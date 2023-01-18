The Bellevue Community School Baseball Team 1933

The Bellevue Community School Baseball Team from 1933 made it to the State Championship played in Manson, Iowa, but were defeated in the semi-finals.  Pictured in from from left are former teammates Marvin Felderman, Kule Gaylor, Roger Cheney, Richard Bausch, Clyde Cheney, Royal Griebel, Donald Montgomery and Harold Griffen.  Standing back are Harold Eggers, H.W. Anderson (coach) and Donald Weyhgandt.

