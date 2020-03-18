100 Years Ago
March 16, 1920
Train service on this division of the Milwaukee railroad was held up from 5:30 o’clock Saturday evening until 8:00 o’clock yesterday morning on account of a washout of the tracks just this side of Green Island. About 275 feet of the levee near Green Island gave way due to the ice blockade and washed out a large section of the track and moved it from its grade. A northbound freight, which just left Green Island after the passenger attempted to pass over the inundated tracks the engine toppled over on its side and blocked all traffic.
Mr. Archie Adams, general superintendent of the U.S. Pearl Button Co., of Muscatine was here making arrangements to reopen the button factory in this city. A number of local men, who are expert cutters and who have been in outside plants, are here now ready to start work in the factory here
The food and dairy department has suspended the requirements that all eggs shipped must be candled during the season from February 15 to May 1. the large number shipped during the above period make it impracticable to candle, besides it is seldom that eggs are bad before the weather gets hot. The suspension does not exempt from prosecution parties or dealers who sell eggs unfit for food.
Don’t forget that Douglas Fairbanks is at the Cozy tonight in “When the Clouds Roll By.” Those who saw the show last night say it is a hummer.
ALABASTINE instead of kalsomine or wallpaper. Beautiful-Sanitary-Durable-Economical-can be applied to plastered walls, wallboard, over painted walls that have become soiled, or even over soiled wallpaper solid on the wall and not printed in aniline colors.
Three of our local crap shooters contributed the regular $9.85 each into the city’s exchequer yesterday.
A baby daughter was born to Mrs. Michael Wagner Saturday. Mr. Wagner passed away a short time ago from pneumonia.
90 Years Ago
March 18, 1930
Drilling on the artesian well started last week. The drill is down more than 40 feet.
It appears that Soviet Russia is going crazy in its assault upon God and religion. Atheists workers are being sent over the entire country to stamp religion out of homes, and churches and cathedrals are being turned into public buildings and granaries.
We don’t see why anyone should be surprised to learn that men spend 10 percent more on clothing than women, considering that they wear 500 to 2,000 percent more clothing than women.
The “Sensible Dress Society” came into being in Liverpool, England, when about 100 women and a dozen men met to fight the new long skirt fashions. The league puts forth the hygienic and freedom-of-movement arguments of short skirts.
George Putman has leased the fish market from C.C. Putman and has taken over the extensive fish trade.
Henry Oberman, city marshal and street commissioner, graded several streets yesterday and put them in good condition.
The wearing of the green was not much in evidence in Bellevue yesterday.
80 Years Ago
March 21, 1940
Bellevue’s commercial fishermen are busily engaged these days getting their boats, nets and other paraphernalia ready to start the season’s operations on the Mississippi river which will begin as soon as the ice breaks up above dam No. 12 and goes downstream. More Bellevueans seek a livelihood at this occupation than the average citizen imagines and the industry means much to this city.
Art Blitgen announces his candidacy for the nomination for the office of Sheriff of Jackson county subject to the will of the Republican voters in the June primary.
A white leghorn hen belonging to Mrs. George Rigler is taking her work seriously. Last week, her production included an egg that measured 9 inches around the long way and 6 3/4 inches the other way.
WATCH for our LIVE Easter Window and get 25 chicks, FREE! Buy your chicks, feed and seeds now! Bellevue Hatchery
Go to church Sunday.
All business establishments of Bellevue are requested to close March 22, Good Friday, from 2:15 noon and remain closed until 3 p.m.
LEAP YEAR DANCE-at the K.C. Hall; Easter Monday; Ladies over 17 years of Age Admitted Free Until 9:15; Music by Jack Zeimet and His Cowboys. Gents 40 cents; Ladies 25 cents.
70 Years Ago
March 16, 1950
Another lively election is scheduled for Bellevue on March 27th with two tickets filed for municipal offices. On the Veteran’s ticket are MarnolArnolds, Floyd Griebel and Eugene Ernst. Clarence Byland, former publisher of the Bellevue Herald heads the Citizen’s ticket as mayor. Running as team mates for councilmen are: John Tilton, V.K. Yeager, Raymond Melton, Richard Keil and Donald Kinmoth.
Experienced farm hands, married or single, are needed on many Iowa farms. Salaries usually range from $125 to $150 a month, plus a house and extras for married men. Single men can make from $100 upward, plus room and board and laundry.
The displaced persons family being sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran church will be officially welcomed to this community next Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Janis Rinsans and their two children, Aivars age 10 and Livija 8, will be presented to the congregation.
An aviator becomes an Ace after he destroys five enemy planes.
Rev. Reicks, Roy Neu, Ray Melton, Donald Manderscheid and Cletus Sieverding attended a hockey game at Chicago Sunday.
54 Years of Satisfied Funeral Service; Eglehof Funeral Home; Bellevue No. 2
That old windmill tower that seems to have outlived its usefulness may stage a comeback on Iowa farms. If it is close enough to the house it probably will make an ideal place for a television antenna, engineers say.
KDTH FM caravan of sports has picked its tri-state basketball team “Chuck” Roling of St. Joe’s, Bellevue, was selected on the second team, while Mark Kueter received honorable mention.
60 Years Ago
March 17, 1960
Municipal utilities trustees signed the pole rental contract with Bellevue Jerrold TV Cabel Co. at their regular meeting last week.
Staff of MHS News: coeditors; Carol Haiar, Peggy Callaghan Reporters: Ronnie Haxmeier, Jim Keil, Lou Ann Kilburg, Barb Lampe, Doris Scheckel, Judy Tebbe, Darla Till, Francene Denpewolf Typist: Ann Lucke
In the three minute typing test, Judy Tebbe managed first place with 61 w.p.m, Ann Lucke 55, Darla Till 52 and Jane Herrig with 50.
BHS NEWS: Kindergarten, Mrs. Grable-Those neither absent nor tardy this six weeks were Dennis Felderman, Doug Griebel, Jimmie Hinke, Dean Meier, Marla Budde, Jean Deppe and Nancy Schwager.
Iowa deer hunters harvested a total of 2731 deer which was only slightly below the 1958 harvest in spite of the adverse weather conditions of prevailing during the two-day shotgun portion if the open season on deer.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1970
A five percent increase in the salary base for teachers in Bellevue community school district was approved by the board of education. Base for a teacher with bachelor degree for the 1970-71 year will be $6,825. This will go in 10 steps to a maximum of $9,896.25.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Kueter, Joe Kueter, Mrs. Rich Medinger, Mrs. Stanley Sturm and Mrs. Wayne Rheingans drove to Iowa City Sunday to visit their son and brother Dennis Kueter and his wife and their new son.
40 Years Ago
March 20, 1980
Older residents of Jackson County can be guaranteed that someone will check on them each day by signing up for Project Concern’s free telephone service.
DANCE Saturday, March 22 to the music of “Sweetwater” Bellevue High School, sponsored by the Spanish class.
Marquette basketball players Mike Daugherty and Doug Yeager were selected by coaches for the 1979-80 Great River Conference.
Springbrook Jaycees’ 2nd Annual Gong Show-at the Springbrook church basement.
River Plaza plans grand opening- A new salon opens for unisex styling. Customers of the Hair Shanty will be putting their heads in the hands of Lynn Ernst, Jeanne Pauly, Dorothy Stanek or Liz Roth, owner and operator of the beauty salon.
Dr. Meyer Barrash wishes to clarify that his office at 208 North 12th Street is open morning and afternoon Tuesday through Friday.
30 Years Ago
March 22, 1990
The official rural address map is approximately 95 percent complete as preparations for an Enhanced 911 emergency telephone system for Jackson County continues on schedule.
Robbie Sieverding, Bellevue took state honors last weekend in the Knights of Columbus free throw contest. He made 24 out of 25 baskets to win the contest. That beat his local score out of 20out of 25 in his bid toward the state contest.
Marquette boys basketball coach Jim Squiers has no regrets about a 21-3 season which included a Wapsie Conference championship along with a district title.
The new Bellevue Chamber of Commerce welcoming committee was busy recently attending local business celebrations: the purchase grand opening of Country Side Feed and Seed by Joe and Janell Daugherty from Mary Giesemann and the open house held at Smithson RV Sales and Service.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
Solid interior defense and a patient fourth quarter offense propelled the Marquette boys basketball team to a 68-59 victory over Elk Horn Kimballton in Class 1A first round tournament action Monday at Vets auditorium in DesMoines. The play of guards Nick Rubel and Tom Sieverding setting up Chris Kilburg and Jared Kohlenberg for easy baskets in the fourth quarter was the key to the Mohawks victory.
