100 Years Ago
June 20, 1922
A couple of local fishermen were gathered in by the officials on the government reservation one day last week, taken before the commandant at the proving Ground barracks, even a lengthy but fine lecture on the evils of trespassing and its consequences, and finally had the satisfaction of seeing their fish nets burned. A day or two before, several shots were fired at trespassers, and it begins to look as though things will get very interesting before the snows fly again.
Last year, when Maquoketa celebrated the Fourth, all the rest of the county laid down and went to the county seat and helped our neighbors. This year, when the Legion celebrates Bellevue, and it is reasonable to expect our neighbors, this year, to be with us, what is the result? Lamotte is calling off a celebration, so is Miles, and now Maquoketa has cooked up a celebration. In all kindness, we ask: is this fair and just? Let your conscience be your guide.
A little girl of this city suffered a serious injury to her ankle Friday morning when a careless urchin exploded a torpedo on her foot. The services of a surgeon were necessary to cauterize the wound and prevent tetanus.
90 Years Ago
June 23, 2932
Excitement is running high over the proposed abandonment of the narrow gauge line between here and Cascade. A meeting of protest was held Tuesday at Cascade, the farmers offering strong opposition and the businessmen are also up in arms.
Mr. and Mrs. F. A. Till motored to Davenport last Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Efferding were the victims of a theft Wednesday evening when the back porch of their home was broken into and the ice box robbed of its entire contents.
he heavyweight championship of the world has again come back to America, Jack Sharkey of Boston being given a fifteen-round decision over Max Schmeling of Germany. Tuesday evening at Madison Square garden, New York. 60,000 fight fans witnessed the show.
Marilyn, thirteen months old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Sieverding, had her right thumb smashed this afternoon when the top of the baby cab dropped on it. She was at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Till. DR. Lampe dressed the injured member.
The steeplejack, who painted the 80 foot flagpole in Riverview Park and received $10, was very welcome to the job and money as far as we are concerned.
80 Years Ago
June 23, 1942
Nearly seven tons of scrap rubber have been collected during the past week by Bellevue garages and service stations to comply with the request of President Roosevelt for old rubber to help the nation's war efforts. Most of the piles of scrap rubber are made up of old tires but other items such as old garden hose, rubber boots and overshoes, hot water bottles and raincoats are making their appearance.
Grades 1 and 2, 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 of the public school will be combined this year with three teachers in charge of the six grades as an economic measure.
Among the local boys who have been ordered to report at Des Moines June 30 for final physical examination before induction into the army are Lawrence Ernst, Donald Manderscheid, Lawrence Michel and Dwain DeGear.
The government made the request last week that all state and county fairs be deferred for the duration of the war, and this appeal virtually terminated all prospects for any sort of Iowa state fair in 1942.
70 Years Ago
June 26, 1952
Pvt. Clifford Weinschenk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Weinschenk is not stationed on the Korean war front. Heleft the United States following a 21-day furlough. His wife, the former Dorothy Gibbs, is living with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Gibbs, of route four.
Another of the improvement projects for Riverview park is near completion following the continued efforts of Phil Weber. The steps from the street level to the river level. opposite the post office were put in use last week. The new wooden steps now give easier access to the river at the point just opposite the end of the south guide wall. The upper concrete stairway, opposite Weck hotel, is approximately 100 feet from open water during low river stages.
60 Years Ago
June 20, 1962
A corporation of Bellevue citizens expects to take over operation of Riverview hotel and cafe from Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cox. Atty. Paul Kempter said late Wednesday that Bellevue Hotel Corp. was being formed to run the century old establishment. Dolly Strane, who has operated Dolly's restaurant on North Second street, has agreed to take over the restaurant operation in the hotel.
50 years Ago
June 22, 1972
A transaction has been completed whereby Mrs. Ella Puls has sold the ladies ready-to-wear section of her store to Mrs. Richard Norpel. Mrs. Norpel has opened the Fashion Shop at South Riverview in the building formerly occupied by R & T Advertising.
The subject of the parole of William Sweeney, convicted in the killing of Police Chief Earl Berendes April 17, 1969, was the topic for a special meeting of the city council Monday night. Attending the session were County Attorney Tom Peckosh and County Sheriff Bob Lyons. The group agreed that there was little likelihood of reversing the Iowa Board of Parole action of releasing Sweeney from prison June 12. He had served less that three years of a 75 year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The men agreed to work on a change in Iowa laws which has made possible the short time served on the capital crime convictions.
40 Years Ago
June 24, 1982
Police force resignations and a closed meeting on departmental complaints led to a call for the Bellevue council's public safety committee to investigate police department problems. Full-time officers Dan Campbell and Larry Jones submitted their resignations Monday. Campbell requested the closed-door session with the council to voice his dissatisfaction with department operations.
30 Years Ago
June 25, 1992
This year's grand marshal for the Heritage Days parade is Carol Schneider, honored for her role as a community volunteer through three decades of swimming education and community service. She is also the recipient of the Mayor's Volunteer award back in 1990.
20 Years Ago
June 12, 2002
July in Bellevue and it seems most of the known world will be looking for either something to eat, a shower, a bed or a parking spot in the community. Virtually back-to-back events in terms of planning, Heritage Day and RAGBRAI, preoccupy a group of local volunteers these days.
Funding for the proposed Bellevue aquatic center project was a key issue of discussion Monday evening at council. At their next session council members hope to visit with some other fundraising organizations including Community Counciling Services, now wrapping up a successful fundraiser for St. Joseph Catholic Church?Bellevue area Catholic Schools.
10 Years Ago
June 21, 2012
Since 1932, the narrow Savanna-Sabula bridge -only 20 feet wide and with the mighty Mississippi visible through the open decking-has been the bane of nervous drivers, as well as presenting an actual safety risk to motorists. Now replacement is on deck for the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation.
Construction is years away, but it's going to happen.
Live Music at the Bronco-Friday, "SmokeHouse Band," Friday, June 29, "Michael D. Band," Saturday
"Amber Rose."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.