110 YEARS AGO
JULY 15, 1913
The commercial club has contracted for the posts for the boulevard lights and expect to let the contract for the equipment and installation of the same on the 11th. It is proposed to install all clusters and the matter of erecting them with underground conducts, is something of no little consequence. – the Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
JULY 4, 1918
Considerable excitement prevailed in Bellevue on Wednesday morning when our citizens learned that H. W. Terrell and Jack Ferrand, state agents from the attorney general’s office, and Sheriff McCarthy and Deputy Dallagher of Maquoketa had made a big raid during the night.
The officers confiscated booze, cigarettes and punch boards, to the value of at least a thousand dollars, secured at the following places; Zimmer’s barber shop and pool hall, Ellinghouse’s pool room, The Rexall Store and McColley Bros. fish market.
Several other places were also searched and the officers were busy most of the night. The owners were cited to appear in court, July 16 at Maquoketa. Two autos containing the stuff secured in the raid left here for the county seat, where it will be held until the trial of the case.
95 YEARS AGO
JULY 5, 1928
Friday, August 24th-the Big Day! The date of the dedication of Bellevue State Park has been definitely decided. It is Friday, August 24th. This date has been submitted to Gov. Hammill and barring unforeseen circumstances; he has consented to be with us. Mrs. E. F. Armstrong, chairman of the dedication committee of the Board of Conservation with whom the local Park Board conferred is cooperating in the arrangement of the program. Mrs. Armstrong has submitted programs of six past state park dedications so that the local committee may see just what feature it is to supply.
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 5, 1938
The Fourth of July in Bellevue was quiet, the weather was perfect and the citizens enjoyed a safe and sane Fourth. The state’s first ban on fireworks was obeyed fairly well, with only a few firecrackers being exploded Monday evening. Large crowds attended the celebration staged at Danceland gardens north of town Sunday and Monday. The local community band provided music Sunday afternoon and evening. There was dancing, fireworks and other forms of entertainment. Monday evening the gardens was packed with approximately 2,000 persons, one of the largest crowds that the popular amusement place ever accommodated. Traffic was heavy on all primary roads Sunday with many out of the state licenses in evidence. In spite of heavy traffic, however, accidents were not numerous. The most serious one of this vicinity happened Saturday evening near Twin Springs on Highway 52 southeast of Bellevue when a Chicago man’s car collided with one driven by a Mr. Smithson of Green Island.
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 12, 1938
The stop signs provided by the Milwaukee railroad for use at the intersections on Second street were erected by Street Commissioner Al E. Wohlers last week. All traffic from the east and west is required to come to a stop before entering Second street except on State where the stop signs were not installed pending final decision of the state highway commission concerning the installation of electric signals at that crossing. Commissioner A. A. Hurst tentatively promised some time ago that electric warning signals would be installed at the State street corner but if they are not, the ordinary stop signs will be erected. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
JULY 1, 1948
Two big days are being planned for Bellevue and vicinity September 6 and 7. Under direction and sponsorship of the local merchants and farmers working thru the local Chamber of Commerce, a Homecoming and Farm Festival is being arranged. It is anticipated that former residents and friends of Bellevue will take advantage of the local holiday to visit old acquaintances in Bellevue. Prizes are being offered for the couple coming the greatest distance and to the oldest visitors and others. The general committee for the entire affair includes Ted Neu, chairman, Mrs. Harold Goetz, secretary, C. C. Bisdorf, Paul Kempter, Sr., Dr. C. L. Veach, Harold Spiro, Mildred Hyler and Mrs. George Zentner.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 16, 1953
Purchase of the used street sweeper recently tried on Bellevue streets was authorized at the meeting of the town council Tuesday night. The town will pay the Martin-Ross company $1,500 for the motorized sweeper.
In a short session, the council members agreed to grant the request of town employees that wages be paid twice a month instead of the present once a month system. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
JULY 18, 1963
Tri-State Paving Co. of Dubuque was successful bidder on the 1963 curb and gutter program for Bellevue.
They bid $14,120.00 for the 5,787 feet of curb and gutter installation, plus connected work.
The council, in special session to accept the bids, awarded the contract to the low bidder. Signing of the contracts will take place as soon as the Dubuque firm supplies the bond covering the work. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
JULY 12, 1973
Recent graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician’s class are Clyde Even, Virgil Nemmers, Gene Scholtes, Leonard Manders, Robert Hickson, Virgil Rocky Eggers, Francis Mootz, Sam Patterson, Richard Frank, Rich Jones, Al Hart, Bernard Medinger, Max Reed, Gib Tegler, Pat Even, Lester Michels, Judy Ernst, Joe Kueter, Wanda Connelly, Vernon Ernst, Janice Keil, Kathy Carter, Gerald Ernst, Charles Roling and Bob Ernst.
Schooling was held every Tuesday evening for the last 25 weeks. The introduction was centered around emergency care and transportation for the sick and injured. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1983
Char Hawks, owner of Hawk Hollow Antiques, South Riverview recently opened the doors of her antique and collectables business next to the Riverview Hotel and Rocky Junk Insurance. Hawks says the antique store’s inventory will include more dolls, an expanding book selection and a wide range of antique items ranging from furniture to glassware.
Char Hawks has a long association with the Bellevue community. She and her husband, Ed Hawks, an engineer with Shive-Hattery and Associates, own a farmstead west of Andrew and they are currently restoring the rock farm house. – The Bellvue Herald-Leader
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 15, 1993
Even though the crest of Thursday came and went last week, new concerns, this time for Green Island emerged during the Flood of 1993.
When a 250-foot section of the dike broke last Wednesday evening it sent flood waters into low lying homes in the tiny community as well as flooding fields and habitat areas. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
