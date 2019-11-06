100 years Ago
November 6, 1919
Magnificent Lutheran edifice at St. Donatus a Credit to Our State-Rapid progress is now being made in completing the erection of a handsome new church, of which Rev. Theo. Janssen is pastor. Those who have inspected this new church are unanimous in the opinion that it is one of the finest they have ever seen.
Bellevue boasts of Many Citizens Who Are Past Eighty Years of Age- Besides being one of the most beautiful towns, Bellevue is also one of the healthiest. This is proven by the very low death rate and also by the number of citizens of old age. Surely the “fountain of youth,” or the “elixir of life is extant in Bellevue.
William F. Lampe and Miss Anna Haxmeier were married yesterday morning at the St. Donatus Catholic church.
Homecoming at State University-First Big Reunion at Iowa City Since War Times to Be Held Nov. 21-22.
We don’t like to be called a “quitter” because we are not. We have done everything we could through the columns of the Leader to awaken our citizens to putting on a big homecoming celebration in honor of our returned soldier boys but all to no avail. The Leader has done its part. We hate to give it up but there is no use butting one’s head against a stone wall.
Despite their wartime agreement to work at the present scale until peace is officially declared or until March 31, 1920, the soft coal miners of the country, almost 600,000 have been ordered on strike on November 1. The miners demand a five-day week, a six-hour day and a general wage increase of 60 percent. The miners now receive $8 to $10 a day and the mine laborers $5.
Because of the certainty that the resumption of his official duties by President Wilson will be long delayed, the cabinet has taken matters into its own hands and is virtually running the government.
90 Years Ago
November 7, 1929
The Bellevue branch of the U.S. Fisheries closed a very successful season here on November 1. From fifteen to twenty million fish were rescued from land-locked streams and replanted in the Mississippi river and sloughs. Had these fish not been rescued they would have died either by the lakes drying up or freezing to the bottom this winter, as there was no way of escape. There were crappies, sunfish, bass and a surprisingly small number of carp and buffalo.
Arther McGuinness, aged 66, a well-known railroad bridge construction foreman, met a tragic death in a bunk car at Lamotte last Monday afternoon. He had not been feeling well and had gone to the bunk car to rest. A cook in an adjoining car heard what he thought was an explosion, and the bunk car was found to be in flames. Efforts to open the door and rescue McGuinness proved futile. Explosion of coal gas doubtless caused the fire.
George Wickie was called to Anamosa last Tuesday to identify a radio, which had been secured by officers when they wounded and captured a suspicious character, who tried to avoid arrest. The radio proved to belong to Mr. Wickie and was stolen from his home several Sundays ago while the family was at church.
The desire of diptheria immunization clinics which are made possible in Jackson county by financial aid from Christmas Seal funds seems to be growing rapidly. Over 90 percent of the children took the treatment.
The Bellevue Co-Operative Creamery Company ceased selling milk and cream at retail, claiming it has been a losing proposition.
Another Pioneer Claimed by Death-Lambert Yeager Departed This Life Sunday After Long Period of Ill Health- The old pioneers of this locality appear to be dropping off fast.
Last week two of our Maquoketa boys were remanded to the Industrial School at Eldora for continued misconduct, and we know of nothing that hurts quite as badly as when our young lads and lassies take the path of evil-doing, right under the shadow of fine schools, churches and wholesome environs.
80 Years Ago
November 7, 1939
Fred Felderman is again confined to his bed by illness.
A number of men have been arrested in this vicinity by game wardens with wood ducks in their possession and many of the hunters no doubt did not know that they had illegal birds in their possession. A few years ago wood ducks were almost extinct and the federal government placed a ban on killing them. So numerous are the ducks today that the ban on killing them should be lifted.
Hospital Notes- Junior Fuller is suffering with a knee injury caused by a fall from his bicycle. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Ernst Friday.
Wedding Dance- at Schmidt’s Hall, Springbrook, Tuesday, Nov. 14, Music by Jack Zeimet and His Cowboys, given by Elmer Tebbe and Marie Dondlinger.
School Notes-We have a clean handkerchief chart. To receive a check for each day each child must have a clean handkerchief. We enjoyed the visit from the Indian boys. We were much interested in their native dress. So much in fact that they wanted to play Indian during the recess period.
S.J.S. news- The returning lettermen for basketball include Raymond Hipschen, Donald Kueter, Richard Roling, Gerald Lucke, Elmer Weis and George Biskynis. Catherine Callaghan, Dolores Berendes, Marian Roling, Helen Dempewolf, Jean Daugherty, Elaine Yeager and Rosemary Michels are the players back from last year’s team. Ferdinand Mueller and Mary Pogeman have been appointed as cheerleaders and Billy Hurley as student manager.
Some people insist that advertising does not pay but look what a small ad did for a Missouri widow. Being lonesome and finding no one in the vicinity to her liking, she advertised. The result was a husband who died within a year leaving her a $10,000 insurance policy.
70 Years Ago
November 10, 1949
Mike Deppe, living just north of town had a serious loss in stock last Sunday. He had turned his cattle into an alfalfa field to graze but later in the day discovered a dead bull and cow in the pasture. It was presumed that the cattle were poisoned on the frosted alfalfa.
The Lutheran Brotherhood’s basketball team will play its first game of the season at Andrew this evening. The roster of players included Royal Griebel, Robert Gurius, Bob Lowe, Lester Dieckman, Norvil Felderman, Richard Eggers, Robert Keil, Vic Valant, Bill Brandt, Bud Knake and Bob Brinker.
Farm Deals-Art Haxmeier is the new owner of the Kueter homestead farm at Spruce Creek. The Louis Till farm west of town was sold recently to Cletus Stillmunkes. Richard Keil has purchased the Roy Keil farm near Green Island.
The Farmer’s Supply Co., owned by Louis Till and operated the past year or so by R.G. Eichhorn as manager, was sold recently to Dwain Junk. The company handles Pillsbury feeds and Case farm machinery.
The lovely new home of Mr. and Mrs. Milo Lauterborn in the Neu Addition is now completed, Sam H.Jones, contractor informs a Leader reporter, and the happy owners expect to move in Saturday of this week. The new structure, as we have said before, is one of the most comfortable and conveniently arranged of the new homes erected this year.
This is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Bellevue Public Library, having been founded in 1924, and the people of Bellevue can well be proud of the institution.
60 Years Ago
November 5, 1959
The Riverview Cafe will open Tuesday and will be open to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner . Management of the restaurant to be under Mrs. Veronica Manders and Mrs. Pete Michels. Louis Till, owner, emphasizes that the Riverview will specialize in home cooking.
Dr. Manly Michaelson announces that he is purchasing the Dr. J.J. Tilton residence in the Riverview allotment of North Bellevue. Dr. Tilton, now living at Mesa, Ariz, has been in Bellevue the last week on a hunting trip.
The Rotary Club is again sponsoring a Christmas party. The Rotarians voted to dedicate this year’s Christmas party returns to the purchase of an “ISOLET.”
EUCHRE PARTY-Bellevue American Legion Hall Friday Night. Free Dancing Party=dancing from 8 to 11 to the music of Kenny Vaughn.
50 Years Ago
November 6, 1969
HOBNOBBING by L.N.- I feel sorry for the children and youth of today: teenagers with cars, kids with grotesque bicycles, everyone with a transistor radio, TV available at all times, and a myriad of model cars and planes. They have bus rides to school, supervised play, organized athletics, hot lunches and a curfew among other things.
Noel A. Menard was elected new mayor of Bellevue and Carl Kieffer the new member of the park commission.
40 Years Ago
November 8, 1979
United Telephone crew members are working on the nine miles of new cable being placed between Bellevue and Springbrook. The cable is intended to allow United to provide one-or-four-party service to all Springbrook customers and to upgrade telephone service along the route. The total cost of the project is estimated at $160,000.
Bellevue voters selected Joe Beschen and Mary Beck to serve on the city council for the next four years and by only three votes, chose Ray Gallagher as a park board member in the municipal election.
Three MHS varsity volleyball girls have been chosen Most Valuable Players for the season. They are Kate Budde, Sally Clasen and Sheila Hoff.
