Recess 1940s

Recess at the Bellevue School in the late 1940s: The current Bellevue Elementary School, which was once the county courthouse when it was built in the late 1840s, looked much different in the old days, with grass and trees lining the school yard and grounds. The structure is said to be the oldest school building still in use in the state of Iowa.

110 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 5, 1913