110 YEARS AGO
APRIL 22, 1913
At the recent meeting of the LaMotte town council, Mayor Glade reported that he had served notice upon the railroad company to repair their track within the limits of the town. The condition of the track being considered dangerous and not safe to the welfare of the general public. – The LaMotte Star
105 YEARS AGO
APRIL 25, 1918
Mrs. L. E. Yeager was hostess to the Music and Art Club last Tuesday evening. The composer studied was Sodermann and the artist Carreno de Miranda. The following appeared on the program: Mesdames Ragatz, Sweeney and Schlatter, Misses Wildman and Adele Ahlers.
95 YEARS AGO
APRIL 26, 1928
These are busy days at the big pit of the Bellevue Sand & Gravel Company north of town. Beginning Monday a second shift of men was put to work. One shift works from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the other from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sixteen carloads of material are now being shipped daily and it is expected to increase the number to twenty-five carloads daily. A switch engine has been put on by the Milwaukee railroad to handle the increased traffic at Bellevue, due to the activity at the gravel pit. Shipments are now being made to Galena, Delmar and Rock Creek near Davenport. With the recent purchase of the Haverland farm, a veritable mine of the best gravel, Manager Louis Duvall will be in position to increase operations on a still larger scale should occasion demand.
85 YEARS AGO
APRIL 19, 1938
A new machine has been installed at Beck’s Food Shop for the manufacture of ice cream. The new apparatus, electrically operated, will provide Mr. and Mrs. Beck the opportunity to furnish the public with the newest kind of ice cream made fresh daily in small quantities, frozen instantly and sold direct from the freezer. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
APRIL 26, 1938
Mayor G. J. Bittner and Councilmen A. C. Schneider and H. J. Kueter were in Clinton this afternoon to interview the head of the district WPA and the mayor reported by telephone to this office that the chances for a swimming pool for Bellevue this year are slim. The WPA funds for this district are appropriated for the next four months, the manager said, as so much of the funds are being spent on the proving grounds. Bellevue’s best chance, Mr. Bittner reported, is to get approval of a contract from PWA. If PWA funds would be used, the town would have to raise 45 percent of the cost of the contract price of the project. The directors of the Chamber of Commerce will meet at the city hall Wednesday evening with an engineer from Davenport when it will be decided what course to follow in the attempt to get either a WPA or PWA project in Bellevue.
70 YEARS AGO
APRIL 23, 1953
Less than two weeks remain before the opening of the 1953 season for the Bellevue Softball League. First games will be played Tuesday, May 5.
The schedule, released this week, calls for regular games to be played Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with the first game starting at 7 p.m. Nine teams are included in the league this year.
Listed as the teams this year are the Comets, Knights of Columbus, St. Donatus, Bums, Broncos, Andrew, Presco, Cardinals and Dodgers. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
APRIL 22, 1948
The city is engaged in putting in a street running north and south in the new Riverside Addition at the north end of town. Crushed rock is being hauled in and the work is being rushed in order that materials for the new Kempter home may be hauled in.
65 YEARS AGO
APRIL 24, 1958
Recently visiting Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands was Miss Rita Mootz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B. N. Mootz of 502 North Second Street, Bellevue. She is shown in the coconut groves of the Coco Palms, where she was a guest while on Kauai. Miss Mootz teaches at Leilehua High School on the neighboring island of Oahu and resides in Wahiawa. She has been in the islands about two years.
60 YEARS AGO, APRIL 25, 1963
A snow fence will be erected this season for the baseball outfield at Cole Park. Decision was made at a meeting of the park board with Bellevue Braves baseball representatives.
The park board will buy the fence; the team will erect, maintain and remove the fence at the close of the season. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
APRIL 25, 1968
A Large Sugar maple was planted by the Bellevue Order of Rainbow Girls in observance of Arbor Day. Present for the ceremonies were Ray Gallagher, chairman of the city park commission; D Ann Donovan, head of the Order receiving congratulations from Mayor Jack Blitgen; and members of the Bellevue organization. The seven-foot tree was planted in the riverside park in the 700 block north.
45 YEARS AGO
APRIL 27, 1978
The Upper Mississippi Kite Festival, organized by members of Citizens United for Responsible Energy (CURE), was held at Bellevue State Park last Sunday, drawing participants from throughout the area. Although gusting winds and occasional rain hindered the event, participants displayed a wide variety of kites and large amounts of stamina. The event was held in the Nelson Unit of the park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some participants waited hours for the weather to clear enough to attempt to fly their homemade kites. Besides the kite flying, a number of movies, slide shows and videotapes were shown throughout the day covering a range of topics from the use of natural resources to civil rights.
35 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1988
Elizabeth Irvin is the first to share credit for Bellevue’s first Heritage Day celebration 25 years ago. “Good Lord! We all had a hand in it in some way. It was just plain fun to see the way the whole town put their heart into it,” Irvin said last week. The rural Bellevue woman has been named honorary parade marshal for this year’s 25th anniversary of what has become Jackson County’s most popular July 4th event.
Every Fourth of July the city’s population swells as thousands of area residents gather here on the bank of the Mississippi. Bellevue’s nighttime fireworks draw thousands to Riverview Park for the display. It all began in 1963 with local members of the Iowa Council of Republican Women and an idea to make the Fourth of July something special again in Bellevue. Irvin was still fairly new to the community she and her veterinarian husband, Dr. Irvin Irwin, adopted. “I can’t emphasize enough that we did it together, it wasn’t mine alone by any means. I simply agreed to serve as chairman for the local GOP group and we went from there,” said Irwin.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 23, 1998
Bellevue residents watched as two aged soft maples, believed to date back to the turn of the century, were removed along State Street. City crews, along with a professional tree removal firm, spent most of a day removing the large specimens, along with a towering conifer at Kingery Funeral Home. The soft maples, in advanced decline were deemed unsafe to leave any longer for fear of falling limbs and splitting.
15 YEARS AGO
APRIL 24, 2008
An earthquake centered in southern Illinois rattled more than the dishes last Friday, April 18 in the early hours. The initial shock wave of the 5.2 Richter Scale tremor was felt here around 4 a.m. followed by a number of after shocks including a 4.6 recorded later in the weekend. A LaMotte native, Karen St. John, Indianpolis, Indiana, told the Bellevue Herald-Leader her condo, and her office, shook during the morning and that was just an aftershock. Among local reactions, Cheryl Homis, who lives at Smith’s Ferry north of Bellevue on the Mississippi, said one of the after shocks was enough to make her think her husband had come up behind her recliner chair and was shaking it as a joke.
