From the SEPT. 2, 1982 BELLEVUE HERALD-LEADER: Students performing recently for senior citizens at Mill Valley and the Bellevue Community Center include, left to right front row: Tim Walsh, Eric Mottet, Jenny Medinger, Willie Griebel, Mike Hurley, Heather Sturm, Andre Roeder, Jenny Michel.  Middle row, left to right: Molly Junk, Rachel Kilburg, Stephanie Roth, Jennifer Walsh, Katie Besch, Jodi Felderman, R.J. Besch, Amy Reistroffer and Patsy Weis.  Back row, left to right: Sarah Schaefer, Teresa Chantos, Trang Tran, Abbey Junk, Jennifer Keil, Amy Schaefer.

100 Years Ago

August 29, 1922