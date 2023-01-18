105 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 15, 1918
On account of the shortage of coal due to the snow blockade nearly all the railroads are taking off trains temporarily, or until conditions again become normal. The only changes affecting Bellevue are the taking off of train No. 3, leaving here at 4:15 a.m., for the north, and train No. 28 going south at 2 p.m.
Only one train a day will be run over the Cascade branch. It will leave Bellevue at 2 p.m., and returning will leave Cascade the following morning at 9 o’clock.
95 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 17, 1928
The evening was spent in dancing and cards and at midnight a delicious plate lunch was served. The guests departed at a late hour and all expressed their good wishes and hope that they might enjoy many more such happy occasions, as the Meyer’s were royal entertainers.
85 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 20, 1938
Orville Burnett, son of Mrs. Else Burnett of this city, was one of the young men who upon finishing a course in forestry at Iowa State college took the advice of Horace Greeley, who said “Go west, young man, go west.”
Orville graduated from the Bellevue High School with the class of 1914 and entered the school of Forestry at Ann Arbor, Mich. Recently he received a fine promotion when he was transferred from Sonora, which is headquarters of the Stanislaus National Forest to the regional office at San Francisco, which has immediate jurisdiction over the eighteen national forests of California.
75 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 15, 1948
More of the landmarks of former days of Bellevue were removed Sunday when Roeder Bros. wrecked the old kilns that have stood so long in the rear of the old pottery building property. The kilns were made of brick, as was the high chimney that could be seen for a great distance and were razed by heavy equipment.
Roeder Bros. have left one large rock kiln to be used for storage. The old flower pot machines have been removed and sold and the large heating and drying plant. At one time tile and brick were made at the pottery and later a thriving business in flowerpots was maintained.
65 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 16, 1958
Roy Brinker, who has clerked in the Bellevue post office and been substitute town delivery carrier, is now carrying the north town route. Herb Stuart has moved from the north route to the south and west routes formerly carried by Billy Wright.
Mr. Wright began work last Saturday as clerk in the Davenport post office. Bellevue postmaster George Beeler said there has been no permanent appointment to fill the vacancy made by Mr. Wright’s leaving.
55 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 18, 1968
Champions in the 1968 Eastern Iowa Conference tournament are the Marquette High School team following the title game at Cascade Friday night. Members of the team are Barry Harris, Dale Ernst, Bill Harris, Mel Berendes, Mike Clifton, Coach Wayne Chandlee, Dave Theis, Marty Jess, Jim Michels, Jim Kettmann, Dan Eggers and George Felderman.
45 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 19, 1978
Reading opens the doors to entire new worlds and ways of thinking. At St. Joseph’s School in Bellevue, every teacher and student is now participating in a program to help young people master the necessary skills to take full advantage of the printed word, both at school and in everyday life. Based on the Scott Foresman “Reading Unlimited” program, the innovative learning approach is multi-age and multi-level.
35 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 14, 1988
A short in the electrical system of a car resulted in a fire Tuesday, Jan. 5 in the vehicle parked in the garage of Marvin Michels, Bellevue. Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Griebel said firefighters were called to the residence at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 5 and spent about 3-5 minutes at the scene.
The car, a 1986 Pontiac Grand Am was totally destroyed in the fire and belonged to Karen Michels, he said. There was slight smoke and heat damage to the garage, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 15, 1998
The council agreed to provide tax increment financing (TIF) for construction of infrastructure for the 18,000 square foot, two-story commercial building Herrig hopes to lease to Places discount chain.
The 10-year TIF will see property taxes destined for city, school and country taxing bodies returned to the developer to underwrite cost of construction for access and parking improvements, estimated to cost as much as $100,000. The vote by the council was unanimous.
10 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 17, 2008
Taylor Banowetz, 8 years old and Delaney Banowetz, 4 years old, daughters of John and Debbie Banowetz, each had ten inches of hair cut and donated it to the Locks of Love.
Their aunt Karen Holmes from Scottsdale, Arizona did the honors when she was home for the holidays.
