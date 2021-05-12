100 Years Ago
May 10, 1921
A large bronze granite field stone weighing 1,800 pounds was unloaded from a narrow gauge boxcar Saturday and place in the north end of Riverview Park where it will be set up on a base and the solid cast U.S, bronze memorial tablet attached to it when it arrives. The same will be unveiled and dedicated memorial Day with special services.
Jack Bowman was in town yesterday with a supply of his wonderful soap for his trade here. Everyone who has ever tried Bowman's soap is a booster for it and Jack is about the most popular guy in easten Iowa among the women, especially along about house cleaning time.
Robbers broke into the Savings bank at Preston last Tuesday night and made an effort to get into the bank vault by picking a hole through one of the walls. It is thought the attempt was made by amateurs who were frightened away before they had even gotten well started at the impossible task of chiseling through the steel lined vault doors.
Electric lights have been installed in the L.J. Brown home.
If one feels that a book of classic literature is a bore, should one courageously say so?
Norman Dunn suffered an injury to his fingers at the piano factory the past week. This makes the third injury Norman has experienced in a period of about 10 days.
90 Years Ago
May 12, 1931
Walter Schenk opened his garage and filling station in the Moulton building on the corner at State and Second street Saturday. The interior of the building has been repainted.
Miss Carrie Alber received a box containing 15 grocery articles last week from the Jack Sprat Grocery of Marshalltown for writing one of the ten prize letters on why that brand of groceries is best. The offer was made over radio station WOC-WHO.
President Hoover wants to be sent back to the White House and his managers are helping to humanize him so that he will be all set to make the race. Mr. Hoover during his first two years in office was pretty cold blooded and aloof, but now it is a different story. He has become very human all of a sudden under the expert tutelage of his managers.
Tainted Spinach Causes Death. Headline. How could anything taint spinach.
According to the 1930 census, Iowa is the most literate state in the union. Iowa's rate was .8 of its population illiterate, a decline of .3 percent in ten years.
80 Years Ago
May 15, 1941
One of the largest barns in this part of Jackson county, two cattle sheds, a double corn crib and two hog barns on the Vernon Herrig farm, two miles south of Bellevue was destroyed by fire shortly after noon Monday. The fire was started by the backfire of a gasoline engine which was in the pump house adjacent to the barn. The loss is estimated at $5400 and is partially covered by insurance. Had the wind been in the opposite direction no doubt the machine shed and the dwelling would have been destroyed.
Louis Jess was bereaved Saturday by the death of his father. The Jess family attended the funeral Tuesday which was held at Sterling, Ia.
A deal was closed the first of the week in which J.C. Kurth became the owner of the B.A. Reiling estate property on the corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets. Mr. Kurth plans to improve the property which will be offered for rent when completed.
Representatives of the Iowa State Highway Commission were in town today interviewing C.C. and Geo. Putman relative to the purchase of their property at the site of the proposed overhead crossing on highway 52 at the south entrance to Bellevue. Douglas Taylor, Jr. and the representatives have agreed to terms for the purchase of Doug's Dine and Dance which is also on the right-of-way for the overhead.
Tonnage traffic records thru the Bellevue locks were smashed over the weekend when 27 barges in five tows locked thru northbound. Nineteen of the barges were loaded with gasoline.
Jimmy, three year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Sieverding was bitten in the face by a dog Saturday and Dr. E.A. Hanske had to take several stitches in the laceration.
70 Years Ago
May 10, 1951
At a meeting held the past week in the Lutheran church basement a local Softball League was formed. Three teams now organized are as follows: K.of C.-Vic Kueter representative; Arnold Kueter manager. Lutheran Brotherhood-Wm. Wohlers, representative; Alvin Keil, manager. Presbyterian team-Howard Jess, representative; manager to be named later.
John Moch, genial proprietor of the busy little grocery store on North Jefferson Ave., has sold the business to Joseph Weis, who will take possession May 15.
Royal Griebel, who has been the efficient and obliging assistant cashier at the First National Bank for the past ten years or more, has resigned from that post to accept the position as bookkeeper at Goetz and Son.
SJS News: In a thirteen Hours Adoration, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration were privileged to honor and adore their Eucharistic King in their new convent home on the first Saturday of May.
New Zenith "Burke" TV console. With a new 17 inch Glare-Ban rectangular tube screen. 18th century cabinet in genuine Striped Mahogany veneers. Goetz & Son
Shoeman's Market-phone 82-free delivery-Morton Beef and Gravy-serving in a Jiffy-1 lb. can, 55 cents.
Frostee Ice Cream Mix, 15 cents.
60 Years Ago
May 11, 1961
We, the North Bellevue Petitioners, wish it known that nowhere in the said petition is found the word "object." Yes, the petitioners are concerned as to what kind of factory is to be located next door to them. We are concerned as to what would or could happen should the new proposed factory fail to fulfill its plans-not to the factory itself. We feel the Editor took a too personal interest in this matter, and in so doing forgot he was just a reporter.
A check for $79,508.77 has been turned over to the city for the Joe and Grace Young Antique Institute, Historical Society and Museum. The money was left to the city in the will of the late Joe Young. He specified that the fund was to be used for a public museum.
The May distribution of surplus foods will be held in Bellevue on Friday, May 12. Canned pork and gravy, oatmeal and dried beans have been added to the list of foods regularly given.
Cozy Theatre: Bing Crosby and Fabian in "High-Time." Cinemascope and Color.
BHS News: Second Grade- Several have been absent these past two weeks, because of chicken pox and colds. Chris Roling, John Hinke, and Wayne Kohlenberg were the first in our room to have chicken pox. Shirley Schroeder has been absent with a cold. First grade- Karen and Kevin Brown, Marcia and Marla Budde, John Burkert and Dennis Felderman are our good helpers this week.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1971
"Joe's Gay 90's," a variety show sponsored by St. Joseph's parish, will be presented Saturday. Setting for the show is a "gay 90's" bar in an American town. Among 40 people involved in the show are Jan Watters, Karen Watters, Marietta Lampe, LaVonneSullivan, Pat Manders, and Sherri Rolling, an all-time favorite, "The Charleston." Evelyn Gerardy and Laverne Watters sing old German drinking songs. Greg Michels and Don Frank appear in the show as hilarious hillbillies. Another feature is a tap dance by Mary Beth Nemmers. The show is under the direction of Phil Kruse, drama teacher at Marquette high school.
A new superintendent and a new high school principal have been hired by the board of Bellevue community school district. Clifford Hammann, who has been high school principal at Wapello, has been hired as new superintendent of Bellevue schools. John Bohy, who has been student counselor at Bellevue high school, has been named new high school principal.
40 Years Ago
May 14, 1981
Gas War: Regular, $1.22; No Lead, $1.30; Diesel Fuel, $1.26. Lombardis
This weekend, 138 young people will become graduates of Bellevue High schools. Many will begin looking for employment. And the outlook is bleak. In Jackson County, the unemployment rate has been hovering above 8%. In Dubuque County, it is even higher. The Federal Reserve Board's attempt to control inflation by keeping interest rates high has resulted in near stagnation in many industries. Thousands of workers have been put out of work across the state.
Penny Knake of Bellevue pitched the Luther College softball team to the state championship at the Iowa AIAW tourney in Fort Dodge.
30 years Ago
May 9, 1991
The conditions were far from ideal Sunday, as volunteers and a specially equipped truck did their duty. By 4 p.m. the long awaited night lighting was in place at Cole Park. Bellevue Park Board Chair Roger Michels and volunteers from the Bellevue Braves, Community Club and others converged at the park.
20 Years Ago
May 12, 2001
Julie Ann Kern, the woman arrested in Flagstaff, Ariz. on a Jackson County fugitive arrest warrant last month appeared before Jackson County Magistrate Judge Ron Besch Tuesday morning on first degree theft charges. Kern, arrested with her husband, Douglas DeBruin, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
10 Years Ago
May 12, 2011
Alex Sieverding dashed Greg Hammann's decades-long Bellevue High School record in the 100 meter dash at the East conference meet Thursday at Northeast with a time of 10.71. Hot on his heels was Travis Heiar, who finished second in the conference with a time of 10.95 seconds.
Everyone seems to be talking about Bellevue's newest service, a taxi driven by Garlen Shepherd. He moved to town in December and is now learning the ropes of driving people, and things, around a small town after years working in a larger city.
The Bellevue parade victims fund raised over $250,000 for those injured in last year's Heritage Day parade. But people didn't claim it. The fund mailed out a $1,000 check to the two dozen-plus victims listed in police reports, and they extended the deadline for submitting claims, but the vast majority of the kitty went unclaimed until after Jan 1, the last deadline given to victims.
