100 Years Ago
October 3, 1922
A high-handed attempt to loot the Henry Johnson piano factory was made Saturday morning at 3:00 o'clock, and the attempt failed only because the nightwatch, Leonard Brown, colored, was on the job. It is not the fault of the marauders that murder was not added to their other crimes, for one of the shots barely missed the watchman as he was inserting his key in the time clock. Brown, after being shot at, made a quick sneak out of the building and around, opening fire on the outlaws himself. The latter, seeing the game was up, hurriedly clambered into their car and beat it out of town.
Yesterday was Yom Kipper, the Jewish day of atonement-one of fasting and prayer-and was duly observed by our friend and neighbor, Louis Spiro.
Judging by what we heard over at the courthouse one day last week, some of those fellows who have been bragging about the high rate of speed they made on the highway will be given an opportunity to prove that they either lied or a chance to plead guilty to a violation of the state speed law. We believe they will prefer to admit they lied.
90 Years Ago
October 6, 1932
The Leader realizes that money is scarce with the farmers, and will gladly take wood on subscriptions this winter.
If one of his two daughters will play shortstop, L.J. Jess, second-trick operator at the local depot, can have a baseball nine right in his backyard. A son, the eighth boy, joined the family circle Tuesday.
Barbecue on Tuesday Drew Thousands of Visitors to Bellevue: In spite of the cold winds and a cloudy sky, one of the largest crowds in the history of Bellevue came here Tuesday for the gala celebration sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Scenic Highway No. 55 between Clinton and Dubuque via Bellevue.
Harry Adickes and Milton Deppe are to be associated with the business life of Bellevue and on Saturday will open a Produce Station on State street in the old Runkle Creamery building now owned by Wm Oberman. The young men will buy poultry, ceam, butter and eggs for the Iowa Produce Co.of Dubuque.
The new dance hall over the Ford Garage will be opened Thursday night, October 12. The floor has been scraped and put in fine shape and no doubt will be a popular amusement place. Little Willie and His Little Band has been engaged to play for the occasion.
School Notes: Tryouts for the position of cheerleader are being held today. One girl and one boy will be chosen.
Ice deliveries will be made on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, starting this week. Bellevue Ice and Coal Company
For Sale-8-ft. oak plank and boards at 2 cents per foot. Fred Etting; Poland China Stock pigs at
$10.00; Henry Bullerdick
80 Years Ago
October 6, 1942
An ordinance creating a municipal defense council was passed by the town council at the regular meeting Thursday night to conform to the wishes of the office of civilian defense.
Has the absence of street lights between the hours of 3 and 5:30 a.m. caused you any inconvenience? If so, don't grumble as the street lights are cut off during those hours as a measure to conserve fuel oil used by the diesel engines at the municipal power plant, a conservation measure that Uncle Sam has requested.
Farmers who own and operate trucks will not be permitted to operate them after November 15 without a certificate of necessity for each machine and every farmer who wants to operate a truck after November 15 should reply in writing for a certificate of war necessity.
"Here and There" by C.R.B.: I've been inclined all along to lift eyebrows and curl my nose at the women's army but now this is changed since the gals have shown that they can get out on French leave and require the services of the military police like any tough doughboy. And if they change the ways of military police, soften them up and make them hide those wicked looking billy clubs, then the women's army auxiliary corps is worth every penny it has cost so far.
70 Years Ago
October 9, 1952
BHS News: The magazine contest is over. The pupils made $300 for the school. Out of this money we purchased a television set. Winner over all, Darla Beck, received a wrist watch. Jackie Smith was second in the money brought in.
The basketball team will consist of Willard Felderman, Freddie Thielen, Jackie Smith, Arlo Gaylor, Don Hueneke, Darrell Keil, Robert Nemmers, Ross Reed, Marvin Keil, Bill Weber, Dale Dagitz, Roger
Sunleaf, Harold Bowman, Lowell Hachmann, Larry Brown, Norman Bush, Eldon Bush anClasen set a new strikeout record of 17 this year for St. Joe pitchers only to be equaled by Don Even in the next game. d Max Reed.
SJS News: Now that baseball season is completed, we'll look back at the records. Slim Clasen set a new strikeout record of 17 this year for St. Joe pitchers only to be equaled by Don Even in the next game. The season was successful, as the Saints won 7 and lost 3. Tom Daugherty led the baseball team in batting this fall as he batted at a .458 clip.
60 Years Ago
October 11, 1962
Euchre Party-Bellevue American Legion Hall-Friday Night, October 12-starting at 8:00 sharp!
BHS News: AArt Weis has been voted Athlete of the Week for September 22-29. Brilliant relief pitching against Miles in a winning cause was the reason for his selection. Art came in in the very first inning in relief to complete and win the game.
Now Playing at the Cozy Theatre: Tuesday Weld and Richard Beymer in "Bachelor Flat."
50 Years Ago
October 12, 1972
Vern Hingtgen of Bellevue was awarded the contract for construction of the new community center building to be erected in the Nelson Unit of Bellevue State Park. His low bid for the 40 by 70 foot building of western red cedar was $47,164.
Lennie Hefel of LaMotte has learned that his brother, SP4 Daniel Hefel, is a prisoner of the Viet Cong in North Vietnam. Previously the soldier had been listed as missing in action. Dan was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and was a door gunner on a helicopter which was shot down Feb. 5, 1970. All aboard were classified as missing in action. The 10 line letter written by Dan Hefel was the first word the family had received that he was alive. The letter was dated May 15 and there was no explanation for the delay.
40 Years Ago
October 7, 1982
Marie Schoon Till recently held her grand opening introducing her Fashion and Bridal House store located at 209 N. Second Street, Bellevue.
This season six Marquette baseball players have been named to the Wapsie All-Conference team.. Senior Terry Gothdard earned his position as pitcher on the first team by posting a 4-0 record for the season. The Mohawk ace batted .500 during his winning season. Lyn Schwager, outstanding catcher was voted to the all-conference team for the second time. Schwager, a senior, batted .33 for the season.
Leading the Wapsie Conference in stolen bases and extra base hits, Rod Watters was named all-conference at the shortstop position. Watters compiled an impressive batting average of .429. Duane Tebbe is an exceptional outfielde for the Mohawks. Tebbe, a senior, ended the season with a batting average of .409.
Sophomore Brian Kalmes was picked for outfielder for the first team. Kalmes had a good season with a batting average of .437. Marty Ploessl, earned Honorable Mention as a pitcher in the Wapsie Conference. Marty is an excellent all-around player. He can pitch, play second base and can also play the outfield.
30 Years Ago
October 8, 1992
A school record setting five touchdowns by Dave Keil Highlighted Bellevue's 41-27 homecoming football victory over Northeast Friday night as the Comets kept their playoff hopes alive.
10 Years Ago
October 11, 2012
What started as "Jammin Below the Dam" has morphed into "Coming Home to Bellevue" and moved from the municipal parking lot to Cole Park. What started as a concert has expanded its family focus, starting in the afternoon and developing into a full fall festival, with a petting zoo, pumpkin carving and games. Another stand will offer temporary tattoos, and Direct Hit Karaoke will be available. 50 Pound Rooster will play from 4-8 and Denise (Steines) Foray playing during afternoon kids' activities.
