100 Years Ago
March 28, 1922
After the first of the month H.H. Engelken will be out of the furniture business and will be found in his own building adjoining the Weber Hardware, which is being fitted up for a first class undertaking establishment.Mr. Engelken has an ideal location for his enterprise and should be commended for giving to Bellevue something that no city should be without.
Mike Hingtgen has purchased a residence in North Bellevue from Herman Engelken and will move his family into it next week.
Z.G. Houck, manager of the Bellevue Telephone Co., is numbered among those who are soon to install radio sets. Wireless telephone and telegraph messages will be received by this means.
The need of more permanent buildings is apparent everywhere. Flimsy farm buildings erected twenty years ago are in most cases simply scrap heaps. Bellevue Tile For Buildings is furnished with a life assurance covering a generation and even then are just beginning to look their best when mellowed by the weather at the end of the generation. Bellevue Pottery
We have been requested to correct an item in last week's paper, in which we referred to Oscar Bradley's place as the "Mad" house. It should have read "Nut." There!
The presence of the sheriff in town yesterday morning caused consternation to the ranks of the :hootch" peddlers.
90 Years Ago
March 31, 1932
A sure sign of spring-boys flying kites and not only the boys but also the spectators, got a lot of kick out of watching the lads fly the kites out over the river on Tuesday or Wednesday. Some of the paper sails went so high that many were unable to see them.
John Weber is constructing a new barn on the foundation of the massive barn which was destroyed by fire on his farm south of town last fall. Mr Wever states the foundation extended deep into the ground and was not damaged.
Two new rackets now being conducted in Dubuque came to light Tuesday. In one a group pretends to be selling magazines with the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber denies any such endorsement. In the other, a young woman has been calling on Dubuque housewives, saying "your husband said he would give me a loan and that I should come to you to get it.
Easter displays, especially those of living rabbits and chicks in the windows of the Rexall Store, Zimmer's Barber shop and Eganhouse;s Grocery drew a great deal of attention.
80 Years Ago
March 31, 1942
Charlie Lindbergh was in a Washington lobby the other day and although everybody recognized him, nary a soul spoke to him. That's the solitude his ego demanded some years ago; had he been treated that way then, as he should have been, he never would have the case of swell head. Nor would he have had a following when he attempted to sabotage the defense effort.
Perhaps the shortage of metals is going to do some good after all. Anyway the limit on razor blades to one per week is going to give a lot of us an excuse not to shave every day.
Mayor Grover Bittner was reelected without opposition in the municipal election yesterday. This will be his fourth 2-year term.
70 Years Ago
March 27, 1952
Larry Cheney, who had been in the University hospital, Iowa City, returned home Friday of last week. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Cheney, motored to Iowa City Thursday and brought him home. He is reported getting along fine.
The newly organized Garden club met Monday evening at the Bellevue town hall. The group will operate under a temporary chairman, Mrs. J.V. Blitgen.
Three Bellevue students, Darla Lu Beck of Bellevue high school, Carol Blitgen and Mary Jane Kilburg of St. Joseph will enter the district speech contest at Oelwein Friday.
60 Years Ago
March 29, 1962
Tom Tegeler, junior at Marquette high school, was named to the first squad of the Eastern Iowa conference's all-league basketball team.
Ronald Koppes was elected president of the newly formed Bellevue Saddle club at their organization meeting Saturday at the American Legion. Melvin Dagitz was elected vice president; Mrs. LeRoy Reistroffer is secretary; and Glenn Griebel is treasurer. Directors are Larry Hager, Cletus Sieverding, jr., and Gene Kurt.
Discussed at length during the city council meeting Monday night, it was agreed to ask the Iowa State Historical Society to view the Joe Young house and its contents and determine if it had any value for a museum. The council has questioned whether the property bequeathed to the city has such value.
50 years Ago
March 30, 1972
In observance of Good Friday in Bellevue, the city council has requested that merchants close between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. Friday.
Three members of the Bellevue Comets basketball team have been honore on all-state teams. Pat Knake, Jim Jaster, and Doug Griebel have been awarded all-state honorable mention by the Des Moines Register and Tribune. Knake and Jaster were first team Great River all-conference selections and Griebel second team.
Bellevue firemen are planning an open house at their new fire station Sunday, April 16 in observance of the founding of the department 100 years ago.
40 Years Ago
April 1, 1982
The Sabula-Savanna Toll bridge is in trouble, say Iowa Department of Transportation officials and they want ideas on how to deal with it. DOT officials say the structure could cost an estimated $11 million, with a replacement cost of $32 million. Deterioration of the deck from salt corrosion has DOT officials worried about its structural integrity.
Students from Bellevue High School present their production of "Paint Your Wagon" Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 2-4.
Marquette Medium: Lots of nail biting and hair pulling all came to an end last Monday morning when the cast of this year's spring musical, "Where's Charley," was announced.
30 Years Ago
March 26, 1992
The idea behind Hospice care is quite simple. Support and care for people in the last phases of incurable disease recognizes dying as part of the process of living. Jackson County does not presently have a Hospice organization, but Hospice of Dubuque County, and some Jackson County volunteers are looking seriously at establishing a program here in the not too distant future. Rita Daugherty is one of those who volunteer her time as a Hospice worker.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2002
Lutherans and their guests will worship for the first time in a new facility constructed on a panoramic overlook of Christian Valley below south of Bellevue. The new facility is on property donated by the Rickert family in the hope it would have broader use after them.
Look for a Monday, April 15, opening for the new Josse's Old Country Store on North Riverview in Bellevue.
10 Years Ago
March 29, 2012
After years of wishful thinking and months of speculation, a hotel is under construction in Bellevue. Peosta-based developer A.J. Spiegel is building a 48 room Baymont Inn and Suites. The city issued the building permit Monday morning, and Monday afternoon a crane and workers were putting in place steel shoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.