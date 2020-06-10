100 Years AGo
June 8, 1920
Arnold Reiling, Bellevue's oldest citizen and oldest surviving pioneer businessman passed away Friday morning at 9:00 at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Christina Weber, on West state sTreet, where he has made his home a number of years. Mr. Reiling had never been ill a day in his life until a week before his death. Despite his ripe old age, he retained his faculties in a remarkable degree up until the time of his brief illness.
The commencement exercises of the class of 1920 Jackson County rural schools will be held at the Pastime Theatre in Maquoketa Thursday afternoon, commencing at 1:30 o'clock. Bellevue township: Norman Felderman, Cora Hinke, Frances Welsh.
Both the federal prohibition amendment and the enforcement act passed by Congress were held constitutional yesterday by the supreme court.
But little interest was shown here in the preliminary election yesterday and as a result, a very light note was polled both in the Bellevue city and Bellevue township precincts. In the city a total of 68 votes were polled, 23 Democratic and 45 Republican.
Dr. A.I. Arneson was here Thursday looking over our city with a view of accepting a position with Dr. Moulton in the hospital. He is a fine appearing man, is married and has a child eighteen months old.
Mike Sandt, who is clamming at Sand Prairie had the good fortune last week to find a pearl for which he has refused an offer of $350. The pearl, which weighs ten grains, is of an unusually beautiful lustre and outside of a small flat spot on one side is perfectly round. Mike, who usually watches pretty sharp for pearls while opening his shells, let this one slip by and accidentally discovered it in the clam meat while he was salting it to sell it for fish bait.
The commencement exercises given by the pupils of the Holy Rosary High school Sunday evening wad very largely attended and was a great success in every particular, over 580 people being present.
90 Years Ago
June 10, 1930
M.P. Scheckel is erecting a fine new house on his farm west of Springbrook under the supervision of P.F. Scheckel. The house will be a nine-room frame structure with lights and water, and when completed will be one of the most up-to-date farm homes in the county.
American Legion Auxiliary-Owing to the month of May having five Fridays we got balled up on our dates. Our regular meeting will be held Friday evening of this week.
Mr. and Mrs. William Dunn of North Third street announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Margaret E. to George Maier, of St. Louis.
The first returning delegation of Gold Star mothers arrived in New York Friday aboard the liner President Harding, after a visit at the graves of their sons in the war cemeteries in France.
Germany has green upon an additional 10 percent tax on incomes of unmarried men and women, who will have to shoulder the taxation as their share of efforts to meet Germany's heavy obligation.
Education has not yet made us an intelligent people. Witness the tabloid newspapers, the low standards od the talkies, the banality of radio programs, the small sales of good books-Woman's Home Companion.
The official opening of the rookery, the summer camp of the George Zentner and Harry Dohlin families was held Sunday. Te camp is located four miles below Bellevue and is a beautiful spot.
The Legion's Column: Chaplain Sanders had a bad sneezing spell in church last Sunday.
Word comes to us that Conrade Jake Steil was married recently. If this report is not true, why is it not?
80 Years Ago
June 13, 1940
Mrs. Leo Lampe, who has been ailing for some time is reported unable to leave her bed.
In spite of the cool evening, the band concert in Riverview Park Saturday evening drew a big crowd. William Boland directed the Bellevue Community band and the fine music was greatly appreciated.
Miss Helen Wiegert and Mr. Harvey J. Duesing Plight Troth at the St. John'sLutheran Church in St. Donatus.
It is hard to find a topic or a place these days which does not have in it some reminder of the conflict. The radio and newspapers are telling the stories of thousands of refugees fleeing from their homes, taking only those articles which they could carry in their arms or tie on a bicycle, or push before them in a cart.
For Sale-16 inch cut, 10-inch wheels Eclipse-built lawn mowers-$5.88-Young Hdw. Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Neu and two sons, Mr. and Mrs. John Kamp, Mis Marie Weinschenk, Bob Manderscheid and Robert Roling had a picnic Sunday in an inviting spot along Mill creek.
70 Years Ago
June 8, 1950
A light vote was cast in Jackson county in Monday's primary election, with approximately 1650 Republicans going to the polls and only half that many Democrats.
Charles "Buzz" Lucke has been accepted a position with the Engineering Service of Iowa State College, as an instructor , and will assume his new duties next month.
The Bellevue chapter of the Izaak Walton League is endeavoring to organize a junior chapter, which would include ages 10 to 18 years.
At a meeting of the board of directors of the rural fire department Tuesday night, Dick Gaylor was chosen fire chief. other officers elected were Harold Eggers, Art Blitgen and Richard Remakel.
Friends and neighbors gathered at the home of Ben Schwager on Monday and cleaned up the buildings that were damaged in the recent windstorm a month ago.
60 Years Ago
June 9, 1960
The new Marquette library will be named after Rt. Rev. Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer.
Years Ago, June 7, 1945: The thermometer plunged to 36 degrees here Monday morning, June 4,, the lowest temperature in June ever, recorded in Iowa. There was a white frost and some damage was reported.
My Two Bits by Tom Bates: Last week it was rather difficult to pay for a cup of coffee around Bellevue. What with the telephone company officials fraternizing with the constituents and the politicians dropping in from everywhere, the drinks were free. And if coffee wasn't your cup of tea, they were buying what was.
In fact, the two Republican candidates for sheriff were viewing for the honor of buying them for the house-and were including each other in the rounds. While a Democratic candidate sat by and freeloaded.
One thing about fishing these parts, you never know what you'll come home with. Vic Kuper and Bennett S\hwager limbered up their trout rods a while ago and headed for Billy Weis" place. They came home with a batch of mushrooms and a 47-inch rattlesnake! No fish.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1970
Kenn Monner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Monner of Bellevue, was featured in an article appearing in the Tacoma Wash. News Tribune last winter. Monner, an officer with the Tacoma police department, masqueraded as a woman to aid in the capture of a ring of purse-snatchers in Tacoma. Working with another officer similarly garbed, the two were equipped with radio transmitters, revolvers, mace, and handcuffs under their feminine attire. Two men and three juveniles were arrested thanks to the successful masquerade of the two officers.
Spruce Creek neighbors of Anthony Ernst spent Friday, June 5, assisting at the Ernst farm with the fieldwork. Mr. Ernst was thrown from his tractor May 27 and suffered a broken right leg. He will be in a cast for six months.
Dell Pooler, executive vice president of Bellevue State Bank, has obtained an Iowa real estate license and will operate an agency as Bellevue Service Co. from the bank offices.
40 Years Ago
June 12, 1980
Albert Zuniga Lara Jr., 31, pleaded guilty in Dubuque County District Court Monday afternoon to the charge of first-degree murder and rape of Jill Peters of Bellevue. Judge Karl Kenline however would not accept his plea of guilty because "abnormal" factors and ordered Lara to be transferred to the Iowa Security Correctional Facility in Oakdale for psychiatric testing. Lara said he would not like to be represented by an attorney, did not want to be free on his $200,000 bond and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
30 Years Ago
June 14, 1990
Jerry and Karen Theisen, owners of the Car Wash, Highway 62 West, Bellevue, recently installed a state-of-the-art gas product pumping system. The business's digital electronic pumps allow customers to fill with a variety of octane ratings and is one of a few pumping systems in the region to allow customers to blend.
WAGNER'S UNLIMITED: Nintendo special, rent 1-get 1 free; hottest new Nintendos: Ninja Turtles, Double Dragon II, Super Mario 3, Super Off Road, Snake's Revenge, Bayou Billy. New Movies: Back to the Future II, The Little Mermaid, Christmas Vacation, Look Who's Talking, Ernst Saves Christmas.
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2000
Bellevue Place's Discount will have a Pamida sign on its facade sometime this fall say local store employees following the announcement the 49-store chain had been sold to ShopKo stores, Inc. Ruth Ernst, Bellevue Place's Discount manager, said the transition will include a likely liquidation of current inventory.
