Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Some sleet at times as well. The higher snow accumulations are expected north of a Dubuque to Vinton Iowa line. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&