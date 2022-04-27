100 Years Ago
April 25, 1922
Almost everything which was portable, and which could be reached by its torrid waters of the big stream, was swept toward the gulf last week, the damage being heightened by the terrific gale which prevailed all day Wednesday and lashed the water to a raging sea. The damage resulting from the effects of both will be a vast sum.
Get ready to help make good our slogan, "Beautiful-Busy Bellevue." Bring your lawn mowers and have them sharpened and repaired. If there is anything wrong about my work, I stand ready at any time to rectify the same. I want your patronage solely upon the merits of good work. John F. Snyder.
Noted Case Up for Trial. he case of Pauli vs. Chick et al, the co-defendants being Omar Burnett and the Standard Oil Col of Indiana will come up for trial in Federal court this week. The case grows out of a disastrous fire at Green Island when Mrs. Edward Pauli and two children were burned to death and their home and its contents destroyed. Mrs. Pauli used what she bought for kerosene in kindling a fire in the stove and it is alleged that gasoline was sold her instead. The aggregate of damages sought is $57,500.
90 years Ago
April 25, 1932
Representatives from the following schools, DeWitt, Lyons, Sabula, Preston, Maquoketa and Bellevue, comprising the Blackhawk Conference met last night and laid the plans for their program of extra-curricular activities for the six schools in the conference of the school year 1932-33.
John Kamp is right up to date and has installed a Kelvinator cooling machine in his ice box at the Second St. Meat Market. Kempter Furniture Co. made the sale and William Brandt of Dubuque assisted by H.J. Weinschenk did the work.
After the rain on Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night the roads leading to Bellevue were in bad shape, but passable. Several cars were reported stuck at the Till place on Primary 62 and had to be pulled out.
The dancing party sponsored by the American Legion Wednesday night at the Rink went over big, with people coming from all the surrounding towns to attend. Little Willie and His Little Band furnished the music. The next dance at the Rink will be Wednesday, May 4 at the depression prices of 25 cents for gents and 15 cents for ladies.
The Beadle Cafe was officially opened for business in Weck Hotel on Monday. The hotel dining room has been converted into an attractive cafe with small tables on the plan of a city establishment.The Beadles will serve short orders, club breakfasts, ranging from 15 cents up.
80 Years Ago
April 28, 1942
Grocers in Bellevue as well as those throughout the nation stopped selling sugar last night and no more will be sold for one week. This means no sugar can be bought for a week or until sugar ration cards have been secured.
Bellevue's older men, totaling 191, reported at the city hall and were registered for non-military duty yesterday. Among them were numerous veterans of World War I with greying temples or bald heads, veterans who to a man declared that they are ready to do anything within their power to help the "boys" win the war against Adolf and Hirohito.
Now showing at the Cozy Theatre: Errol Flynn and Fred MacMurray in "Dive Bomber"; Ray Bolger and Ann Shirley in "Four Jacks and a Jill"; and Errol Flynn and Olivia DeHavilland in "They died With Their Boots On."
70 Years Ago
April 24, 1952
The city garbage dump has been changed from the spot north of town to a location at the Nick Mootz farm west of Bellevue. The new dump can be reached by going to the twin bridges west of town and taking the road north after passing the first bridge. All dumping must be at this new location town officials have announced.
The three-cent stamp honoring the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is now on sale at the Bellevue Post Office. The stamp was produced and engraved by Robert Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jones of Bellevue. Robert is an apprentice engraver in the Bureau of engraving and Printing in Washington D.C.
Mr. and Mrs.Russell Roth and children will move Friday from the Joe Schulte house north of Bellevue to an apartment recently remodeled in the L.H. Lampe house on North Front Street.
SJS News: Seniors- Ardell Till, quiet, studious, 5-1/2 feet, ranks among the most active of the senior class. Hobbies are many but he states his No. 1's are working on cars and driving them, especially new Pontiacs. Bud plans on becoming an automobile salesman. This is only natural for he grew up around cars. Who knows, someday he may be running Till's Garage.
60 Years Ago
April 26, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dohlin are reopening the Cozy Theater this week. The theater has been closed since early December.
Roland Armstrong, for the last seven years music instructor at Preston School, will be the new music instructor for Bellevue Community School. Mr. Armstrong has also been hired by the Bellevue municipal band commission to conduct a summer band program in Bellevue this year.
Watch for Our Grand Opening-charbroiled steaks, seafoods, chicken- RIVERVIEW, Hotel, Cafe, Lodge.
Robert P. Lyons, Jackson county deputy sheriff, has announced he will resign effective May 1. He plans to enter business at Zwingle where he had been a trucker before joining the sheriff's staff Jan 1, 1961. Sheriff Clarence Hinke Jr. reported Tuesday that he does not yet have a replacement.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1972
Marine Cpl. Leonard Ernst arrived Saturday evening to spend a month furlough in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ernst, following two months in the Philippines and 10 months in Iwakuni Japan. On his return to duty Cpl. Ernst will be stationed at Yuma, Ariz.
40 Years Ago
April 29, 1982
Andrew Savings Bank has formally applied to the Iowa State Bank Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a banking facility in Bellevue. Bank President Richard Bayless said in an exclusive interview with the Bellevue Herald-Leader Monday the bank has secured an option from Sieverding Construction to build on a site at 300 North Second street.
When some out-of-state magazine salesmen put the hard sell on some Bellevue householders Monday, April 26, the reaction brought an invitation to leave town. Patrol officer Dan Campbell said a group of five males from Mississippi had scattered throughout the town seeking subscription sales for the Mississippi-based company they represented.
30 Years Ago
April 23, 1992
A petition drive launched to challenge the Bellevue City council's decision to build a municipal cable system reached the council table last week. It sparked a lengthy, and sometimes heated, discussion of the issue, but did not weaken the resolve of supporters to back the community project. By a 3-2 vote, the council reaffirmed their support for municipal cable and a decision not to seek a referendum.
