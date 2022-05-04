100 Years Ago
May 2, 1922
To those people who have acquired the habit of coming into the Herald office to read the exchanges we respectfully suggest that they leave the papers when they go out. It occasions no end of annoyance to the editor to know that when he wants a certain paper some one has kindly appropriated it.
The utterly disreputable and wholly worthless dogs which infest this town got in their work in Riverview park which were decently interred that afternoon in the flowerbed wee exhumed by the canine jackals, which are about as useful to this community as a steam whistle on a livery barn. The fact that most of the mongrels wear license tags gives them no permission to run at large and dig up everything which seems good to them. And then there are the neighbor’s chickens, too.
Sheriff Dallager was in town a few minutes Sunday evening, having come after the paroled convict who was picked up drunk Saturday afternoon. This poor devil, suffering from lonesomeness, will have another five years added to his term and the person who provided him with the liquor will go Scot-free, unless the parole board can induce the prisoner to “squeal.” In that case someone else will get the five years.
A new and deadly brand of booze, costing forty cents a pint to make, and sold by bootleggers for $32 a quart is producing an epidemic of blindness and paralysis which results in certain death. An analysis shows it is made up of denatured alcohol, which contains acetone, a more virulent poison than wood alcohol. A man who drinks so-called “hooch” is flirting with the undertaker and should make a will if he is worth anything.
90 Years Ago
May 3, 1932
The members of the senior class of St. Joseph’s school accompanied by several of the sisters hiked to Bellevue state park Monday afternoon and enjoyed a wiener roast.
Echoes of SJS: Charles and Gregory Daugherty played at the Music Festival at Dubuque last Saturday morning. The school, being represented by them, has reason to be proud of them. Charles received first prize for his trombone solo and Gregory received honorable mention for his trumpet solo.
A number of the fifth and sixth graders have received work that their writing was accepted for the Palmer Method awards. Four receive the Improved Certificate; thirteen the Progress pin and five the Merit Button.
Grandmother Mrs. Henry Duesing has been well all this winter. Her friends are very glad to hear this.
The 7th and 8th graders are busy preparing for their examination to be held at Bellevue on Ascension Day. Certainly not a nice day to be picked by the authorities. Friday or Saturday would have done just as well. Why on the church’s holiday?
80 Years Ago
May 5, 1942
A pretty wedding took place in SS. Peter and Paul church at Springbrook at 9:00 o'clock in the morning when Miss Laverne Junk became the bride of Martin J. Watters.
Mrs. Lillian Cole Smith, who spent the winter in Florida, arrived here Thursday from Boston, Mass.
AT 9 o’clock Tuesday morning, April 28, in the Sacred Heart church at Lost Nation took place the wedding of Miss Susan Kinney and Ardo Junk.
Bellevue people are trooping to the city hall today and tomorrow to register for sugar rationing books in order that they may be able to buy one-half pound of sugar per week per person in the future. Bellevue people stood in a long line this morning as the rationing got under way.
A nine-month-old baby was taken care of by Dr. E. A. Hanske for burns on his left arm and leg from hit grease Thursday evening.
John Schulte, who also underwent major surgery at Mercy hospital is said to be getting along satisfactorily.
In Jackson county 2,197 men between the ages of 45 and 65 registered in the selective service program April 27. This total was about 550 more than was anticipated.
Dr. W.A. Sunleaf, popular local dentist, who was recently called to the service, left Sunday evening for Des Moines then for Riverside, Calif report for duty in the dental reserve corps, as a first lieutenant. Mrs. Sunleaf and son Roger took him to Des Moines Sunday.
Some members of the American Legion are advocating the inclusion of the soldiers of the present war into membership in the American Legion. However, we have an idea that the young veterans of this conflict will have ideas of their own about forming a veterans organization, and they will not relish the idea of joining a group of old soldiers, like they will term us of the 1917-18 conflict.
70 Years Ago
May 1, 1952
X-ray films will be taken for all people who showed a positive reaction during the recent skin testing program. Skin tests were done for both tuberculosis and histoplasmosis.
The trout season was ushered in this morning with a bang as anglers from far and near converged on Bellevue’s two trout streams to try their luck on opening day. On Little Mill creek the heaviest concentration was at the Weis farm now tenanted by Leo Kilburg. In fact, the cars were so thick Leo couldn’t get his tractor out of the shed to start the day’s work.
Hobnobbing by Laurence Nelson: The north suburb of Bellevue will in all probability be a forest preserve in years to come. I observed a goodly number of cedars, pines and evergreen being planted, watered and tended by such men as Art, Royal, Poodle and Marco. Power to you boys, nobody did it before.
Richard Norpel, owner of Norpel’s Self-Service Market, has taken an option on the VFW building owned by Harold Spiro and expects to complete the deal this week. When this is accomplished Mr. Norpel will move his grocery stock to the new location as quickly as possible from his present stand in the Koppes building at the corner of Water and Market streets.
60 Years ago
May 3, 1962
The fast action of John Roling, 17, Thursday is credited with saving three-year old Nicky Mootz from serious injury and possible death. John spotted the child clinging to a junk car on the back of a truck as the driver headed for Dubuque late Thursday. He was able to halt the truck driver at the north city limits before the boy lost his hold. The truck was picking up speed as it passed young Roling on North Water street. Seeing the situation, he immediately gave chase.
The youth group of the Congregational church Green Island will serve a Hobo supper Saturday, May 5, at the Blake Memorial building in Green Island. Serving will start at 5 p.m.
40 years Ago
May 6, 1982
Bank President Richard Bayless of Andrew Savings Bank said in an exclusive interview with the Bellevue-Herald Leader that the bank has secured an option from Sieverding Construction to build on a site at 300 North Second Street.
Carlson’s Column: Friday night’s Heritage Days chicken supper fund-raiser was an eye opener. After watching the crowd of people come streaming through the doors at the American Legion Hall virtually non-stop until 8 p.m. I’m beginning to think Bellevue could pave streets with the proceeds from fund-raisers.
30 Years Ago
April 30, 1992
The Des Moines Sunday Register, as many of you are aware, printed a feature story on Gerald Lucke’s Lucke Bros. Shoe store at Bellevue. The business was founded in 1857, just nine years after Iowa gained statehood. Gerald is the fourth generation of the Lucke family identified with its 134 years. Lucke Bros. was already in business when U.S. Grant, in those pre-Civil War days, used to take the steam packet boat “from his father’s tannery” in Galena to Bellevue. He came to sell leather to Joseph Lucke, a German immigrant boot maker and founder of the store.
20 Years Ago
May 2, 2002
A fan for 65 years, Tom Michels is about to duplicate an honor his granddaughter, April Michels, achieved last year. He is going to throw the first pitch of a Cub's game.
Sports: Andy Stoecken, BHS senior, was a silver medalist in the high jump at the Drake Relays.
10 Years Ago
May 3, 2012
Bellevue’s city council committed $95,000 toward a recreation trail stretching 1.5 miles from Jefferson Avenue and Highway near the new Sedgwick building to 395th Avenue and Highway 52, just past the Off Shore development.
