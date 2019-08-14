100 Years Ago
August 7, 1919
The proposition of erecting a Memorial Hall in honor of the soldiers of the world war, some of whom sacrificed their lives, will come before the voters of Bellevue, both men and women, at a special election next Monday. How will it affect your taxes? You will scarcely notice it. Where is the patriotic citizen in Bellevue who will not be glad to do this for such a most worthy project as a Memorial Hall. Come on, men and women, let’s make it unanimous.
Speaking about the high cost of living, this is beginning to be a secondary thought when compared with the high cost of land. Last week a deal was closed whereby C.P.Romer sold his 21-acre farm for the sum of $16,000.
One Elmer Russell Confesses Immoral Conduct Against Mere Child-He now languishes in the county jail on the serious charge of having taken undue liberties with the five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Deo Hayes.
Russell received an awful licking from the girl’s father when the latter learned of the crime. Russell is a married man beyond middle age. He will doubtless be made to serve a term in the penitentiary.
Joe C. Ernst has been carrying his right arm in a sling the past week, due to an injury received in a fall last Thursday afternoon while picking blackberries.
The steamer Sidney brought the largest excursion of the season to Bellevue last Sunday afternoon. They came from Clinton and there were two thousand or more of them.
An electric clipper has been added to the equipment of Blitgen’s barbershop. It enables this wide awake shop to give patrons a haircut quickly and satisfactorily.
To get rid of a grease spot on a parasol lay on hot French chalk. This will dissolve and absorb the grease. Next, the parasol should be opened and then thoroughly washed with gasoline and white soap all over its surface. Afterward, sponge off with clear gasoline. Keep away from fire or artificial light during this process.
90 Years Ago
August 8, 1929
How to properly dispose of garbage and rubbish is becoming a serious problem and should have the attention of the city authorities. Property owners on North Front street object strenuously to making a dumping ground over the river bank and we don’t blame them.
The condition of Robert Steele, who is suffering from leakage of the heart, is not very encouraging, we regret to report.
Mrs. Henry Gerlach is reported very low at her home in North Bellevue and her death may take place at any moment.
The giant dirigible Graf Zeppelin will make a trip around the world and since the passenger fee has been fixed at $9,000 we have decided not to go.
Manufacturers of silk and other stockings hope that advertising will enable them to drive out the “bare leg craze” now afflicting lovely women. Moralizing appeals to modest refinement won’t do.
Bare legs must be banished, as the almost universal habit of chewing tobacco was banished by public opinion. Make women realize that an imitation of a butcher shop is not artistic and they will go back to stockings.
80 Years Ago
August 7, 1939
A corporal of the Pennsylvania state police last week shot and killed a 14-year-old girl who threatened him with a toy gun, one that wouldn’t even squirt water. He declared he shot her in self-defense, but the whole affair looks funny as the corporal and a trooper met the girl by prearrangement when she offered to give them information about a bank holdup plot. It’s such acts as this that put state police in bad repute with the citizens at large.
PHYLLIS FARLEY IS FETED BY FRIENDS-Miss Farley, a bride of next week, was complimented at a party given Tuesday evening. A buffet supper was served, after which bridge was played. Prizes were won. Miss Farley was presented with a lamp.
The new Cradle building at Evanston where babies may be adopted has many wrinkles. In the first place, curtains of germ-killing light provided by ultra-violet fluorescent tubes surround each baby’s cubicle. The new lights kill the airborne germs. In another 12 baby unit, a different technique is employed.
The chamber itself is air-conditioned and each baby is placed in an inner cubicle which is separately air-conditioned. Thus the babies do not breathe the same air as the nurses and physicians.
The Bellevue Golf Association’s new clubhouse was officially opened Sunday. More than 100 persons ate potluck dinner and supper in the new building. In the afternoon many played cards and a two-ball mixed foursome was held. There was dancing in the evening.
70 Years Ago
August 11, 1949
The sand pit swimming pool, north of town, has been condemned by Dr. E.L. Lampe, health officer of Bellevue city and township. Due to the fact that many young folks from the Dubuque polio area have been coming to Bellevue to use the swimming hole at the gravel pit, it was deemed advisable to close the pool to all swimming.
St John’s Lutheran Church will observe the 85th anniversary of its founding with two special anniversary services.
“Cap” Felderman is expecting to attend the fair at Monticello next week and will exhibit his combination seeder and fertilizer there.
“FROM OUR EARLY FILES”-1899-there has never been a time for years when laborers have been so scarce nor wages so high as at present. Wages run from $1.50 to as high as $2 per day-the telephone company expects to commence operations with 25 or possibly 35 patrons.
The Becker families had a picnic in Bellevue State Park on Sunday with 51 in attendance. Mrs. Emma Becker was the oldest one present and Nicholas Blitgen, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Kueter was the youngest.
The members of the Golf club observed the 10th anniversary of the organization at the clubhouse with a delicious chicken dinner. A.J. Sherwood, president of the club, gave a very interesting talk.
The serving committee consisted of Mrs. O.R. ‘Ramser, Mrs. V.I. Rule, Miss Mariela Kegler, Mrs. Floyd Dagitz, Mrs. H.L. Nicholson, Mrs. Charles Lucke, Mrs. H.W. Anderson and Miss Joanne Degear.
NOTICE to all persons driving cars in the town of Bellevue-Drivers approaching streets with stop signs must stop, not just slow down.
No double parking allowed except to pick up groceries and supplies. Violators will be fined not less than $5.00 plus costs.
60 Years Ago
August 6, 1959
Fred Maiers was high bidder at the sale of the Setzeppfandt property on North Second street Saturday afternoon. He bid $2,350 for the house and lot. At the sale of surplus school equipment and fixtures the items went for about $600 total.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Reeg have moved to the Griebel estate home on Jefferson Avenue in North Bellevue which they recently purchased.
Subscription rates for the Bellevue Herald, $3.00 per year in Jackson County, $3.50 elsewhere.
GOETZ AND SON- 1959 Chevrolet-BelAir 4-dr sedan-Powerglide, V-8, WSW tires, radio, heater, power steering, coral and -ivory-$1715. 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 4-dr sedan, Powerglide, radio and heater, two-tone green. Sharp one-only $990.
Miss Cathy Eggers returned home following a four-week visit with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Wanken at Eagle Grove.
Complete your glassware sets at Big D Market-16 oz. iced tea glasses-4 for 69 cents. 11 ounce beverage glasses-4 for 59 cents.
50 Years Ago
August 7, 1969
HM3 Chris Bates arrived Thursday morning to spend a leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bates and brother, Jon.
If you are going to hunt teal, make sure you can identify your ducks. Look before you shoot and make sure it’s teal because teal and only teal will be legal quarry.
Cassette Tape Recorder $29.99-piano key control, volume control and high speed rewind-available at Hodoval’s Rexall Store.
40 Years Ago
August 9, 1979
The garbage can thief struck Bellevue Saturday night. According to police six garbage cans were dumped out and stolen from alleys, along with a log splitter.
The city of Bellevue became the proud new owner of a 1979 Pontiac patrol car last week. The brown car was purchased from Till’s garage.
30 Years Ago
August 10, 1989
Ken Gieseman, rural Bellevue, waits for the insurance adjuster after his air conditioned barn was hit by last week’s storm. high winds blew out a portion of the barn’s north side.
The city of Sabula is looking for a new town marshal and a new city manager after a sometimes stormy session Monday evening. City manager Bill Cotton abruptly walked out of the session early in the agenda after a heated exchange with councilman David Cavanaugh.
The resignation of Town Marshal Gene Luckart brought back a recurring problem for the city.
The mayor said Luckart, and others had been subjected to threats, verbal abuse and intimidation as a matter of course once they began to enforce city traffic violations and city codes.
