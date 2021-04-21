100 Years Ago
April 19, 1921
Anthony Brandt, publisher of the Bellevue Herald, passed away at his home here Saturday morning at 8:20 o'clock, after an illness of twelve days duration.
George D. LaReau, alias Jack R. Breywood, was found guilty of murder in the first degree and sentence fixed at imprisonment for life at hard labor for the murder of Matt Daly, on February 7, by a jury in Dubuque Thursday night.
Widow Johnson had a big, fat, sleek turkey, saved for one of those feasts that would cause your "mouth to water" just to think about it. Suddenly, and very mysteriously, the turkey disappeared.
The Cozy is showing one of the greatest photo-plays ever produced, "The Miracle Man," tonight and tomorrow night. This picture will never be forgotten by those who see it.
The remains of Pvt. Nicholas Medinger, which reached Hoboken, N.J. Tuesday from France, arrived in Bellevue Thursday night on the late train from Chicago and were removed to the American Legion rooms. Deceased was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Medinger. He entered the army in February and was so badly gassed that he died from the effects of the same on October 21, 1918. Privates Michels and Feller, two other Jackson county boys who were members of the same regiment. lost their lives at the same time. He is survived by three brothers, Jacob, Albert and Henry.
The Iowa State Fair made the greatest profit of its history in 1920. The surplus from the fair amounted to $111,689.49
Cigarettes can legally be sold in Iowa after July 4th, Gov. Kendall having affixed his signature to the Dodd bill passed by the legislature last week.
The worst snow storm of the year hit this vicinity Friday night and Saturday, when 6.8 inches fell in 12 hours.
90 Years Ago
April 21, 1931
According to the war department, there will be 24 locks and dams between the mouth of the Illinois river and St. Paul Minn., to complete the proposed nine foot channel and one of these locks will be in Bellevue. A lock and dam at Bellevue will mean much to this city as it will furnish employment and bring people here and officials believe that the dams will be boons to commercial fishermen.
The piano factory was sold last Wednesday afternoon at public auction for $7,300 plus back taxes of approximately $1200. The buyers are interested in getting some manufacturing firm to come to Bellevue.
According to information received by the Herald Monday, the state highway commission has selected the Scenic highway route from Clinton to Dubuque via Sabula, Bellevue and the state park there.
Mrs. Fred Beedle stepped on a nail one day last week and for a while was in grave danger of lockjaw, but is much improved.
Local people were interested spectators Sunday as a 120-foot sea-going yacht, the "North star" enroute to Rochester, Minn. passed herel. The big boat belongs to Dr. William Mayo, world famous surgeon.
Indian Chief Yellow Himmer gave a short talk and program of music at 1:15 Monday at the Cozy Theatre. The chief is a member of the Cherokee tribe and his home is in Miami. Okla.
80 Years Ago
April 24, 1941
The AAA mattress project was started here last Friday in the town hall with Miss Loretta Rolling in charge. Ticking for the mattresses, made from surplus cotton purchased by the government is sewed at Davenport by NYA girls and into these the cotton is blown. Thus filled the ticking is brought here by truck.
Milo Lauterborn left here Sunday night to report for duty with those drafted for service in the fast growing defense army.
The common reference to cosmetics as "war Paint" seems to apply more than those who coined the term ever suspected. For practically all of the cosmetics commonly used by women these days contain materials which are vital to defense production. Lipsticks are housed in brass tubes which will be turned into cartridge shells; the color in lipsticks is obtained by the use of chemicals which are needed for the manufacture of gas; permanent wave solutions use chemicals that are necessary for gunpowder-and so on right down the line of the cosmetic counter.
Dance at Danceland Park, Tuesday, April 29, music by Mac's Truckers Orchestra-$5.00 door prize
The U.S. Civil Service Commission announces an open competitive examination for a classified laborer (female) $3.28 to 4.24 a day in the Ordnance service, Savanna Ordnance Depot proving Ground, Ill. Applicants must have reached their 18th birthday and must not have passed their 50th birthday on the date of the filing applications.
70 Years Ago
April 19 1951
The crest of the rise in the Mississippi which will surpass all previous high water marks will reach here some time the first of next week. A stage of 20.5 is expected. Situated as we are here in Bellevue flood waters of the Mississippi, which are causing untold damage to towns and cities bordering the river in either direction, mean nothing to Bellevue residents.
The first baseball game of the season will take place at Cole Memorial field next Sunday when the Bellevue Beavers, formerly the Merchants, will meet LaMotte in the opener. Manager Billy Wright said those on the squad at present are Tom and Chuck Roling, Skip Raymond, Bob Jack, Robt. Muller, Bob Engleman, James Kolker, Tuffy Ernst, LLoyd Gonner, Wayne Daniels, Cory Griffin, Wayne Webber, Vic an Kenneth Valant, George Ernst, Herb Bailey, Geo. Kinmonth, Pat Daugherty and Glenn Daniels.
Men Wanted-To manufacture farm Tractors by the John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, Dubuque Iowa Experience not required. Training provided by the plant. Qualifications-Men between the ages of 23-49. Average size and physically fit.
As advertised on radio and television-Armstrong's Quaker Rugs-full range of sizes in all patterns. Inlaid Linoleums, suitable for every room in the latest patterns. Kempter Furniture Company
60 Years Ago
April 20, 1961
The city of Bellevue is now 12 acres larger following annexation of land at the north edge of the city at Monday night's council meeting. Property owned by Frank Dempewolf, Eldon Kurth and Richard Frank abutting the city north of Motte street was petitioned into the city.
A spring blizzard dumped three inches of snow on Bellevue Sunday on its way east where it completely snarled Chicago area traffic. The storm capped the continually cold weather that has marked April in this area.
50 years Ago
April 22, 1971
Sponsored by the Bellevue Braves Baseball Team-All Star Wrestling from channel 8 Moline-Bellevue High school gym; Main Event-Red Bastien, 230, Minneapolis vs, Kobayashi, 270, Japan; Semi-Final: Lars Anderson, St. Cloud vs. Bull Bullinski, Chicago.
40 years Ago
April 23, 1981
For the first time, members of the Bellevue High School track team have been invited to compete in the famous Drake Relays in Des Moines. Senior Gregg Hammann was chosen to compete in the 100-meter dash. Hammann also will run in the 440 yard relay along with senior Dean Michels, and juniors Dave Hutchcroft and Brian Reed.
Thank you very much people of Bellevue Land, for the many personal requests, telephone calls and letters we have received asking us to start a Funeral Home in Bellevue. Since the untimely death of your beloved Ray Gallaher, we have been doing nearly all of the preparation, funeral arrangements and conducting of the funeral services for Gallagher's and have gotten to know so many of you fine people. We wish to announce that we will be opening a new Funeral Home in Bellevue in the near future. Norb 7 Mary Behr, Kathy Behr, Bill Miller.
Marquette High School's drama department presents "Li'l Abner" to the public on April 24, 25, and 26. The school's annual spring production will be held in the St. Joseph's gymnasium.
Wedding Dance honoring Jan Kueter and Dave Brinker, Saturday, April 25 at Lombardi's Ballroom, music by Ravenoaks.
A doctor's group from Maquoketa took the first step toward construction of a new medical clinic in Bellevue. Medical Associates of Maquoketa has purchased a lot at 502 S. Third St., across the street from the west side of Sarge O'Neill Park. The group announced plans to build on the site.
30 years Ago
April 18, 1991
Last week's Bellevue Council session shed little light on the legal implications of docking a riverboat gambling vessel at a Marine Fuel Tax financed boat ramp. The issue made headlines recently when local opponents of allowing Roberts River Rides Mississippi Belle II circulated a petition against further use.
Springside Inn-a distinctive Bed and Breakfast-Share our spectacular view of the Mississippi-Mark & Nancy Jaspers, Innkeepers
Scott Kilburg of Bellevue Marquette has been selected to play in the annual Dr. Pepper all-star basketball games organized by the Iowa Basketball coaches Association.
20 Years Ago
April 19, 2001
If you lived through the Flood of 1965 then you will understand the scale of preparations underway this week for the flood of 2001. The modern benchmark remains the Flood of 1965, when the crest here was 23.51 feet. Corps hydrologists are predicting flood levels of 22.9 feet by Sunday.
A break in the Greg may disappearance case last week led Bellevue Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation to a holding cell in Flagstaff, Arizona. Julie Ann Kern, also known as Julie Ann Johnson, was arrested in that northern Arizona city on a Jackson County fugitive arrest warrant and is being held pending extradition to Jackson County on a charge of first degree theft. Kern has not been charged yet in the disappearance of May. Kern was arrested with a Douglas DeBruin. The break authorities needed to link Kern to the case came when she attempted to sell some Civil war artifacts recently. Kern is the woman who lived in a rented home here in Bellevue with the missing Greg May, and the man who claimed to be her husband, Cody Johnson.
10 Years Ago
April 21, 2011
Tuesday morning, the flood stage was over 20. The National Weather Service expects a 20.8 crest Wednesday. This would be the fourth-highest ever at Bellevue.
Casey's opened its doors last week at the north end of town.
