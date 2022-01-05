100 Years Ago
January 3, 1922
The kindly, gentle spirit of Daniel Daugherty was gathered to its Maker today at 2:15 p.m., after a lingering illness, nine weeks of which he had spent in bed. He was in the nineties and was a lifelong resident of this section, where he is affectionately known as Uncle Dan Daugherty.
Lovers of skating have been enjoying the pastime for a week, some spots on the river furnishing an excellent surface.
The Bellevue Community Band requests us to acknowledge the receipt of a box of Christmas cigars, a gift from Fred Ragatz.
The First Presbyterian church was crowded to its doors yesterday afternoon to hear the children of the congregation in an excellent New Year's program, commemorating the sixty-second anniversary of the founding of the church.
Mr. Art Eggers and Miss Rosella Felderman were joined in matrimony at St. John's Ev. Lutheran church on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 o'clock. The young couple are well and favorably known and have a host of friends.
90 years Ago
January 7, 1932
The Walter Nutier farm near Green Island has been sold by a Chicago bank to Jerry P.J. Peterson. The farm consists of 160 acres and the purchase price was $8,250.
The new power house is a rather busy place these days. Several men are engaged in unloading and connecting up the various auxiliaries necessary for the operation of the diesel engines recently purchased by the Town of Bellevue. The two five-ton flywheels are in position to be connected to the engines.
The first hatch of the season came off Sunday at the Till Hatchery and 1900 little peepers were taken from the incubators. This lot sold before they were hatched and from now on the hatchery will be a busy place as baby chicks will be coming in thick and fast. The incubators were set Sunday with 7,000 eggs.
If Charlie Lindbergh is recommissioned in the U.S. Army, will he wear his Hitler medal on his manly chest?
80 Years Ago
January 6, 1942
This community has endured the bitterest cold weather in six years during the past five days. Monday morning the unofficial mark was 32 degrees below zero and the highest mark reached was 8 degrees minus.
Men between the ages of 20 and 44, inclusive, will register for active military service, Monday, President Roosevelt decreed. This order, issued under the amended selective service act, will create an additional reservoir of 10 million men.
The Christmas collection in St. Joseph's church Christmas day amounted to $1,140.
Bellevue officials are taking necessary precautions to safeguard the local utilities against possible sabotage. Visitors are not allowed to the municipal power plant. The reservoir which furnishes the town;s water supply is also being closely watched and powerful floodlights have been installed around the reservoir.
A board to ration tires in Jackson County has been appointed. The January quota for Jackson County is 17 tires and 13 tubes for passenger cars.
70 Years Ago
January 3, 1952
Ray Gallagher, who has been employed at Lost Nation for the last several years, has joined the Kempter Furniture company and Funeral service it was announced this week by Paul Kempter. Mr. Gallagher is a veteran of World War II, is married and father of three boys.
Pfc. Edwin Reeg has been awarded the silver star for gallantry according to a letter received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg of Bellevue.
Operation Snow Removal left Bellevue with clear streets in the business section after a week of work by town workers and other help. The foot-deep layer of snow that had been accumulated by Christmas Day was hauled away in a week of work.
60 Years Ago
January 4, 1962
For the third year in a row, Bellevue's first baby is a girl-adding proof that the tales of the ladies being late just aren't so. Baby Bellevue 1962 is Molly Jo Hayward. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Hayward who reside on a farm between Bellevue and Andrew.
The new council and Mayor Bud Kinmonth were sworn in Tuesday. Members are: Jack Blitgen, Forrest Doland, Frank Mangler, Jr., B.N. Mootz and Lindy Yost.
Army Sgt. Donald Yeager recently participated in Exercise Trailbreak, a 12-day winter training maneuver at Camp Drum, N.Y. The 23 -year-old soldier is a graduate of St. Joseph high school.
Airman Third Class Edward Dunn is being assigned to Duluth Municipal airport Minn., for training as an administrative specialist.
50 Years Ago
January 6, 1972
Larry Temple was named chief of police in Bellevue by the city council at their Monday night meeting. The council concurred with the appointment by Kenneth Keil, new mayor.
A group of Bellevue servicemen spent Christmas in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Melton at Long Beach, Cal. Mrs. Melton is the former Donna Weinschenk. Those attending were John Kettman, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Norpel, Jr., Steve Norpel and Dave Hueneke.
40 years Ago
January 7, 1982
For snowmobilers, 11 inches of snow is the answer to a prayer. After two drab winters, looks like happy days are here again.
A Sabula man and his 11-year-old son, snowmobiling with friends on the Mississippi south of Bellevue, jumped a patch of open water in the dark Sunday night and plunged through ice only two days old.
Robbie Sieverding's ability to shoot free throws, made him co-champion in North America in the 11-year-old category in the annual Knight of Columbus contest, and earned him a trophy for the achievement.
30 years Ago
January 2, 1992
Year in Review: Desert Storm veterans were the honored guests at this Year's Heritage Days celebration in Bellevue. The 100-hour war was over even though Saddam Hussein remained in control of Iraq. Bellevue area veterans honored were Randy Steines, Steve Dempewolf, Leona Palmer, Brian Jess, David Carter, James Veach, Karl Kies and Bill Davison.
20 years Ago
January 3, 2002
Year in Review: A town meeting on funding and construction of a new Bellevue municipal swimming pool drew a big audience at city hall. Televised live, with phone in calls, the meeting helped create interest and volunteer committees to begin the task of fundraising. But concerns over costs and the prospect of two community fund drives operating simultaneously prompted the council the shelve plans for the time being.
10 Years Ago
January 5, 2012
If anyone had any doubt, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus confirmed that the G.O.P. presidential candidate race is still wide open.
Unusually warm weather allowed stout-hearted golfers to play during December, which is highly unusual. Bob Lucke, Rich Frank and Daryll “Butch” Eggers enjoyed the day.
