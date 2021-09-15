100 Years Ago
September 13, 1921
Wed At St. John's Church-Arthur Blitgen and Miss Luella Tebbens Plighted Troths Wednesday Afternoon.
The Rescue Hose Company have engaged the famous Johnny Wright's University five piece orchestra, of Iowa City, to play for a grand ball to be given by them at the Columba Hall on Friday evening.
Have your sewer connection made by George Sawyer, who is authorized by the city to do the work and guarantees a good job. Prices reasonable.
The remains of John Daugherty, who was killed in action October 1918 while fighting with the U.S. Marines at the battle of Chateau Thierry arrived in Bellevue Friday night on the 10:10 train and was met by a number of the American Legion boys, and a large outpouring of relatives and friends of the family. The following members of the American Legion, all former ball players who played ball with the deceased were the active pallbearers: H. Kueter, C. Lucke, J.C. Dunn, Harvey Weinschenk, Clarence Weis and Clarence Ehrhardt. He had enlisted in the Marines in 1918 and had been wounded once before he was killed in action.
An attendance which will reach practically 6,000 students is predicted for the University of Iowa this year. Last year the university registered 5,345 students.
The new super steamer Washington of the Streckfus Line will make its farewell appearance at Bellevue on Saturday with a moonlight dancing trip, leaving Bellevue at 8 p.m. and returning at 11:30. This will be the last excursion of the season for them.
Mrs. George Mace was highly elated last Wednesday when the lost notice in Tuesday's Herald succeeded in recovering for her the valuable cameo brooch she lost a few days previous. The brooch, which contained a finely cut cameo and three diamonds mounted in platinum was found and returned by Floyd Norpel.
We are informed that Miss Ingrid Soderlund, one of the new additions to our High school faculty, recently swam the Mississippi river here in the record time of nine minutes.
90 Years Ago
September 15, 1931
O.A. Fuchs has rented the Colesium from the Piano Factory Holding company and a roller skating rink will be opened to the public tomorrow evening at 7:30. Women will be admitted free the opening evening. We welcome Mr. Fuchs to Bellevue and wish him every success.
Arthur Yeager, Clarence Kueter, Edgar Kurt, all graduates of St. Joseph's school of last year, left this morning for Dubuque to attend Columbia College.
According to financial news, Uncle Sam has more than half the world's supply of gold. Well, where is it , anyhow?
Small fires are a delight on cool evenings to the children of the city streets. Old newspapers and stray bits of wood are enough to start a blaze that attracts a throng. Toes are toasted and sports, such as jumping over the flames, keep the youngsters interested.
Arnold Deppe and Milo Lauterborn have been added to the clerical force at Louis Spiro's.
Years Ago 1901: Charles Hinman has built a land dredge for digging clams and is working it successfully along the riverfront. The rake or dredge is carried out on the river by skiff and dropped overboard and then drawn ashore by windlass.
Phil Weber came home yesterday to see his ma. He returned to his run today between Davenport and LaCrosse on the Milwaukee.
80 Years Ago
September 18, 1941
Included in the list of eleven young Jackson County men who will leave next Tuesday in response to draft call No. 19 are two Bellevueans, Seeman Roe and Gordon Petesch. Dr. John Tilton of Maquoketa has been appointed by Gov. Wilson as examining physician with the county draft board. Examining physicians administered the physical check-up to 26 registrants of whom 10 were passed.
Elaine, small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Blitgen, suffered a bad cut on her chin Tuesday when she was struck by a teeter-totter while playing at school.
Doug Taylor, Jr., has about completed the improvements on the Felderman building he recently purchased on Front street and opened for business Saturday evening. The front room is equipped with several booths and counter where light lunches and drinks can be procured. The room at the rear will be used for the ping pong room.
Both day and night shifts are now being employed 24 hours per day by Roverud Bros. on the giant grading job for the overhead crossing at the south edge of town.
How far can Britain and the United States trust Russia? If we in this country have been correct in our estimate of Stalin, about as far as one can throw a bull by the tail. Stalin is about on a par with Hitler when it comes to trustworthiness.
John, 11-year-old son of Cr. and Mrs. G.C. Bevan of Maquoketa, fell from a horse he was riding on a farm west of town Saturday. The accident was caused by a break in the strap that held the saddle in place. He received a severe back injury and was brought to Hotel Weck where he was put in charge of Dr. E.L. Lampe.
A picture six by seven inches in size can be transmitted from London to New York in 20 minutes.
Jackson county authorities still have found no clue to the missing John Mohr. Mohr disappeared on Wednesday of last week after leaving a mysterious note under the dinner pail on the seat of his car.. He was employed at the Bellevue Sand & Gravel plant, worked but a short time Wednesday and then left the plant. Officers searched the river bank but no trace of foot prints could be found.
Moulton Hospital Notes: Lois Kay, 2 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roman Heinricy of St. Donatus is recovering nicely after accidentally drinking high test gasoline Tuesday morning.
70 Years Ago
September 20, 1951
Bellevue people have not yet recovered from the shock of the announcement on Sunday that Dr. E.L. Lampe had suffered a ruptured artery while in Iowa City, and is in University Hospital there, in very critical condition. He was taken with a sneezing spell and afterward developed severe pain in his groin. He went to the hospital for what he thought was an ordinary ailment and while being examined the artery burst internally and he almost bled to death before he could be helped.
Bellevue Creamery will add ice cream to its list of dairy products manufactured in the local plant within the next few weeks, according to V.I. Rule, proprietor.
Marriage vows were spoken at 8:15 o'clock Tuesday morning Sept 18, at St. Joseph's Catholic church by Miss Mary Heiar and Norbert Ernst.
The following Bellevue registrants left by bus for DesMoines on Sept, 17, for induction into the armed forces: Lloyd Joseph Gibbs, George William Ernst, Roderick Willard Eganhouse and Clifford Frank Weinschenk. Also James David Miller from Preston.
High School News: BPS, class elections were held September 17 at school. Ballots were cast and the results are: President-Lawrence Griebel, Jr.; Vice President, Donald Achen; Secretary-Lynn Stuart; Treasurer-Wayne Webber and Student Council-Louann Kelly, Charlotte McMillion, Lynn Stuart.
George Schneider, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Schneider has entered St. John's Military Academy at Delafield, Wis.
60 years Ago
September 21, 1961
A standing joke at the city council meetings is about approving the building permit applications. "We'd better grant the permit, the job's already done," is heard just about each session. This situation may change, however. The council is getting so the joke is no longer funny.
Teen Hop: Saturday , September 23, Bellevue Legion Hall; Live Music by the Shades; Top 40 Music; Admission 75 cents.
MHS: The library and servers' clubs elected their officers last Tuesday: Karen Trute, president; Mary Guckenburger, vice president; Karen Kueter, secretary; Kathy Eggers, treasurer; and Pat Manders, literary editor.
Don Frank is president for the servers, Bill Deppe is vice president, Roger Watters is treasurer and Duane Kueter is secretary.
Hammonds Drive-In will close for the Season at the end of the day, Sunay, October 1. We wish to thank all our many patrons of this season, and look forward to serving you again next year. Bill and Pat Hammond.
50 years Ago
September 16, 1971
The contract and bond for Lamborn Construction Co. to carry out the curb and gutter project was approved by the council. George Schneider appeared before the council to complain that the curb and gutter contractor was not buying his concrete from Bellevue Sand & Gravel Co. The council told him that they had no control as to how the contractor obtained his labor and materials.
The "Meals on Wheels" program in Bellevue began service last Wednesday with daily delivery of one hot meal from the Bellevue Hospital kitchen at noon. Delivery is made by teams of volunteer drivers.
40 Years Ago
September 17, 1981
Council members voted Monday night to provide up to $750 dollars in matching funds for the development committee to finance a land appraisal and obtain an option on property now under negotiation for purchase as an industrial park.
30 Years Ago
September 12, 1991
There were some anxious moments Wednesday, September 4, when two small Bellevue area girls wandered into standing corn at the Albert "Bud" and Lillian Knake farm, Bellevue Township. Lindsey Knake, 2, and her cousin, Chelsey,1, decided to explore on their own and walked into a corn field near the farmstead. Lillian and the girls' parents searched for the girls as members of the Bellevue Fire Department joined as well. The girls emerged from the field across from the Glen Hansoen farm where the noise of silo filling is believed to have drawn them. The girls were no worse for wear for the experience.
10 years Ago
September 22, 2011
A meeting in Springbrook Monday was the first of four scheduled in the Jackson County area this week as the postal service considers closing four small offices. U.S.P.A. will speak to St. Donatus residents Wednesday. Thursday, managers will meet with residents in Zwingle's United Church of Christ while others will meet at Monmouth's school building.
An Indianapolis, Ind., escapee got caught hiding in a Bellevue apartment after allegedly fleeing jail and stealing a vehicle. Cody Thurman, age 22, was in jail on $1500 bond for a class D theft, the lowest felony classification. He escaped while on kitchen duty, stole a vehicle parked near the jail, and returned to Jackson County, where he had lived as a juvenile.
