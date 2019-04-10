100 Years Ago
April 3, 1919
DASTARDLY DEED-Unsuccessful Attempt Made to Kill Young Man-One of the most dastardly attempts at murder in the annals of the county took place one day last week, a love affair presumably being the motive. Emil Peters is a young man who recently returned home from the army. He owns a Cadillac car which he keeps in his garage at home, He was about to start on a trip to the county seat and made a discovery which it was later proved saved his life. He had trouble starting his car and noticed a wire hanging down near the engine. Upon raising the hood he found a crudely made, though none the less destructive bomb under the driver’s seat. Fortunately, the wire became disconnected or young Peters would not have lived to tell the story. Leland Walker, a Neighbor of Peters was placed under arrest and charged with the awful crime. It is claimed that Peters and Walker had been courting the same girl prior to the time Peters joined the army and that she finally preferred the former which caused young Walker to attempt to take the life of his rival in a most diabolical manner. Should it be proven that he is guilty no punishment would be too severe.
The property in the town of Bellevue known as St. Paul’s Episcopal church is offered for sale.
Joe Glade had the misfortune to get his left hand caught in the gearing of a windmill on his farm causing ugly and painful wounds.
John Ties accidentally let a pump fall on his foot breaking every bone as revealed on an x-ray.
Ever watch a young thing trying to be dignified while wearing a new spring skirt? Awfully cute the way she has to swing one little tootsie around and get it directly in front of the other in order to advance 8 inches.
You naturally feel secure when you know that the medicine you are about to take is absolutely pure and contains no harmful or habit-producing drugs. Such a medicine is Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp-Root, kidney, liver and bladder remedy.
An add for Owl cigars for 7 cents or 8 cents for a White Owl, two good cigars so popular that they are now sold in almost every town in every state. Try them and see why.
The St. Donatus Creamery began operations for the season on March 29. Mr. Heinricy is the manager and has employed R. Pemberton as butter maker.
Free speech is no excuse for talking too much.
90 Years Ago
April 4, 1929
Now Showing at the Cozy: Lilian Gish in “The Wind” Friday, Saturday Harry Cary in “Burning Bridges” and Sunday and Monday Emil Jannings in “The Patriot.”
The utilization of straw for insulation board is now a practical process, as one factory has purchased 30,000 tons of straw.
What is more refreshing for the bedroom than a crisp new spring dress for the vanity? Nothing is more feminine than organdie, with a dainty flouncing over a sateen slip.
Guaranteed pocket knives, 48 cents at Young’s.
A hot dish at noon should not be eliminated for school children who will be experiencing waning “spring” appetites. The wise teacher will arrange to prepare a hot dish at school.
Marvin Schroeder and Erwin Janssen came home from Clinton college for their Easter vacation. The young lads hiked many miles and were given a few rides by friendly motorists.
80 Years Ago
April 4, 1939
Bellevue’s paving project got underway last week and a number of local men were put to work immediately installing manholes and catch basins. The paving work will begin on Second street followed by the east and west streets. The Front street paving will be left until last so that through traffic on Highway 52 may be routed over completed paving on Second street.
Prospects for a busy spring and summer in Bellevue are bright. the new town hall, with its kitchen, auditorium, library and other conveniences will be completed in May.
Another good citizen was killed last week by a hitchhiker. W.L. Lowe met death at the hands of an alleged weak minded 17-year old youth who used as his weapon a $4.50 revolver. The smart and safe thing to do is pass by all the thumbers.
Kempter Furniture Company advertises a Kelvinator Big 6 c. ft. model for $149.50! Hear how it uses current only 20% of the time...how it gives you cold equal to 1050 pounds of ice a week and keeps food cold with its “Conditioned” cold.
Cholera is Enemy No. 1 of modern swine producer.
70 Years Ago
April 1, 1949
Surprise your friends and delight your family with a Phillips Magical Plant Balls. No Dirt-NoMuss-No Bother, 25 cents a ball at Hodovals.
The Firemen’s Annual Dance with music by Weldon Froehner and his Orchestra will be held at Riverview Ballroom sponsored by the Rescue Hose Company on Monday, April 10.
If you missed the Izaak Walton meeting Tuesday eve at the town hall you missed a treat. There were about 75 enthusiasts there. Several women enjoyed the party and three more faithful gals did the cooking.
FISH FRY AT at Joe’s Cafe Friday -serving starting at 6 p.m. $1.00a plate.
Roeder Bros., local contracting firm entered the low bid of $13,665.56 and was awarded the contract for the curb and guttering of about nine blocks of Bellevue streets.
One thing we’ve gotta see in Iowa when it is completed is the governor’s mansion. We can drive by and see the $93,000 beauty that the generous G.O.P. solons provided the governor with your and my money.
In “S.J. S.” news: congratulations are in order to Wilfred Schwager, Patrick Daugherty and Mark Kueter on making the county All-Star basketball team.
60 Years Ago
April 2, 1959
Seven Bellevue men, workers at Clinton machine, were admitted to County hospital following a two-car wreck late Tuesday afternoon. Those listed in serious to critical condition by the hospital were Harold Kueter, Howard Cook, Al Peters, Ardell Ernst, Harry Wagner, Dean Keil and Wayne Jackson. The men were returning to Bellevue in Mr. Kueter’s car. The identity of the other driver was not determined at press time. The car was registered to Charles Martin of Hanover, Ill. Both cars were demolished.
Return Of the Paddle: A grand jury investigating classroom violence reports after thorough study: “There is a direct connection between the namby-pamby attitude of the educational hierarchy and the collapse of discipline in our schools. Our classrooms with their atmosphere of permissiveness are turning out far too many delinquents.”
In MHS news: Special recognition due to those girls who made and displayed the best dresses. Carol Deppe’s apparel was judged as highest points for selectivity while Barbara Roeder, Darlene Manders, Joan Heim and Darla Yeager followed her in that respective order.
Bakery Treats-Chiffon cakes- strawberry, orange and wild cherry-reg 59 cents value each 50 cents at Bill’s Bakery.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1969
Dana Meyer, 21, of Bellevue demolished his car on a the Cottonville road about 3 a.m. Sunday and his brother Terrence, 23, wrecked his near the same spot shortly after
United To Install Direct Dial Service-the new facilities will make it possible for Bellevue telephone customers to dial many of their long distance calls themselves by the end of the year.
Cash and checks were stolen at the Hayes Bros. creamery on south 2nd street in Bellevue sometime Sunday night. Gerald Lucke, of Lucke Bros. shoes, reported that the lock on the back door of that establishment had been damaged but the store had not been entered. Mottets Circle Foods had been entered two weeks earlier and grocery item had been taken.
40 Years Ago
April 5, 1979
At MHS: The stage crew for “Guys and Dolls” has been hammering away for weeks under the direction of Mr. Mike Doland. In the drama department, Mis Priscilla Montague works with the cast onstage.
HALLOWEEN-The Night HE Came Home- is playing at the Strand Theatre in Dubuque. “When were you last scared out of your wits by a movie?”
Kevin Medinger, a six-foot-two-inch senior at BHS has been selected to the 1978-79 Big Bend All-Conference’s first team and honorable mention on the All-State ratings. He was also named BHS MVP.
Mike Daugherty, who led the Mohawks in scoring and rebounding was honored as MHS most valuable player, first team all-conference, and was named an honorable mention to the all-state team.
The Golf Club advertising a Friday night Pike dinner-All You can Eat for $4.00.
Disco classes will begin Wednesday at BHS gymnasium.
Doris Steines, a military training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, has been promoted to staff sergeant.
30 Years Ago
April 6, 1989
Bellevue Rotarians announced a drive to construct new welcome signs for the community.
It was a textbook example of how to go about gaining public attention. The arrival of the mermaids off Jackson County’s banks of the Mississippi, ironically April Fools Day, was too much to resist. Trang Tran,17, was enlisted to play the role of Mermaid for the Des Moines Register, garnering somewhere between $3,000-$4,000 worth of advertising, having landed on the front page.
20 Years Ago
April 1, 1999
Kate Daugherty, daughter of Tim and Barb Daugherty received first place in her age bracket at the state Knights of Columbus free throw contest held at Webster City. She shot 23 of 25 attempts and is now eligible for national competition.
10 Years Ago
April 2, 2009
Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD, will join Medical Associates here at the Bellevue clinic sometime in July or August this summer. He was a BHS graduate in 1990.
Matt Ploessl, a senior at BHS, won the competition to become Mr. BHS 2009.
The unusual newspaper inspired and coordinated Bellevue “Exposed” will be held at Horizon Hall and the downtown gazebo with a shuttle running between.
The winners of Cha Cha with the Chamber are Jacque Daugherty and Trevor Roling.
