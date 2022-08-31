100 Years Ago
August 29, 1922
Miss Stone of the United Drug Company of Boston will be in town all week demonstrating a line of toilet articles and giving free facial treatments. Phone 78 for appointment of call at Rexall Drug.
As the Herald stated a couple of weeks ago, Dr. Moulton has something up his sleeve besides his arm. We are now privileged to reveal what it is, and are pleased to state that it means another factory for Belevue.
The doctor has been granted a patent for an electrical machine which he has been using on his patients for some time, and which has effected cures which are but little short of miraculous. The doctor will at once begin the manufacture of the machines, which are about the size of and closely resemble a phonograph.
The Henry G. Johnson Piano Mfg. Co. has an exhibit of player pianos at the Jackson county fair this week.
90 Years Ago
September 1, 1932
A very interesting letter from Wm. H. Siemers in the far away island of New Guinea, came in Tuesday's mail. From the postmark we notice it took just exactly two months to get here.
The following is a list of teachers at the public high school and the subjects they will handle:
O.C. Sutherland, Superintendent-Agriculture
Gail Patterson, Principal high school-Latin and History
Henry Anderson-Athletics, Manual training and Mathematics
Hazel Hannah-Music and Art
Lowell Henney-Science and Mathematics
Lillian Nelson-Home Economics and Normal training
Henrietta Schell-Public Speaking and English.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ehl mourn the loss of their two-year-old son, Robert Allen, who passed away at Moulton hospital at 5 o'clock Tuesday after a brief illness. He lived only two hours after being brought to the hospital, a victim of ptomaine poisoning. He was their only child, a daughter having preceded him in death.
The Potter house on the corner of State and Fourth streets has been improved and part of it is repainted.
Richard Gaylor, local leather-pusher, who is attending the Citizens Military Training Camp at Ft. DesMoines won the heavyweight championship of the camp last Friday evening when he knocked out Wild Henning, 208 pounds, in the third round of their bout.
Our citizens were out with smoked glasses Wednesday watching the eclipse, which at times was very plain notwithstanding the cloudy sky.
That there are between 800 and 1200 lepers scattered all over the United states was set forth in a senate debate the other day which resulted in the passage of a bill for the relief of these afflicted ones.
Miss Lillian Cole was the victim of good news last week when her brother Eli returned from North Dakota and informed her that an 80-foot vein of lignite coal had been located on a piece of land adjoining hers
in Golden Valley county. At an expense of $2,000 the mine can be developed and will produce at the rate of $100 per day. Rather good news we call it.
80 Years Ago
September 1, 1942
Wilfred Till purchased the interest of his brother Joe J. Till Jr. in Till's Garage and service station Sept. 1 and is now in sole possession of the business.
The $328,000 overhead crossing over Mill Creek railroad tracks at the south city limits is expected to be opened to traffic in about 10 days.
Mrs. Mary Stevenson received a telegram Wednesday stating that her brother Rullell Donley was missing. Russell was in the navy serving as a machinist and the boat he was on was sunk.
The state of Iowa again has a battleship named in her honor and this new battlewagon is the greatest ever launched-45,000 tons. The big ship was launched at the Brooklyn navy yard Thursday and became the fourth craft to bear the name of this middlewestern commonwealth.
More and more we realize how many men it takes to make an adequate striking force as a war is fought today. This is brought home to us as we bid farewell to one group of men after another who are giving up their places in civilian life to take part in the ultimate defeat of Hitler and HIrohito and their hordes.
Before August was much more than half gone we had a fire in the furnace and with September here, it is a safe bet that a record has been set-a fire in the furnace each month of the 12 in the year.
70 Years Ago
September 4, 1952
Wayne Daniels of Green Island, baseball and softball player, has signed a contract for professional baseball for 1953 in the Chicago White Sox farm system. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Daniels.
Miss Mary Jane Kilburg, senior student at St. Joseph high school has been chosen to reign as queen of the parade that will climax the first day of the Iowa State Firemen's association convention here Tuesday. Attendants will be Greta Kinmonth of Bellevue public school, Carol Blitgen of St. Joseph's, and Alice Blitgen of the public school. Mary Jane won the title of "Miss Firefighter" in voting conducted at the two schools during the week.
Classes at Holy Rosary school commenced Wednesday, August 27, with an enrollment of 133 students.
Vinnie Sturm, buyer for the Dubuque Packing Company in Bellevue, has announced that he has set up an office at the southwest corner of the Milwaukee Road stockyards. Persons having livestock to sell may contact him there or at the Zephyr Tavern.
The girls softball team will also play the All-Star Dubuque team.
Cecille B Demille's "The Greatest Show On Earth" which was actually filmed under the big top, now showing at the Pastime Theater, Maquoketa.
60 Years Ago
September 6, 1962
The total number of students enrolled in Andrew schools is 372.
Women Wanted-Applications are now being taken for various job openings in our plant here. Please apply in person for an interview. Ensign Coil Company
No Jackson county rural schools were closed this year. There are 15 of the one-room schools in operation, plus the two room elementary school at Zwingle.
The holiday weekend not only brought the usual highway traffic through Bellevue, but it also saw heavy river traffic at Bellevue lock and dam 12. There were 417 small craft locked through at Bellevue from Saturday morning
50 Years Ago
September 7, 1972
The cornerstone of the new Masonic temple was laid Saturday afternoon in ceremonies directed by Iowa Grand Master Woodrow W. Morris of Iowa City . More than 300 members of Masonic Lodges, the Order of Eastern Star and of the Rainbow Girls were on hand for the ceremony.
Now playing at the Cozy Theatre: "Love Story" starring Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neil. Rated PG.
Wedding Dance honoring Barbara Trenkamp and Virgil Eggers, Saturday, Sept. 9, O'Conner's Hall, Goose Lake Iowa. Music by Del and the Country Gentlemen.
40 years ago
September 2, 1982
All friends, relatives, classmates and customers are cordially invited to attend the open house dinner reception in honor of Darcie Michels and Kevin Richman, Saturday September 4 with a noon Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook,and a reception immediately following at the Church Basement until 5 p.m. A dance will be held from 9 to 1 at Lombardi's Ballroom. Music by Saddle Tramp.
Mooney Hollow Opry presents Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, Saturday September 25.
30 Years Ago
September 3, 1992
Carlson's Column-Before Brenda and I and the kids left for vacation I received a phone call from Ron Petak, a reporter for the Bellevue Leader, in Bellevue Nebraska. He is finishing up a feature story on the Bellevues of the United States, all nine of them.
