100 Years ago
October 5, 1920
AN EARLY AUTUMN WEDDING-Consummated by Miss Margaret Pleiser and Mr. George P. Feltes Tuesday morning.
COZY: Tonight only-Jack Dempsey, the world's great champion in "Ball of Death" and Mrs. Sidney Drew in a 2-reel feature and the little colored boy in comedy.
Because Bellevue has only one voting machine and one voting place it would be impossible to handle the women's votes next election, and for this reason the board of supervisors has decided to take the Bellevue township machine and let the city use it in addition to their regular machine. The township will be furnished with Australian ballots, as is done in several other townships whose machines were destroyed by fire.
The football game between Colesburg H.S. and Bellevue H.S. on the Legion baseball grounds, was the beginning of our football season, which resulted in a victory for the local team, the score being 7 to 6.
Lineup for Bellevue: Lawrence VanDanacker, Raymond Leonard, Capt. Eugene Lucke, Eldon Leffert, Harold Goetz, Lester Gaylor, Earl Simons, Benjamin Mootz, Isadore Till, Lorin Graaff, Carlton Lewis.
John Weber has sold his beautiful bungalow on South Front street to Mrs. D. Bolte, the consideration being $5,800.
L.J. Brown has closed the popcorn season by having his wagon removed from the corner of State and Front streets to its winter quarters at his home on Chestnut street.
FOR RENT: 35 Safety Deposit Boxes; Can you afford to carry your valuables at home for One Dollar per year, the price we charge: Bellevue State Bank
UNITED STATES TIRES: Select your tires according to the roads they have to travel. Will F. Norpel, Bellevue, Iowa
News from THE LAMOTTE STAR: N.J. Nemmers made an overland business trip to Dubuque last Monday. The mission now in progress at the Holy Rosary parish here is largely attended. The large church is filled with the faithful at all services.
90 Years Ago
October 7,1930
A large crowd of relatives and friends gathered at the local station Saturday evening to say the last farewell to W.H. Siemers as he left on his long journey to New Guinea. It will take him seven weeks to reach his destination, sailing from Vancouver, Wash.
Another appeal is made to members and friends of the NeedleWork Guild not to forget the date, Oct. 18, for everyone to be especially kind this year in remembering the less fortunate of our fellow creatures.
George Schlatter, receiver of the Seaward bank, sold the remaining assets of the defunct institution Saturday, the real estate and personal property bringing $3,975, all sales to be approved by the court. No bids were made on the notes and judgments.
Powder will explode at the least expected moment, and this is what it did on Thursday, while Joe Fens was engaged in blasting logs. The lad had just lighted a fuse and picked up a bucket of powder that he was using, to take it to a place of safety. A gust of wind, a spark in the bucket and in the wink of an eye young Fens was terribly burned about the face and both hands from the explosion of the powder.
The body of Earl Robert Fuller, 12 years old, was found in a clump of bushes at the foot of East Fourteenth street, Dubuque. The boy had been choked to death with a strip of galvanized sheet iron. Dubuque police are convinced that the killer they are seeking is a moron, a degenerate of the lowest type; a man who mistreated his victim and then strangled him to death in order to forever seal his lips.
80 years Ago
October 10, 1940
Dr. E.A. Hanske reports the birth of a son to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Theisen of near Lamotte on Monday.
Little Tommy Fuller, 4 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Fuller, enrolled at the school for deaf mutes at Council Bluffs. Tommy, a beautiful child, was not blessed by the Creator with hearing and the power of speech. But it is hoped that with proper training in his tender years, he may be taught to speak. Such cases as this are taken care of through the sale of Christmas Seals, so when the time comes around to purchase these small stickers, remember some good will be done with the money.
Announcement was made this week that plans are underway for training 1,000 Negro men in a camp to be established at the Savanna Ordnance Depot early next year. The training period is for six months and when the first companies are moved to other posts, 1,000 more recruits will be brought in.
Local nimrods are getting their guns, decoys, boats and other paraphernalia ready for the duck hunting season next Wednesday. Local ducks are reported very plentiful both below and above the dam.
A possible 10,000 jobs as clerks to local draft boards and appeal boards, paying a maximum of $150 a month, were authorized Tuesday by national selective headquarters in Washington.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gieseman will reside on the Highland Pines farm owned by dr. M.W. Moulton, recently tenanted by the late Harold Michel.
St. Joseph's church was the setting for a pretty fall wedding Tuesday morning, when Miss Mercedes Lampe became the bride of Alvin Herrig during a nuptial mass celebrated by Rev. J. E. Linkemeyer. She wore a gold locket worn by her mother on her wedding day and carried pink roses combined with ferns and tied with white tulle, and her bridegroom's gift, a crystal rosary.
70 years Ago
October 5, 1950
Peter Kilburg and his son, Merlin, were injured late Friday afternoon while hauling a load of logs to a sawmill near Bellevue. While driving down Baker hill, the tongue let loose from the wagon and the heavy load pushed against the tractor, causing both the machine and the load to upset. The two men were taken to Bellevue Memorial hospital where x-rays revealed that Mr. Kilburg suffered a broken leg above the ankle. Merlin received multiple cuts and bruises.
Vince Wanderscheid has taken over the meat cutting at Norpel's Market beginning this week. A native of Bellevue, Mr. Wanderscheid has been connected with the grocery and meat business since 1931.
The spreading of oil on Bellevue streets was begun Wednesday of this week. A penetrating coat is first being laid, after which the asphalt topping will be spread and pea gravel rolled over the surface.
The World Series on television is available to the public this week from a receiver set up in the American Legion club rooms. The Legion has opened the doors at noon each day for this special showing of the baseball classic.
MOONLIGHT GARDENS-In person RUDY VALEE, star of stage, screen and radio-with Larry Green and his band.
COZY THEATRE: Jackie Robinson and Ruby Lee in "Jackie Robinson Story."
Mts. John Gerardy, Mrs. Martin Watters, Rita Mae Herrig, Joyce Yeager, Mary Till, and Marilyn Sieverding took the Zephyr to Lacrosse to spend the day with Lorraine Gerardy who is attending school at St. Rose Convent.
60 years Ago
October 6, 1960
At their monthly meeting, Pack 42, held the pinewood derby races with the scouts using the little cars they had made earlier this year. Mike Hipschen of Den 3 was declared champion and the runner-up was James Keil of Den 1.
Winners were named this week in the drawing at the Goetz and Son store. Winner of the 45 piece Melmac Dish set was Roland Petesch. The Westinghouse Dog-O-Matic hot dog cooker was won by Albert Heiar and Tony Ernst won the barbecue grill.
BHS NEWS: Kindergarten News-Carl Etting had a tonsillectomy a week ago so he has been absent. We hope he will be back next week. We are glad to have Jeffery Wilminng back after several days illness. Our room is beginning to look like fall. We have Indian corn, gourds and colored leaves. Today Pat Knake brought some acorns.
First Grade: Dennis Felderman brought two toads and Jean Ann Deppe a turtle for us to observe.
Orville Steines has purchased Glenn's Tavern from his brother, Glenn Steines. The business will be managed by Floyd Griebel, who has been previously employed at the tavern.
50 Years Ago
October 8, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. John Carter are making plans to open a pizza restaurant in the building at 101 South Second street formerly occupied by A-1 Radio and TV, which closed in June.
Delbert Daniels, who had been an employee at the Bellevue Locker plant for the last 10 years, has leased the operation. He took over from Mrs. Daryl Hovey.
The original section of Bellevue State Park on the bluff south of the city will be dedicated Sunday to the memory of the late Laurence Nelson. He served as the Presbyterian minister for 31 years. A car crash on Feb. 13, south of Bellevue, claimed his life.
Traders, Ltd
. has opened at 108 South Riverview in Bellevue, the location of the recently closed Wanderscheid Market. Dr. J.J. Tilton and George Donovan are owners of the business which will deal in sale and trade of antiques, silver, coins, collectibles and other specialty merchandise.
MHS: "Fate" felled three Marquette kickball players during physical education classes last Thursday. In a freak accident, Bette Schulte, senior, fell while attempting to kick the ball. She broke a bone in her right elbow; Paula Hager, junior, moving rapidly in the same area, fell over Bette, twisted her left foot and fractured a bone. Donna Tegeler, a freshman, also fell during another game, injuring her left wrist.
30 Years Ago
October 10, 1990
CARLSON'S COLUMN: Polls show a growing anti-incumbent mood building out here in the sticks. I don't know why. Could it be the Pentagon scandal, the HUD scandal, the Iran-Contra Scandal, the Savings and Loan Scandal, the welfare for the rich capital gains tax debate, Barney Frank's live in male lover? The narrowly averted congressional pay raise scam, the abuse of the mail frank during campaign years, the general tenor or campaign rhetoric? Other than that, where's the beef?
10 Years Ago
October 7, 2010
Comet Tale: The Bellevue Comet football program was dealt a big blow over the summer. Iowa Hall of Fame coach Rick Pogemiller decided to retire after 36 seasons as the Comets' head coach. Former Bellevue graduate, Chet Knake, was chosen to take over the Comet football program.
