100 Years Ago
January 4, 1921
And Thereupon Everybody Took Up Golf! Operation of trains in interstate traffic, delivery of mail and mailing of Sunday newspapers on Sunday would be prohibited if congress should pass the legislation which will be urged by the reform organization working for strict observance of the Sabbath. The bill sanctioned by the reformers provides:
Hereafter it shall be unlawful for any person in the employment of the United States to work or carry on his ordinary vocation on Sunday. It shall be unlawful for any person or corporation to operate on Sunday any freight, passenger or mail train in the carrying of interstate commerce.
It shall be unlawful for any post office to be open On Sunday or deliver mail. It shall be unlawful for any newspaper or publication to be published on Sunday to be received, carried or delivered as mail.
Any person who does any of the things above declared unlawful shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punished by a fine of not under $100, nor over $1,000. Corporations shall be fined not less than $1000 nor over $100,000.
Leo Lampe moved last week to the Cole residence recently purchased by him. John Weimerskirk and family moved yesterday to the flat above the billiard parlors, which were vacated by Mr. Lampe and his wife. Mr. Weimerskirk also took possession of the billiard and pool hall yesterday.
90 Years Ago
January 6, 1931
Lamotte News: Death relieved Peter C. Manders of his sufferings Saturday evening, January 3rd, after several months of illness. He was the son of J.P. and Catherine Manders and was born in St. Donatus November 26, 1868.
Nicholas Herrig and sonsTheodore and Louis were visiting Bellevue at the hospital Friday with their uncle J.P. Herrig, whose condition remains about the same.
Green Island News: Mr. John Tarr, Mr. and Mrs. George Tarr motored to Baldwin Sunday to see the former’s daughter, Mrs. Melvin Teeple, who has been ill with quinsy.
Council Proceedings: The committee on dumping grounds reported that they had rented space from Joe Dempewolf for a period of one year for the sum of $20.
Good Used Cars at Bargain Prices: The Bellevue Auto Service. Pinnell and DeGear.
1,000 pieces of enamel ware to select from at Young’s at 9, 29, 49 and 69 cents.
Mrs. William Oster is critically ill at her home south of town.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Roling wish to extend their sincere appreciation to the neighbors, friends and relatives for the kindness and sympathy shown them in their late sorrow, the loss of their baby daughter.
80 Years Ago
January 7, 1941
The members of the Golf club and friends enjoyed a watch party at the club house Tuesday evening.
COZY THEATRE: now playing, Friday and Saturday, Robert Young, Maureen O’Sullivan in “Sporting Blood’’ ; Sunday and Monday, Don Ameche, Betty Grable, Charlotte Greenwood in “Down Argentine Way and Tuesday and Wednesday, Bargain nites, Elsie Janis, Wendy Barrie, Patric Knowles in “Women in War.”
August Blitgen for 37 years a faithful employee of the Milwaukee railroad has retired on a pension under the railroad retirement act.
DANCE at Danceland Park tonight. Music by Lute Geisinger and his Mississippi Valley Band.
Springbrook News: John Michels of Bellevue was a caller in our town Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Alvis Heiar motored to Bellevue Saturday.
James Cloos and Arnold Sturm were Iowa City visitors Saturday.
Lucille Kloft is visiting her grandmother Mrs. Mary Bies at Bellevue.
Ed Rubel of Bellevue spent Friday in the P.F. Scheckel home.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Tebbe are making preparations to move to a farm near Slabtown.
70 Years Ago
January 4, 1951
Review of 1950: Two grocers combine in Big D market.
The Joe Thoma, St. Donatus farm home was destroyed by fire.
The Coal situation is critical here.
Kindergarten to be added to Bellevue schools.
Log Cabin Inn begins business.
City population for 1950 is 1,962, a gain of 192 in the last decade.
Weddings: Mary Sulzner and Donald Felderman, Orvetta Lampe and Martin Conrad, Betty Dye and Vernon Sandrock Jan Beck and Roy Brinker; Mary Lampe and Arnold Sturm, Helen Keil and Willard Ernst; Yvonne Monner and Richard Budde: Kathleen Hartung and Leroy Kilburg; Helen Budde and Earl Greibel; LaVonne Gonner and Gregory Welsh; Carmelita Till and Carl Witter, Jr.; Margaret Hines and J. Carvel Kamp; Gloria Keil and Vincent Sturm, Bellevue; Velma Hingtgen and Anton Schwager, LaMotte.
St. Joseph new Franciscan convent dedicated this week, cost $110,000.
John Puls buys former Kranz building housing Bellevue Pharmacy.
50 years Ago
January 7, 1971
A1C Roger G. Bies recently spent a 20 day leave in the home of his parents. On December 21 he left for Vietnam.
40 Years Ago
January 1, 1981
The wintering bald eagles are back in Bellevue, and the population are “holding their own ground.” 42 eagles in the immediate area and 20 adults and eight immatures between Bellevue and Preston.
New Year’s Eve: Dine with us; Lobster, $11.95 or Surf and Turf, $9.95.Waterfront Marina, formerly Doc’s.
New Year’s Eve: We will be open our regular hours and will be serving our full menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Gassman’s Marina
New Year’s Eve: Lobster, $12,95, Surf and Turf, $10.95. Anchor Inn.
Movies Now Playing: Somewhere in Time, Private Benjamin, 9 to 5, The Aristocats, Flash Gordon and The Formula.
30 Years Ago
January 3, 1991
The transition from Bellevue High School Principal to private citizen will be gradual for John Bohy who says he’ll continue to teach a little and remain involved with school sports as he retires after 23 years as a teacher and administrator at Bellevue High School.
Bellevue American Legion and Legion Auxiliary members spent an evening last week translating local support into a package in the field for 20 area military personnel now serving in the Persian Gulf region.
55 dozen were cookies baked by the Auxiliary members the day of packing at the Legion Hall. With strict prohibitions on appropriate reading material, the post had to sort through magazines to make sure none violated the ban.
Year in Review: January, Richard Deppe, 58, pleaded guilty to willful injury just prior to jury selection, Jan. 8. He was charged with shooting his brother, Clarence, in the neck over a dispute involving food in the refrigerator in the house they shared near Bellevue. Clarence Deppe sought aid after the shooting. The shot came within one half inch of his spinal cord.
The sign went up last week at the location of Bellevue’s third supermarket. Actual construction will not begin until early March though says owner Randy Bender.
20 Years Ago
January 4, 2001
Twenty-six year veteran Bellevue High School Baseball Coach Dave Broders will be inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in Cedar Rapids on February 3, 20001.
Veteran Marquette Cross Country Coach Randy Rubel was chosen as Cross Country Coach of the year for the Northeast region. This selection is made by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. This is the third year in a row Rubel has been selected for this honor.
Lock and Dam 12 records 24 inches of precipitation during December and saw temperatures dip to a low of -23 degrees during the month. In all, it snowed 9 times during the month. The familiar cycle of storms with intermittent minor accumulations has city officials looking for yet more places to dump snow
The year 2000 saw the Bellevue area erect a surprising number of new homes. Builders found many of the remaining vacant lots inside the city limits and launched new construction in the townships surrounding the river community.
