HOSPITAL NOTES: Carlton Reed cut his foot with an axe while chopping wood Wednesday. Virgil, 13 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Giesman fell from a cherry tree Sunday and his left arm was broken. Betty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Mueller fell from a rock wall Tuesday, breaking her left arm.
70 Years Ago
June 30, 1949
POPULAR YOUNG COUPLE WED-Miss Mary Ellen Blitgen is bride of W. John Puls in pretty ceremony.St. John’s Lutheran church was the scene of a very impressive ceremony at 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon, June 24. The happy young couple left for a weeks trip through the Ozarks.
The grocery store owners banded themselves together and have decided to keep their stores open Wednesday evening and closed Thursday afternoon along with the barbers and professional men. The stores have also stopped their free delivery service. Those who still desire delivery services can get it at a small fee. Richard Remakel will operate a delivery service for all grocers.
Perhaps you don’t realize it, but we get an extra health dividend on our Iowa sunshine because it irradiates so many of the foods we eat and gives superior quality to milk, eggs and other such products. most persons like to get lots of summer sun but those who do not tan should protect themselves. Tan is nature’s way of protecting us from too many of the sun’s ultraviolet rays so if you do not have this natural shield, beware of too much sun.
60 Years Ago
June 25, 1959
Frank Kirschbaum was hired as town marshall at the regular meeting of the town council last week. He was hired at $275 per month.
DANCE AT MOONLIGHT GARDENS- Sunday June 28-Tex Williams in Person.
HELP STAMP OUT POLIO-Polio isn’t licked yet. Millions of Americans haven’t had any polio shots as the 1959 Polio Season approaches. (It’s only weeks away).-Published as a public service in cooperation with The Advertising Council.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1969
Bellevue’s newest business opened to customers Tuesday. Triple Clean automatic car wash, owned by Greg Welsch, officially opened the car wash portion of the business this week. The automatic car wash allows a driver to run his car into the wash room where motor driven booms spray the car, first with suds, then with rinse water.
Bellevue’s two day Heritage Days celebration will kick off next Thursday afternoon. There will be little letup for the next 30 hours. The parade committee reports 14 floats and two bands, numerous walking units entered, plus three saddle clubs.
An 18 year old Dubuque go-go dancer is the third person arrested in connection with the April 17 murder of Bellevue Police Chief Earl Berendes. She gave the same address as Richard Schmitz, 27, who was arrested April 20 and is now in Scott County jail.
40 Years Ago
July 2, 1979
Bellevue’s long awaited medical clinic is now completed and ready for business. The clinic is a satellite of the Medical Associates Clinic Dubuque. On staff is RN Darlene Walsh and Dr. Meyer Barrash.
30 Years Ago
June 22, 1989
Jackson County residents may get a chance to vote on riverboat gambling August 15 if supporters succeed with a petition drive and attach the issue to a referendum vote on a one percent local option sales tax. Supporters believe riverboat gambling would increase traffic and tourism in the area. Opponent of the bill, Rep. Dave Tabor says “There isn’t any money in the sate...[riverboat gambling] will never get off the ground.”
20 Years Ago
July 1, 1999
After 28 years at the helm of the Bellevue School District, C.C. “Cliff” Hammann is stepping down as superintendent. Bellevue Mayor Virgil Murray will take over the position having served as principal of the elementary school for the past 20 years.
10 Years Ago
July 2, 2009
After 30 years of covering the Heritage celebration here in Bellevue, reporter and editor of the local newspaper, Lowell Carlson and his wife, Brenda will be part of the story this year. The Heritage Days Committee has chosen Carlson to be recognized as Grand Marshall for 2009.
