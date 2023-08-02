110 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 5, 1913
The “fast mail” train on the C. M. & St. P. road, which passes through Bellevue at 2:24 a.m. from the north, has been equipped with a new type of marine searchlight of 3,000,000 candle power that throws a stream of light three miles.
The train which comes from the twin cities, made its initial trip with the new searchlight about ten days ago, and is said to have made a decided hit with the passengers, as the light enables them to view the country in the night time.
The Milwaukee road parallels the Mississippi river over 100 miles. The river boats, curious shaped rock formations, and a wealth of green foliage furnish an intensely interesting panorama to play this wonderful light on. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 1, 1918
Last Friday was the day set for weighing babies and all children under five years of age in this locality. This was done in conformity with an order of the government, which required not only that they be weighed but also measured and examined. Doctors Hanske, Moulton and Lampe assisted by local nurses and other helpers, were kept very busy and over four hundred babies and children were registered from Bellevue City and Township, Tete des Morts, Washington and Jackson Townships. Some of the above were recorded on Saturday and the Leader is informed that all the children of the above townships have not reported and this must be done immediately or penalty will be imposed. Of all the babies examined only a very few were found with any defect which is indeed a remarkable showing. Mrs. Joe A. Young was the chairman for the district embracing the city and the above townships, and did her work well. The township chairmen who gave valuable assistance were as follows; Bellevue, E. Daugherty; Tete des Morts, Mrs. Fred Hueneke; Washington, Mrs. George Roe.
95 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 2, 1928
Engineers are now making a survey of Primary No. 62 for paving from Baker Hill to Front Street in Bellevue from the Iowa State Highway Commission’s Office at Ames. Eight men arrived here Friday evening and expect to complete the survey within the next few days. It is expected that contracts will be let and the job of paving completed before snow flies this fall. The balance of Primary No. 62 from Baker Hill to Nissen’s Corner about a mile north of Andrew will be surfaced with gravel and crushed rock, the contract form same having been let recently to M.O. weaver of Iowa Falls. Bellevue gravel will be used on four miles of this road, and it is understood that the work of placing it on the road will start some time next week.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 2, 1938
Traffic on the river was heavy during the latter part of the week. Towing a fleet of barges, the big dredge Rock Island passed through the Bellevue locks Saturday morning about 9 o’clock. Capt. Bliss Graham was in command and there was crew of 60 men aboard the million dollar craft. The diesel dredge was towing two anchor barges, 26 pontoon floats bearing 1,300 feet of pipe line, a utility barge and a dunnage barge. Two launches followed the big craft through the locks. The craft was enroute north to correct channel ills and its first work was to be done near Guttenberg.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 2, 1938
The PWA last week granted Bellevue $9,599 for the construction of a swimming pool, a request which was made several weeks ago by the town council. Mayor G. J. Bittner received a telegram Saturday afternoon from a P/WA official announcing that the grant had been made.
The amount allowed by the government is 45 percent of the cost of the project and if Bellevue is to have a pool, bonds will have to be issued for the remaining 55 percent of the cost or approximately $12,000.
The location of the proposed pool has not been definitely decided upon, and it is not known when an election will be held to determine whether or not the citizens will bond the town for the 55 percent of the cost. The council asked for the grant at the request of a number of citizens, and when a petition for an election is presented, a date will be set and the citizens may cast their vote to decide whether or not they want to bond the town for a new summing pool. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
JULY 29, 1948
A news item in the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald on Monday says the Bellevue Independent School will receive a recreation building from the surplus buildings at Camp Grant, Rockford, IL. The Bellevue Board was one of the successful bidders in the final sale of surplus property at the camp. Actual price paid for the building was $150, an 80 percent discount, the public benefit allowance to schools. Original cost to the government was approximately $24,000. After contacting the board members we learned that the lumber secured from the building will be used for the construction of a new gym, bonds for which were voted a number of years ago. Due to the increased cost of materials and labor, construction work was never started. If enough materials can be secured from surplus buildings work on the new structure may be started this year.
70 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 6, 1953
Bellevue has a new police car. The 1952 Ford sedan was purchased from Bellevue Motor company last week for $1,200 at a special meeting of the town council. The car was placed in operation Friday.
Previous to purchase of the car, Bellevue patrolmen were using their own cars and granted $50 a month for gas and mileage for each of the two cars in use. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
JULY 31, 1958
The Presbyterian Church of Bellevue will mark its 100th anniversary during the coming week with a series of centennial observances.
Events will begin with the anniversary Sunday School to be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 3, and will be followed by the morning worship at 11 a.m. For this service, Dr. C. Vin White of Lincoln, NE, a former pastor of the church, will give the sermon. Immediately following the morning worship, there will be a potluck dinner for members and friends at 1 p.m. in the church fellowship rooms. Memorial vespers will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon with Dr. Howard C. Irvine of Fairfield, former pastor, giving the meditation. At 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening a hymn sing will be held in the sanctuary with the evening worship following at 8 p.m. Dr. Gaylord Couchman of Dubuque will present the evening sermon. Allan Schirmer, Walter Hagen, the Triangle Music and Art Club Chorus and the two choirs of the church will offer special music for these services.
60 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 8, 1963
Rev. Phillip E. Schmtt arrives this week to become assistant pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue. He replaces Rev. Donald Kruse, who was transferred to St. Martin’s church in Cascade.
In addition to duties of the parish, Rv. Schmitt will teach in Marquette high school at Bellevue.
Father Schmitt is a native of Marble Rock where he was a member of St. Mary’s parish of Roseville. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. George Schmitt of Marble Rock. –The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 2, 1973
First place honors in the summer three on three league went to Mark Mueller, Mike Van Deusen, Jim Kettmann, Mike Budde and Mike Farley. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 11, 1983
If public support and foundation backing come through, Bellevue residents could be enjoying a brand new library sooner than anyone would have dreamed.
According to DiAnn Kilburg, library board spokesperson, the group has unanimously decided to opt for a new structure rather than try to remodel the old one. Kilburg asked council support in the purchase of the site as the next step in plans for the new library. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.