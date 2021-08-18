100 Years Ago
August 16, 1921
After the ball game Sunday afternoon an immense crowd of people gathered in Riverview Park to witness a free exhibition of "human fly" work, trapeze and other acrobatic stunts by "Shorty"Aikens, the fast second baseman of the visiting Ford Motors. Mr. Aikens' work was hair-raising in the extreme, the fellow having apparently no fear of death.
We understand that when the soliciting committee for the reunion made the rounds recently one alleged businessman refused to contribute anything to the fund. That was his privilege, but when he supplemented his refusal with the information that he had no time for the soldier boys, "that's something else again, Mawrus," and will doubtless result in his swift removal from our midst. Any man who has no use for the soldiers has no use for the flag, and his room is needed more than his company.
Joe Young and a crew of assistants were out Friday and the first of the week putting up the handsome markers for the Mississippi Valley Scenic Highway, sixty in number. They also marked road intersections with signs made by and donated by the Young Hardware Co.
Ad: "Women of Middle Life"-a dangerous period through which every woman must pass. Those smothering spells, the dreadful hot flashes that send the blood rush to the head until it seems as though it would burst, and the faint feeling that follows, as if the heart were going to stop, those sinking or dizzy spells are symptoms of a nervous condition, and indicate the need for a special medicine. Lydia E. Pinkham's Vegetable Compound is a root and herb medicine officially adapted to act upon the femine system. Try it today.
It is earnestly hoped that everybody will decorate for the soldier's reunion. A small amount of effort will put up a maximum front.
The urchins of Sabula are gathering quite a bit of change by selling water lilies, which grow in abundance in the pond back of the town, to the travelers on the Milwaukee road. People from the cornfield sections of the west pounce on the beautiful products of the mid with avidity.
Mrs. Chas. Heim boarded the train Thursday for Chicago, where she entered her four-year-old girl, Helen, in the baby contest of the Herald and Examiner.
90 Years Ago
August 18, 1931
Joseph Tritz, about three years of age and a son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Tritz, was painfully injured yesterday morning while at play as his mother was washing. In some manner he had his right hand caught in the power wringer and before the machine could be stopped the little arm had been drawn in to the shoulder. Fortunately no bones were broken, but the arm is very bruised and crushed.
Six appraisers from outside the county were here Saturday to decide upon the value of the land belonging to the G. Dyas estate which is to be used for park purposes. It is understood that the appraisers valued the 38 acres at $45 per acre.
Cousin Herald Goodman, star of the WHO, Iowa Barn Dance Jamboree, will appear in person at the Cozy Theatre, Bellevue, Iowa, on the date of August 26th.
Four hundred fifty-eight Jackson county residents were recipients of old age assistance checks during the month of July according to the monthly report issued this week by the state social welfare department. The pensioners received an average of $21.87.
A prize Hereford baby beef exhibited by Richard Blitgen of Bellevue brought $17.50 per cwt. last Friday at the auction, a feature of the Jackson County fair. The animal was purchased by the Andrew Savings Bank.
Several complaints have been made by lot owners in the Mt. Hope cemetery, who inform us that thieves have not only removed flowers from the graves of loved ones there, but have dug up bulbs and roots of the plants and made away with them. The work is being done by no common vandals either for in most cases choice varieties of plants and bulbs are taken. This is being done by degenerates who would steal the gold ring from the hand of a dead body.
80 Years AGo
August 21, 1941
The six buildings recently taken over by the highway commission for right of way for the overhead crossing in south Bellevue and offered for sale to the high bidder have been sold to C.C. Putman. The buildings include Doug's Dine and Dance, two tourist cabins, fish market, ice house and office building. According to terms of the sale they must be removed from their present locations.
Miss Catherine Holzhammer is improving her home with new siding and will have it painted white with black trimming.
Miss Irene Putman became the bride of Orville Steines Sunday morning. The bride was becomingly gowned in a two-piece ensemble and wore a large brimmed white hat with blue ribbon trim. Mr. Steines is a dependable young man and is employed at the Savanna Ordnance depot and will take his bride to Hanover, Ill., where they will live in a trailer home.
All roads will lead to Bellevue on Monday and Tuesday, August 25-26 and plans have been completed for the Farm Festival to be held here on those dates. Some of the events are: Pie eating contest, tug of war, Ladies 50 yd. race, Fat man's race, Hog calling contest, ladies and men, Fidler's contest, dancing, concerts, parade and marching bands.
Turning from the electric fan to furnace fires was just what happened here last week. The beginning of the week bound us sweltering and over the week-end blankets had to be brought out of mothballs. Sunday evening one thought of winter as smoke was rising from most every chimney.
70 years Ago
August 23, 1951
Mrs. Wm Schoop, county chairman of the women's committee announces the Iowa Farm Bureau women have been asked to participate in a Displaced Persons day at the Iowa State Fair. She suggests that township women's chairmen contact displaced persons in their areas and invite them to the fair.
At the end of the second week in August, there were nearly one-third fewer Iowa cases of polio this year than was reported in 1950, says your Iowa State Department of Health.
Rescue Hose Co. was called to the Vernon Story home in Dutell hollow Friday shortly after noon where a trammel net hanging on the outside of a shed was ablaze and threatened the structure. The net was entirely consumed. Just how the net got on fire is not known.
Skating on ice is possible because the weight of the body melts the ice and the skater really is traveling on a film of water which freezes again as the weight is removed.
When she fell in front of a horse-drawn mowing machine, Mrs. Earl Gillespie, 48, received fatal injuries last week. Her husband was operating another mower, just ahead of the one Mrs. Gillespie was driving.
Blackberries are ripe and are of excellent quality this year due to unusually heavy rainfall. However, if you want to pick berries don't pick 'em in the state park. Two women made that mistake last week and were hauled on the carpet by Custodian Warren Jackson. As a result of Mayor Tilton's judgment in the action, Bellevue Memorial hospital got a couple of well-filled buckets of berries.
60 Years ago
August 24, 1961
Cozy Theatre: Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher star in "Butterfield 8."
A big crowd witnessed the opening games of the local softball league under lights last Thursday evening and were more than enthused over the well lighted field, the bleachers and refreshment stand.
School Days are here again: A maid-Rite, french Fries and a Coke only fifty cents, plus 1 cent sales tax. L & J Maid Rite Shop, Lillian and Joe; New phone No. 2-3749.
50 years Ago
August 19, 1971
Bids for a new Jackson county jail will be opened Friday, Sept. 10 by the county board of supervisors. It will have 1700 square feet of space.
Buck Nite for Chicken-2 pc. chicken, slaw and French fries, every Thursday. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobster Dinner, choice of salad and potatoes, roll and coffee only $4.95. Saturday night, Sirloin Strip Steak, choice of potatoes, roll and coffee, only $1.49. Anchor Inn
30 years ago
August 23, 1991
Bellevue will have three food stores soon. Big D Food Center will be opening soon in the former Big D Super Valu location. Former Super Valu employees Peggy Rubel, Steve Ruggeberg and Jerry Egleseder are working to get the store open. The trio said they are in the process of buying the building from the former Big D owner Chuck Hay who closed the store after retiring earlier this month.
20 years Ago
August 23, 2001
If you gazed at the river Tuesday afternoon, you saw the largest diesel tow boat built in the U.S. docked at Lock and Dam 12. Lock and Dam 12 is undergoing a total facelift. The lock and dam hasn't been repaired since it was constructed in 1938-1939. The rehab project is modernizing 1930s technology.
"Shook" and Shibby Cocktail" are performing live Friday, August 17 for Jam the Dam. Both teenage bands sing current pop rock favorites and some oldies as well. A third set will feature the bands performing together.
.
10 Years Ago
August 18, 2011
Teller Testifies in Andrew Bank Trial-Testimony in the bank robbery trial of Jason Anthony Brown began Monday, August 15 in Jackson County District Court with a vivid description of the robbery and an assertion by Brown's attorney that his client wasn't in Iowa that day and had nothing to do with the crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.